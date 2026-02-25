iBASIS Will Complete Acquisition of Telstra International’s Global Voice, IPX, and Messaging Wholesale Assets on February 27

Expansion of footprint across Asia-Pacific, growth trajectory acceleration

Market validation for independent specialist in managing the complexities of global communications

PARIS, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBASIS , a leading provider of communications solutions for operators and digital players worldwide, announced today that it will complete the acquisition of Telstra International’s wholesale voice, mobile, and messaging customer contracts on Friday, February 27, following the fulfillment of all regulatory approvals.

“We are very pleased to welcome Telstra International’s wholesale business and team into the iBASIS family,” said Patrick George , CEO of iBASIS. “Their deep expertise and regional knowledge will be a valuable asset in serving our customers and partners worldwide. Together, we are shaping the future of wholesale communications by combining global reach, cutting-edge technology, and a customer-first approach. Starting this Friday, we will start phase one of migration activities, focusing on delivering high end quality and reliability.”

“The completion of this transaction will ensure continuity and quality for our international wholesale voice and Retail customers, while maintaining quality outcomes across the Retail and mobility services. We look forward to our partnership with iBASIS in the coming years to drive quality, performance and new services,” said Roary Stasko , CEO of Telstra International.

iBasis will work closely with Telstra International during the customer migration process and will continue to support service delivery under agreed transition arrangements to ensure continuity and a smooth onboarding experience.

iBASIS remains dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition for all customers, with dedicated account representatives ensuring a smooth onboarding experience.

iBASIS will participate in MWC 2026, March 2–5, in Meeting Room 2A11, Hall 2, where senior executives will be available to discuss the strategic impact of the deal and the integration.





About iBASIS

iBASIS is the leading communications solutions provider enabling operators and digital players worldwide to perform and transform. iBASIS is the first independent wholesale communications specialist and Tier One IPX vendor. iBASIS today serves 1,000+ customers across 33 locations worldwide, optimizing global connectivity, quality, and security.

About Telstra International

Telstra International is a trusted digital infrastructure and connectivity partner in Asia Pacific and the global arm of Telstra, a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage. Telstra International provides secure and resilient connectivity solutions to meet the growing needs of thousands of technology, enterprise, and wholesale customers.

