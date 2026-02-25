Nr. 2/2026 - Annual report 2025

 | Source: Cemat A/S Cemat A/S

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 25 February 2026
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2026

PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT

The annual report for 2025 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S’ website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.


Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement no. 2 - 25.02.2026 - Annual report 2025 Cemat Annual Report 2025 cemat-2025-12-31
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • February 20, 2026 08:14 ET | Source: Cemat A/S
    No. 1/2026 - Financial calendar 2026/2027

    Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                    Nikolaj Plads 6DK-1067 Copenhagen K    Copenhagen, 20 February 2026ANNOUNCEMENT no. 1/2026 ...

    Read More
    No. 1/2026 - Financial calendar 2026/2027