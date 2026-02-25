Next Point Advises Endodontic Specialties of NEPA on Practice Transition

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Point LLC served as exclusive advisor to Endodontic Specialties of NEPA in connection with a completed practice transition. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The engagement followed a comprehensive evaluation of strategic alternatives. The practice sought a solution that would support continued clinical focus while aligning the structure of the transaction with long-term objectives.

Next Point guided the process from initial option analysis through negotiation and closing. The firm worked closely with the practice and its advisors to assess multiple paths, evaluate key trade-offs, and implement a structure designed to be practical, tax-efficient, and aligned with the owner’s broader objectives.

“A transition like this represents a pivotal phase in a practice’s journey,” said Jui Trivedi, Managing Partner of Next Point, who also served as a lead advisor. “It is rarely just a financial decision. It affects clinical autonomy, team continuity, long-term goals, and personal priorities. Our responsibility was to keep the client’s interests at the center of every discussion and ensure the structure reflected what mattered most to him. These decisions deserve careful evaluation. The market is active, but understanding your own priorities is even more important.”

