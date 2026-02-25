Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 25 February 2026

No. 13/2026

Major Shareholder Announcement

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, hereby announces that the company has received a notification pursuant to sections 39 and 40 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Société Générale.

Société Générale has notified the company that its direct or indirect aggregated holding of shares and financial instruments are below 5% of the total share capital and voting rights in ISS A/S.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25

Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, + 45 30 52 94 68





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, Group revenue was DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

Attachment