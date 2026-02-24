Urban Fiction Debut from Promising Author Provides Profound Lessons On Romance, Self-Worth, And Inner Strength

Charleston, SC, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and author Patrice DeVaughn excitedly announce the release of the latter’s debut urban fiction novel The Other Other Woman.

Meet Anita, a vibrant 30-something from Philadelphia. Believing she had found love in Joe, their relationship flourishes with shared dreams and laughter. However, a moment turns her world upside down when she discovers she’s the other other woman. The “love of her life” is not only married—but also involved with another woman.

In the wake of heartbreak, Anita embarks on a profound journey of self-discovery. With the support of loyal friends and newfound allies, Anita navigates the complexities of trust and love, gradually reclaiming her identity.

“Sometimes you fall in love with the wrong person, but you overcome it and move on to someone who will respect and love you in return,” said the author of her book’s overarching tone.

For young women, book clubs, and cozy, empowering reads, pick up The Other Other Woman.

The Other Other Woman is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Patrice DeVaughn, a proud native of Philadelphia, PA, has always had stories to share. Though not the star student, she learned that profound lessons often come outside the classroom. Now residing in Maryland, Patrice channels her creative persona, “Harper,” to transform a lifetime of compelling narratives into her debut urban fiction novel, The Other Other Woman. This book is a true labor of love, reflecting years of perseverance and creativity. It captures the complexities of relationships, resonating with readers, especially women who have faced challenges like jealousy and deceit. Patrice invites you to explore these intricate tales.

Media Contact: Patrice “Harper” DeVaughn : PHarperDeVaughn@gmail.com

Instagram: @P_Harper_DeVaughn

Facebook: P Harper DeVaughn

Available for interviews: Patrice “Harper” DeVaughn, Author

Attachment