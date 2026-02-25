QualDerm Partners Data Breach Claims Investigated by Lynch Carpenter

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QualDerm Partners (“Qualderm”), a business management services provider for dermatologists and skincare specialists,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which may have impacted the personal information of 174,000 current and former patients. Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Qualderm related to this data breach. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.



In the incident, an unauthorized person gained access to QualDerm’s network and may have acquired records containing personally identifiable information (“PII”) and protected health information (“PHI”) including individuals’ names in combination with:

Date of Birth

Doctor Name

Medical Record Number

Date of Death

Email Address

Treatment Information

Diagnosis Information

Health Insurance Information.

Government-issued Identification Information





If your information was impacted in this incident, you may be entitled to compensation. For an attorney to review your case, visit our site HERE.

If you have received any other data breach notice letters in the last 30 days, please contact us here.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

1 https://www.qualderm.com/