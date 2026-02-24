Alpine IQ (AIQ) Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification™

DETROIT, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ (AIQ), the leading customer engagement and retail marketing platform for regulated industries, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for 2026 for the third year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at AIQ. According to the 2026 survey results, a significant majority of employees say Alpine IQ is a great place to work, outperforming the average U.S. company benchmark.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to drive revenue growth, employee retention, and innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Alpine IQ stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“Great Place to Work Certification is earned through a confidential, employee-led survey where our team directly evaluates their experience,” says Eleanor Lynch, COO of Alpine IQ. “We are proud to have earned that trust three years in a row. This recognition is especially meaningful because it is not pay-to-play. It reflects how our people truly feel about working here. We are intentional about building an environment where teams can focus, deliver meaningful work, and see that work rewarded with real growth and opportunity.”

Culture built on empowerment, curiosity, and ownership

Founded in 2019, AIQ has grown rapidly as it expands its platform across marketing automation, loyalty, data operations, analytics, ecommerce, and mobile experiences. What began as a mission to modernize customer data compliance in regulated industries has evolved into a full-suite technology platform that helps businesses build lasting customer relationships.

That growth has been fueled by a culture intentionally built on ownership and trust.

AIQ’s culture emphasizes:

Ownership and accountability at every level

Cross-functional collaboration across product, sales, marketing, customer success, and engineering

Leadership transparency, including open roadmap discussions and company-wide updates

Professional growth opportunities as employees expand into leadership and new functional roles

Remote-first flexibility that enables employees to do their best work from anywhere





Leadership prioritizes strong feedback loops, internal recognition, and continued investment in employee development to ensure team members feel supported as the company scales. The company’s cultural principles emphasize speed with intentionality, deep market expertise, and integrity in every collaboration, values reflected directly in employee survey feedback highlighting trust, autonomy, and belonging.

93% of employees at Alpine IQ say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

Other employee experience highlights include:

96% report they were made to feel welcome when joining AIQ.

report they were made to feel welcome when joining AIQ. 95% say management trusts them to do their job without micromanaging.

say management trusts them to do their job without micromanaging. 95% agree they are given significant responsibility.

agree they are given significant responsibility. 94% indicate leadership demonstrates competence and integrity.





These results reflect a high-trust, high-accountability workplace where employees feel empowered to contribute meaningfully and grow professionally. View AIQ’s full employee experience results at www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7053877 .

We’re hiring

AIQ continues to expand across product, partnerships, engineering, customer success, and go-to-market teams. Professionals looking to grow their careers at a high-impact, high-growth technology company can learn more at: www.aiq.com/careers

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified workplace. Employees at Certified companies are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to feel they are paid fairly and have equal opportunities for advancement.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ (AIQ) is a leading retail marketing and loyalty platform built for regulated and high-compliance industries. The AIQ ecosystem powers customer data unification, advanced segmentation, real-time marketing automation, loyalty points management, mobile applications, ecommerce integrations, and enterprise-grade analytics. With millions of customer profiles and billions in attributed retail revenue, AIQ helps retailers and brands drive measurable growth through owned customer data and connected marketing infrastructure.

Learn more at www.aiq.com and follow AIQ on LinkedIn .

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-

trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Katie Howe

Senior Marketing Manager

katie.howe@aiq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e038140-c596-46f7-a394-c50d47dc6bfe