Edible Garden Executes New Distribution Agreement with Busch’s Fresh Food Market

BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled today announced the expansion of its Midwest retail distribution through a new two-year distribution agreement with Busch’s Fresh Food Market, a family-owned grocer operating across Michigan. As part of the rollout, Edible Garden’s fresh potted herbs will be introduced across Busch’s store network, further extending the Company’s presence with regional retailers that emphasize freshness, local sourcing, and community engagement.

The addition of Busch’s further strengthens Edible Garden’s distribution footprint in the Midwest and reflects the Company’s continued focus on partnering with regional retailers that emphasize freshness, community engagement, and locally sourced products. Edible Garden’s fresh potted herbs are grown using its controlled environment agriculture platform, which is designed to deliver longer shelf life, consistent quality, and reduced food waste.

Founded 50 years ago and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Busch’s Fresh Food Market is a family-owned retailer serving communities across Michigan. Known as a premier local fresh food destination, Busch’s focuses on delivering an exceptional shopping experience by combining a broad assortment of premium-quality fresh foods with a strong emphasis on locally produced items. The company leverages its deep passion for food and customer-focused approach to meet the evolving needs of its communities, while fostering meaningful local partnerships through initiatives such as its “Growing Home” program.

“Partnering with Busch’s allows us to extend our potted herb portfolio with a retailer that genuinely values freshness, quality, and regional relationships,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “As a family-owned business with deep community roots, Busch’s provides an ideal environment for products that are grown to perform at retail, stay fresh longer, and connect with consumers who care about how and where their food is produced. This collaboration supports our broader expansion strategy while reinforcing our commitment to working with retailers that prioritize both customer experience and local sourcing.”

To support the rollout, Edible Garden will deploy its branded wire rack displays across Busch’s store network to ensure consistent in-store presentation and product visibility. The Company will also utilize select in-store merchandising solutions, including self-watering displays, designed to enhance product performance and presentation. This initiative furthers Edible Garden’s strategy of expanding distribution with trusted regional retailers and reflects a shared focus on scalable retail execution and long-term partnership development under the newly executed two-year agreement, as the companies continue discussions toward a broader supply relationship.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

