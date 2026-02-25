Loci Capital Completes Exit Through Strategic Recapitalization of Prose Stevens Pointe Multifamily Investment

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funds controlled by Loci Capital Fund I, LP, an affiliate of Loci Capital Group, LLC ("Loci"), announced the successful recapitalization of Prose Stevens Pointe, a 264-unit workforce apartment community located at 3010 Camber Drive in St. Cloud, Florida, within the Stevens master planned community in Osceola County near Orlando.

Prose Stevens Pointe is situated on a 10.9-acre site and was underwritten around a basis-driven business plan designed to deliver attainable rents relative to typical new construction in the submarket. At acquisition, the land was fully entitled, and substantial site work had already been completed, effectively offsetting a portion of the land basis and supporting Loci’s margin-of-safety approach from the outset. This unique entry point created a differentiated cost structure that drove the investment thesis and transaction execution.

“Prose Stevens Pointe is a good example of how disciplined basis and thoughtful deal structuring can create durability across market cycles,” said Garrett Francis, Head of Multifamily at Loci Capital. “The team remained focused on executing the business plan and positioning the asset for liquidity through a shifting capital markets environment, ultimately delivering a successful outcome.”

The investment was held through a period of interest rate volatility and uneven transaction market liquidity. Throughout the hold, Loci maintained a disciplined, measured approach to navigating shifting capital markets conditions while remaining focused on the completed business plan. With that work behind the asset, the partnership prioritized providing liquidity to investors and completed a recapitalization transaction in the fourth quarter of 2025 that provided a full exit to Fund I investors.

“This transaction represents another successful exit for our investors and reflects our continued focus on converting strong investment theses into realized results,” said Casey Wilson, Head of Capital Formation at Loci Capital. “Even in a difficult transaction environment, we stayed patient and disciplined, and we are pleased to deliver another successful realization for our Fund I investors.”

Loci remains focused on disciplined value creation and prudent capital allocation across its investment platform, with an emphasis on downside protection, executable business plans, and creating multiple paths to liquidity as markets evolve.

About Loci Capital

Loci Capital is a private real estate investment firm focused on generating alpha through cost-basis discipline, executable business plans, and an unconstrained, bottom-up sourcing model. Guided by its core investment principle of Margin of Safety, the firm targets situational opportunities where downside protection can be created through hands-on execution rather than thematic market bets. Loci’s domain-specialized team and joint venture partnerships support its barbell strategy across preferred equity, common equity, and co-GP positions, enabling the firm to navigate market cycles while pursuing durable long-term value creation. Since its inception in 2019, Loci has invested more than US $350 million of equity into over $1.4 billion of real estate throughout the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.locicapital.com.

