Sirion Completes IRAP Assessment at OFFICIAL: Sensitive Level in Australia

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion, the leading agentic CLM platform, today announced it has completed an Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment at the OFFICIAL: Sensitive level. The assessment was conducted by an independent assessor endorsed by the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD), in compliance with the Australian Government Information Security Manual (ISM).

“Australia is a priority growth market for us, and the public sector here is one of the largest and most digitally active government markets in the region,” said Kanti Prabha, President & Chief Product & Technology Officer. “Completing the IRAP assessment removes the single biggest barrier to entry. For our Australian customers, both existing and prospective, it gives their security, legal, and procurement teams the assurance they need, reduces internal approval friction, and enables faster deployment. It also sets a clear trust signal for other APAC markets with comparable regulatory expectations.”

The assessment strengthens Sirion’s position across government procurement channels, and allows it to:

Participate in Commonwealth and State Government procurement panels and tenders

Store and process data classified up to OFFICIAL: Sensitive

Deliver reliable solutions to government-adjacent enterprises that require supply-chain security assurance



“This assessment reflects the standard our Australian customers expect as they move their full contract lifecycle onto an agentic platform,” said Vijayendran Sridharan, CISO, Sirion. “Sirion is purpose-built for regulated enterprises across financial services, healthcare, and critical infrastructure, as well as government, where security and compliance are not features to bolt on, but the foundation everything else is built on. Completing IRAP at OFFICIAL: Sensitive level means our customers in Australia can adopt agentic CLM with confidence.”

About Sirion

Sirion is the world’s leading AI-native CLM platform, pioneering the application of agentic AI to help enterprises transform the way they store, create, and manage contracts. The platform’s extraction, conversational experience, and AI-enhanced negotiation capabilities have revolutionized contracting across enterprise teams–from legal and procurement to sales and finance. The world’s most valuable brands trust Sirion to manage 7M+ contracts worth nearly $800B and relationships with 1M+ suppliers and customers in 100+ languages. Leading analysts such as Gartner, IDC, and Spend Matters have consistently recognized Sirion as a leader in CLM for its focus on category-leading innovation. For more information, visit www.sirion.ai

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