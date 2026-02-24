Dearborn® Introduces the Universal Pop Down® Drain, a Sleek and Seamless Design for Every Sink

CLEVELAND, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dearborn®, a part of the Oatey family of companies, today announced the launch of its Universal Pop Down® Sink Drain, a sleek and innovative solution that combines modern design, universal compatibility and everyday practicality.

Made to fit both overflow and non-overflow bathroom sinks, the new drain streamlines product selection for both professionals and homeowners. Because the drain works across all standard applications, professionals only need to stock one option on their truck—simplifying inventory, reducing guesswork and ensuring they’re always prepared for the job. Its patented, one-piece body eliminates potential leak paths and ensures long-term reliability, delivering consistent performance across any application.

The drain’s flush-to-basin design creates a seamless, elevated profile while helping prevent small items, such as jewelry, from slipping down the drain. It’s offered in tarnish-resistant Chrome, Brushed Nickel and Matte Black finishes for lasting durability and style that complements today’s most popular bathroom aesthetics.

Its intuitive push-to-open and lift-to-clean functionality allows for effortless cleaning and maintenance, making it as practical as it is elegant. Designed for tool-free installation, it can be installed in minutes—saving time on the job and simplifying setup for DIYers.

To learn more, visit Oatey's website, and find a plumbing retailer or distributor near you.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

