Volaris Operating Normally in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris reports that as of yesterday afternoon, all its operations, including those at Guadalajara (GDL) and Puerto Vallarta (PVR) airports, are running normally.

We continue supporting customers whose itineraries were unfortunately affected by offering them various solutions and alternatives through the “My Trips” section on volaris.com, or via WhatsApp at +52 55 5898 8599 for those who prefer personalized assistance.

Volaris appreciates the understanding and patience of its customers during this external situation and reiterates its commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable operation at all times.

