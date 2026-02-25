RZOLV Technologies to Present at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference March 5th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RZL – OTCQB:RZOLF), based in Vancouver Canada, and focused on disruptive gold recovery technologies, announced today that Duane Nelson, CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 5th, 2026

DATE: March 5th

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 9th– 13th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to attend the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Positioned as the only effective alternative to $3B of cyanide used in gold mining annually

Completed successful 100-ton bulk test at Arizona Gold Mine

Independently verified by independent laboratories

Recently listed on OTCQB

Posed for rapid commercialization





About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company developing innovative, non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions designed to address structural inefficiencies, regulatory complexity, and permitting challenges in modern gold extraction and mine-site remediation.

The Company’s flagship technology, RZOLV™, is a proprietary water-based reagent system intended to recover gold from ores, concentrates, tailings, and secondary materials in applications where conventional cyanide chemistry is technically ineffective, increasingly restricted, or subject to heightened permitting complexity.

While cyanide has been the dominant gold lixiviant for more than a century and remains widely used across the industry, evolving regulatory frameworks, extended permitting timelines, stricter environmental standards, and growing ESG scrutiny have created operational and approval challenges in certain jurisdictions and deposit types. In some regions, cyanide use faces partial or full prohibitions, while in others it requires enhanced containment, detoxification, transport, and monitoring protocols that can materially impact project economics and development schedules.

RZOLV™ is designed as a lower-toxicity alternative with the potential to deliver comparable recovery performance and economic outcomes. The technology aims to expand the addressable gold market by enabling extraction in environments where cyanide use presents technical, environmental, or permitting constraints. For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.