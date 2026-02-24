2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin Available on February 26

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (W) (product code 26EA) beginning on February 26, 2026, at noon EST.

To commemorate the Semiquincentennial of our Nation’s founding, this special one-year issue of the American Eagle Silver Coin bears the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the number “250.”

The 2026 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (W) is struck at the United States Mint at West Point, rendered in 99.9% fine silver with a reeded edge, and priced at $173 each. The price is subject to change.

Customers may set up a “Remind Me” alert, purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, and view additional American Eagle products.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Additional Resources