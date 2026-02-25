ZENRG Services Acquires Versiv Solutions Assets

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZENRG Services, Inc. (ZENRG), a provider of recompression and emission-reduction services for the energy sector, today announced its acquisition of the assets of Versiv Solutions, an Artera company, which offers cross-compression solutions serving the utilities sector across the Eastern United States. The acquisition expands ZENRG’s footprint and customer base in the lower 48 states and enhances its ability to deliver product capture and emissions-mitigation solutions across all energy verticals from the wellhead to the local distribution companies and all points in between.

Versiv Solutions’ technology captures natural gas during depressurization events to return it to the pipeline system, preserving product value while minimizing environmental impact. Versiv’s methodology complements ZENRG’s recompression technology, which retains gas and liquid hydrocarbons that would otherwise be vented or flared. The combined offering provides a comprehensive solution for pressure balancing, maintenance shutdowns, inline inspection support, and emissions reduction to support operators’ sustainability goals while maintaining operational continuity.

“The acquisition of Versiv Solutions increases our capacity and services,” said Joe Chandler, CEO of ZENRG. “As emissions reduction is a priority for the industry, we’re equipped to help operators keep more product in the pipe at a greater scale than before.”

ZENRG is an EIC Rose Rock portfolio company.

About ZENRG Services

ZENRG is disrupting the traditional, historically acceptable methods of venting and flaring used across the entire value chain of the oil and gas industry to retain gas and liquid hydrocarbons. A new era of emission standards, social expectations, and investor mandates are driving growth in operations at ZENRG as customers seek solutions to reduce emissions in a safer more environmentally friendly manner. Through patented processes, ZENRG transfers gas and liquids to nearby vessels and pipelines, retaining the product's value instead of releasing it to the atmosphere and reducing emissions. In many cases, ZENRG provides an economically positive ROI while helping customers to achieve their corporate emissions reduction goals. For more information visit www.zenrgservices.com.



About Artera

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a $2.4 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas industry across 41 states. Artera employs almost 10,000 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, and upgrade (“MRU”) of existing infrastructure. Artera’s business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of Safety, Quality, Commitment, and Reputation. For more information, visit www.artera.com.