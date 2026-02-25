Nr. 2/2026 - Annual report 2025

Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 25 February 2026
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 2/2026
PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT
The annual report for 2025 of Cemat A/S has now been published in advance of the expected approval at the company’s annual general meeting. Please note that Cemat A/S’ official annual report has been prepared in compliance with the ESEF Regulation and can be visited in the attached zip file and via the weblink on Cemat A/S’ website. An unofficial copy of the annual report is also attached to this announcement in a pdf file.
Cemat A/S
Frede Clausen
Chairman of the Board
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
