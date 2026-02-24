Defiance’s Quantum Computing ETF (QTUM) Surpasses $3.5 Billion in Assets and Earns 5-Star Morningstar Rating

MIAMI, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that its Quantum Computing ETF (QTUM) has surpassed $3.5 billion in assets under management and has earned a 5-star Morningstar® Rating, reflecting strong risk-adjusted performance within its peer group.

The Morningstar Rating™ is based on risk-adjusted returns for the three- and five-year periods, with QTUM rated among 220 funds (three-year) and 119 funds (five-year) in the Technology category as of December 31, 2025.

Launched in September 2018, QTUM is among the earliest ETFs to provide targeted, rules-based exposure to companies advancing quantum computing, machine learning, and related enabling technologies. The fund seeks to track the performance of companies involved in the development of next-generation computing infrastructure, including quantum hardware, software, semiconductors, and supporting technologies.

Since inception (September 2018), QTUM has delivered a 394.13% cumulative total return through January 31, 2026. Over the one-year period ending January 31, 2026, the fund returned 42.12% at NAV, net of fees.*

*All figures represent total return at NAV, net of fees.

Standardized Performance as of 01/31/2026

YTD 1 Month 3 Months 6 Months 1 Year 3 Years 5 Years Since

Inception Total Return NAV (%) 5.90% 5.90% 1.37% 26.50% 42.12% 39.69% 22.43% 24.07% Market Price (%) 5.68% 5.68% 1.09% 26.73% 42.37% 39.66% 22.30% 24.05%



For more details visit www.defianceetfs.com/qtum/#standardized-performance

QTUM provides focused exposure to companies advancing quantum computing, machine learning, and artificial intelligence, including leaders in quantum hardware, software, semiconductors, and enabling technologies. As quantum computing continues to evolve from academic research into commercial, industrial, and national-security applications, investor demand for scalable, future-oriented exposure has accelerated. These technologies are increasingly viewed as foundational to the next era of AI-driven innovation.

“Investors are increasingly rethinking what constitutes core technology exposure,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “Traditional tech benchmarks are heavily weighted toward software and SaaS models that could be disrupted by advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing. QTUM is designed as a new core technology allocation-focused on the companies building the foundational computing infrastructure of the future, with diversified exposure across quantum, AI, and enabling technologies.”

QTUM has become a core allocation for investors seeking exposure to transformative computing technologies, benefiting from increased adoption across artificial intelligence, advanced semiconductors, cloud infrastructure, and defense-related applications. Asset growth has been driven by sustained net inflows, expanding institutional participation, and QTUM’s established leadership in the category.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read it carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectus can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Morningstar Disclaimer: The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three- year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. ©2025 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds are not actively managed and would not sell a security due to current or projected under performance unless that security is removed from the Index or is required upon a reconstitution of the Index. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country may be subject to a higher degree of risk. The value of stocks of information technology companies are particularly vulnerable to rapid changes in technology product cycles, rapid product obsolescence, government regulation and competition.

The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, so it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. Investments in foreign securities involve certain risks including risk of loss due to foreign currency fluctuations or to political or economic instability. This risk is magnified in emerging markets. Small and mid-cap companies are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes than securities of large-cap companies.

The possible applications of quantum computing are only in the exploration stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future. The “BlueStar Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index™”, “BQTUM™ Index” (collectively “Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index"), is the exclusive property and a trademark of BlueStar Global Investors LLC d/b/a BlueStar Indexes® and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by Defiance ETFs LLC. Products based on the Quantum Computing and Machine Learning Index are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by BlueStar Global Investors, LLC or BlueStar Indexes®, and BlueStar Global Investors, LLC and BlueStar Indexes® makes no representation regarding the advisability of trading in such product(s). It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

QTUM is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

