Hope For Ukraine Marks 4th Anniversary of War with Milestone 100th Humanitarian Aid Shipment from New Jersey

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world marks the solemn four-year anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, New Jersey-based nonprofit Hope For Ukraine (HFU) is announcing a major milestone in its ongoing relief efforts: the dispatch of its 100th humanitarian aid container from New Jersey to Ukraine. The shipment was made possible in part through collaboration with Meest, an international logistics and delivery company supporting humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. We were joined by members of the Board for Hope For Ukraine, the Meest team, and a representative from Senator Andy Kim’s office to mark this significant moment.

Since February 24, 2022, Hope For Ukraine has been at the forefront of the humanitarian response, delivering life-saving supplies to those most affected by the conflict. This 100th shipment represents thousands of tons of clothing, food, and essential goods, but it also signals a shift in strategy toward long-term survival and energy independence.

With Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facing continuous threats and many regions experiencing blackouts lasting up to 20 hours a day, HFU is now prioritizing its Solar Energy Resilience Program. The 100th container includes critical solar energy kits designed to help civilians—particularly the elderly, displaced families, and frontline medical personnel—survive the persistent lack of electricity.

"Energy is no longer a luxury in Ukraine; it is a necessity for survival," said Yuriy Boyechko, CEO at Hope For Ukraine. "Our solar kits provide more than just light. They allow families to cook, stay connected with loved ones, and power essential medical devices. As we hit our 100th container milestone, our focus is on ensuring that no Ukrainian is left in the dark."

The Solar Energy Resilience Program provides compact, balcony-compatible solar panels and portable power stations. These units bridge the gap for families waiting on long-term infrastructure repairs, which can take years to complete in conflict zones.

Hope For Ukraine’s ability to maintain a consistent lifeline to the region over the last four years is due in large part to its strategic partnership with Meest, its trusted logistics partner.

As the first Ukrainian-origin logistics company in the U.S., Meest has served as a vital bridge between the U.S. and Ukraine. Since the full-scale invasion Meest has shipped over 2.8 million pounds of humanitarian aid to Ukraine - supporting Ukrainian people during the time of greatest need.

"We could not have reached this milestone without Meest," added Boyechko. "Their commitment to the Ukrainian people mirrors our own, and their logistical support has been the backbone of our operations for the past four years."

While the 100th container is a testament to the generosity of the New Jersey community and donors nationwide, the need remains critical. Hope For Ukraine continues to call for donations to support the Solar Energy Resilience Program to reach more households in frontline and occupied regions.

For more information on the Solar Energy Resilience Program or to support Hope For Ukraine’s mission, please visit hfu.org.

About Hope for Ukraine

Hope For Ukraine was established in 2016 with a mission to provide assistance to underserved communities in Ukraine. The full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 served as a rallying cry for our organization. In the face of hardship, we redirected our efforts to providing food, clothes, shelter, and medical support to people affected by the war. Learn more about our various programs and impact by visiting our website: https://hfu.org/what-we-do/

About Meest: Meest is a leading provider of international shipping and logistics services, specializing in deliveries from the United States to Ukraine and Europe. For over 36 years, Meest has served as a vital bridge between the U.S. and Ukraine, providing reliable shipping and transportation solutions.

