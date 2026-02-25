TWU Local 100 Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transport Workers Union of America Local 100 Chapter (“TWU Local 100”), a union for active and retired transport workers of New York City,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which may have impacted the personal information of its 67,000 active and retired members. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against TWU Local 100 related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.



In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to TWU Local 100’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Contact Information

Job Titles

Salary Information

Medical and Insurance Benefits

Housing Assistance

Safety and Health

Grievances and Disciplinary Actions





If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://www.twulocal100.org/