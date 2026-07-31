Next Point LLC Releases The Physician’s Exit Plan for Medical Practice Owners Considering Their Next Chapter

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Point LLC, a mergers and acquisitions advisory firm serving privately held business owners, has released The Physician’s Exit Plan: Planning Your Practice Transition on Your Terms, a new resource for physician owners and healthcare entrepreneurs evaluating the future of their medical practices.

Developed under the direction of Jui Trivedi, Managing Partner of Next Point LLC, the guide addresses a question facing a growing number of independent practice owners: how to evaluate a possible sale, partnership or ownership transition without allowing the process to be defined entirely by the first buyer who approaches.

Rather than presenting a sale as the only goal, The Physician’s Exit Plan encourages physicians to understand their options before circumstances force them to decide. The guide is designed for owners across a broad range of specialties, including cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, behavioral health, psychiatry, podiatry, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, women’s health, urgent care, ambulatory surgery centers and aesthetic medicine.

“The right buyer is only part of a successful practice transition. The best outcome reflects the physician’s priorities,” said Trivedi. “That includes financial value, but also patient continuity, the future of the team, the physician’s post-closing role and the degree of autonomy they want to retain.”

A practical view of medical practice value

One of the guide’s central themes is that medical practice valuation cannot be reduced to a single multiple.

Buyers may begin with EBITDA, but they also assess whether the practice’s earnings can continue after the owner reduces involvement or leaves. Provider depth, patient and referral continuity, payer mix, compliance history, management systems, facilities and the owner’s transition plan can all affect buyer confidence and ultimately affect value.

The guide also explains why practices with similar revenue and earnings can receive materially different offers. Buyer fit, competitive tension, perceived risk and the way the opportunity is positioned can all affect the outcome. In one transaction cited in the guide, a direct offer valued a practice at $5 million. After multiple buyers were engaged, the same practice received four offers ranging from $6 million to $10 million.

That example supports a broader point: one offer reflects one buyer’s view. It does not necessarily establish the full market for the practice.

More than the purchase price

The Physician’s Exit Plan also examines the economic and personal consequences behind an attractive headline valuation.

The purchase price may include cash at closing, working-capital adjustments, debt, taxes, transaction costs, earn-outs, equity rollovers, escrows and continuing obligations. Employment terms, restrictive covenants, representations and warranties may influence the physician’s flexibility well after closing.

For that reason, the guide encourages owners to evaluate what they will actually receive, what remains at risk, and what they are agreeing to after the transaction.

It also places particular emphasis on the physician’s post-sale role. Many medical practice transactions require the seller to continue practicing for a period, often under new compensation, scheduling, reporting and operational expectations. The guide advises physicians to evaluate those terms with the same level of scrutiny applied to valuation.

Planning without committing to a sale

The guide’s publication comes as more physician owners evaluate alternatives to traditional independence, including partnerships with hospitals, health systems, physician groups, private-equity-backed platforms and management services organizations.

Each buyer category can offer a different combination of valuation, stability, clinical alignment, operational support and control. The guide compares those paths and encourages physicians to consider how each option may affect autonomy, employees, patients and life after closing.

Trivedi said the decision to explore those alternatives does not require an immediate decision to sell.

“Understanding value, buyer behavior and transaction structure gives an owner better information,” she said. “That can support a sale, partnership, growth strategy or decision to remain independent. The purpose is to make the choice with greater clarity.”

The guide also outlines three dimensions of readiness: personal, operational and emotional. It asks owners to consider whether the practice can withstand buyer scrutiny, whether they know what they want professionally and financially, and whether they are prepared to see someone else lead what they built.

Accessing The Physician’s Exit Plan

Physicians and healthcare practice owners can access The Physician’s Exit Plan: Planning Your Practice Transition on Your Terms Here

The guide is intended as an educational resource and does not replace legal, tax, valuation or financial advice specific to an individual transaction.

About Jui Trivedi

Jui Trivedi is Managing Partner of Next Point LLC, an M&A advisory firm serving privately held business owners, including physician and healthcare practice owners. Her work focuses on valuation expectations, buyer strategy, transaction structure, exit readiness and ownership transition. She has advised on hundreds of M&A transactions and ownership transitions.

About Next Point LLC

Next Point LLC advises owners of privately held businesses and healthcare practices through mergers, acquisitions and ownership transitions. The firm helps clients assess value, prepare for buyer diligence, identify and engage qualified buyers, compare offers, negotiate deal structure and manage transactions through closing.

Media Contact

Cathy Willig

Next Point LLC

Willig@nextpointllc.com

716.847.1485

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