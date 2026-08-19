Sirion Puts a Spotlight on Customer Success With Heavyweight Leadership Appointments

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, a global leader in AI-native contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the appointments of Matt Grill as Chief Customer Officer and Josy Palackal as Senior Vice President (SVP), Professional Services, reinforcing the company's commitment to customer value creation for global enterprises.

Together, the new leaders will support Sirion's continued investment in helping enterprise customers turn contract intelligence into faster outcomes across legal, procurement, sales, and other business-critical functions.

"These appointments reflect Sirion's deep commitment to customer success as a driver of long-term enterprise value," said Ajay Agrawal, Founder and CEO, Sirion. "Customer success is where everything we build comes together: clarity, accountability, and execution rigor. As enterprises bring AI into their contracting, its importance only compounds. That means measuring ourselves on the outcomes our customers achieve, how fast they realize value and how deeply they transform contracting.”

Matt's role is to bring together the functions that shape customer outcomes, ensuring every stage of the customer journey delivers value. He brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling customer-facing organizations. He has led global teams of more than 1,400 people through turnarounds, carve-outs, and operating model transformations. As Chief Customer Officer, he will lead Sirion's new Global Customer Experience (GCX) organization, bringing Professional Services, Customer Success, Global Support, Operations, and Tools & Automation together as one operating system for the customer lifecycle.

"Sirion has built something rare: an AI-native platform that enterprises trust to run their most critical commercial relationships," Matt said. "The next chapter is about matching that product leadership with a customer experience that is every bit as differentiated. We're creating one connected system around the customer; one that’s designed to shorten the path to value, deepen retention, and deliver consistent outcomes at every stage of the contracting lifecycle, all while running a disciplined, scalable operation. I'm joining with a clear view of the road ahead and real conviction about where we can take the enterprise customer experience."

As part of the new structure, Josy will lead Professional Services, under Matt’s leadership. Josy brings deep experience simplifying implementations, accelerating time-to-value, and continuously raising the bar for customers. He will also play a key role in standardizing delivery frameworks and embedding best practices that enable consistent, high-quality outcomes across every customer engagement.

"Josy brings exactly the experience we need to simplify implementations and help customers see impact faster," Matt said. "We have an exceptional opportunity to define the next chapter of customer experience."

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts.

The platform’s extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams–from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.sirion.ai.

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