Digital Wealth Partners Adds HBAR Custody Through Anchorage Digital

Dallas, TEXAS, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners (DWP) announced today that Hedera (HBAR) custody is now available for DWP clients through its partnership with Anchorage Digital. DWP clients working with a crypto financial advisor can now custody HBAR alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Avalanche (AVAX) within the same regulated custody framework. HBAR trading for DWP clients is expected to go live shortly.

DWP Expands Its Digital Asset Platform to Include HBAR

HBAR Custody Through the Only Federally Chartered Crypto Bank

When it comes to HBAR custody, the regulatory standing of the custodian matters. Anchorage Digital Bank holds a national trust bank charter granted by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), making it the only crypto-native bank operating under direct federal banking oversight in the U.S. DWP clients holding HBAR have their assets custodied under the same federal regulatory framework that governs national banks, including capital requirements, compliance standards, and security protocols subject to OCC oversight.

Anchorage Digital Bank has achieved SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II certification, processes 90% of transactions in under 20 minutes, and has built a custody platform that institutions including BlackRock have selected for their spot crypto ETF operations. For a crypto financial advisor managing client assets, this is a custody structure designed to support compliance and security standards that institutional asset management requires. As with all digital asset custody arrangements, assets held at Anchorage Digital Bank are not FDIC or SIPC insured, but assets held in custody at Anchorage fall under Anchorage’s insurance policy which includes crime insurance.

Why DWP Added HBAR

Hedera is a public distributed ledger governed by a council of global corporations including Google, IBM, Dell, and LG. The network processes transactions at speeds and costs that many public networks cannot match. A Canary Capital HBAR ETF has begun trading. Fidelity International has tokenized a money market fund on the Hedera network through Archax. Georgia has migrated its land registry to the network.

For clients exploring crypto investment with their financial advisor, HBAR may provide exposure to an enterprise-focused distributed ledger network with documented institutional use cases.

A Growing Digital Asset Platform for Wealth Management

Digital Wealth Partners provides custody access through Anchorage Digital for several digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Stellar (XLM), Avalanche (AVAX), and Hedera (HBAR). Each was added based on an evaluation of the institutional infrastructure, regulatory standing of the custodian, and client demand. DWP does not make representations about the future performance of any digital asset it makes available for custody or trading.

HBAR custody going live at DWP reflects the developments within of the institutional ecosystem around Hedera, including ETF launches, enterprise partnerships, and demand from traditional finance firms for compliant access to the network. DWP's addition of HBAR custody brings that access to wealth management clients who want HBAR as part of a broader crypto investment portfolio managed through a federally regulated custodian. Investing in digital assets involves substantial risk, and clients should consult with their DWP crypto financial advisor to understand whether HBAR or any other digital asset is appropriate for their specific situation.

"We've been deliberate about every asset we bring onto the platform, and HBAR earned consideration based on its governance structure and institutional use cases," said Max Kahn of Digital Wealth Partners. "Hedera's network is backed by Fortune 500 governance, and the infrastructure around it has developed to a point where we're comfortable offering custody through Anchorage's federal charter.”

HBAR Trading Coming Soon for DWP Clients

With HBAR custody now live through Anchorage Digital, DWP is moving toward full HBAR trading access for clients. Clients working with a DWP crypto financial advisor will be able to buy, hold, and manage HBAR positions through the same qualified custodian securing their other digital assets. More details on the trading launch will be announced shortly.

DISCLOSURES:

Digital Wealth Partners (“DWP”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or advisory services. Investments in Bitcoin and other digital assets involve a high degree of risk, including volatility, liquidity, cybersecurity, and regulatory risks. Investors should carefully consider these risks before investing. Digital assets involve significant risk, including possible loss of principal. They may be volatile, subject to cybersecurity and operational risks, and impacted by regulatory changes. References to third parties are informational only and not endorsements. This is not investment advice.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any references to returns or strategies are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance. All performance information, if mentioned, is presented net of applicable fees and expenses. References to third‑party companies, institutions, or networks (including Anchorage Digital, Hedera, or any enterprise adopters) are for descriptive purposes only and do not constitute endorsements, investment recommendations, or indications of future performance.

Press Inquiries

Max Avery

max [at] digitalfamilyoffice.io

https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

5910 North Central Expressway

Suite 1450

Dallas, Texas 75247