Sirion Named to The Hackett Group's® 2026 “50 to Know” List

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, a global AI-native leader in Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software, announced today that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 ‘50 to Know’ list as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market. The program recognizes emerging, leading, and enduring solution providers shaping the procurement technology market.

The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Selection is informed by year-round market monitoring, detailed briefings, product demonstrations, and direct engagement with procurement technology providers. Vendor evaluation follows a rigorous, data-driven approach based on criteria, including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption, and overall market impact. For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Group® evaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. Eligibility for inclusion was based on participation in product demonstrations, enabling a consistent and objective assessment across all vendors evaluated.



This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.

“We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Group® on its ‘50 to Know’ list of procurement providers,” said Devinder Jeet Singh, Chief Marketing Officer at Sirion. “As AI reshapes the enterprise, contracting must evolve from static workflows to AI-native systems of record that enable conversational, decision-ready engagement. At Sirion, we are pioneering this shift by combining conversational AI with practitioner-grade, purpose-built intelligence to drive precision, transparency, and measurable business impact. This recognition underscores the innovation of our teams and the trust our customers and partners place in us as we redefine the future of enterprise contracting.”



"These lists often serve as a starting point for organizations evaluating procurement technology investments," said Nikhil Gaur, director of strategic projects and research analyst at The Hackett Group®. "As the market becomes more crowded and AI adoption accelerates, providers that stand out are those demonstrating both innovation and the ability to deliver real business impact."



Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here.



About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a905c45-7974-4054-8ea1-0abd179d411c