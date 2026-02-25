Array Acquires EarnUp to Expand Flexible, Paycheck-Aligned Payment Solutions

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Array, a leading embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands, today announced its acquisition of EarnUp, an award-winning payments technology company known for helping consumers align debt and bill payments with their pay cycles.

EarnUp’s platform enables consumers to break large, inflexible monthly payments—such as mortgages, student loans, auto loans, and personal loans—into smaller, paycheck-aligned contributions. Funds are set aside as income is received and remitted once the full payment amount is reached, helping consumers reduce financial stress and avoid late payments. EarnUp also permits users to easily accelerate their debt payments, which can save interest, build equity faster, and pay off loans years faster.

The acquisition brings EarnUp’s proven payment infrastructure and enterprise relationships into Array’s growing portfolio of embedded financial tools, expanding Array’s ability to support consumers navigating complex debt and cash-flow challenges.

“EarnUp is a long-standing, proven product in the home loan space, having supported millions of U.S. mortgage borrowers through deep integrations with leading mortgage servicing platforms. We hope to use this distribution and product to extend Array's reach into the home loan payments space,” said Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. “This acquisition strengthens our ability to help financial services providers deliver more practical, consumer-centric experiences—especially for households managing tight margins and multiple debt obligations.”

“The American financial system was not created with a modern consumer-centric mindset. The mismatch between when consumers receive paychecks and when their bills are due creates significant, unnecessary stress in most U.S. households,” said Brad Woodcox, CEO of EarnUp. “EarnUp was purpose-built to bridge that gap, automating payments and helping smooth household cash flows to create a financial system that works for everyone. Joining Array represents a powerful opportunity to significantly accelerate that mission within a broader platform dedicated to financial health, education, and improving long-term consumer outcomes.”

“From day one, EarnUp was about helping people stay current on their most important obligations without forcing them to become financial experts,” said Matthew Cooper, Co-Founder of EarnUp. “Array shares that same consumer-first mindset, and this next chapter creates an opportunity to accelerate our impact at a greater scale”.

“Our mission has always been to simplify the financial lives of everyday Americans,” said Nadim Homsany, Co-Founder of EarnUp. “Joining Array allows us to scale that impact and help more people achieve long-term financial wellness.”

Founded in 2013, EarnUp has helped consumers pay down billions of dollars in debt and worked with leading banks, mortgage companies, and credit unions across the U.S. EarnUp’s underlying technology supports one-time and recurring payments on a broad range of household bills including debt, utilities, and insurance.

The acquisition positions Array to embed EarnUp’s paycheck-aligned payment product across its platform, unlocking new ways for fintechs and financial institutions to deliver more flexible, consumer-first payment experiences.

About Array

Array is an embeddable platform that complements the existing product experience for many of the world’s leading fintechs, financial institutions, and digital brands. Our rapidly expanding suite of financial, credit, and identity and privacy protection products drives acquisition, retention, and revenue for our clients. Invisible by design, Array is building a future where consumers can count on the brands they already trust to deliver everything they need to achieve their financial goals, all in one place.

Array was founded in 2020 by Martin Toha. Key investors include Battery Ventures, General Catalyst, and Nyca Partners. To learn more visit array.com.

About EarnUp

EarnUp is a consumer-first payments platform that enables people to break large, inflexible monthly payments—such as mortgages, auto loans, and household bills—into smaller, paycheck-aligned contributions. EarnUp helps reduce missed payments and financial stress. EarnUp works with leading banks and financial institutions across the U.S. and has helped consumers manage billions of dollars in payments.

