Ethos Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Records full-year revenue of $387.6 million, growing 52% year-over-year
  • Achieves Net Income of $24.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million in Q4, reflecting a 22% margin and a 23% Adjusted EBITDA margin
  • Delivers third consecutive year of revenue growth greater than 50%

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos (Nasdaq: LIFE), a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to democratize access to life insurance, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

"We delivered a strong close to 2025 with 65% year-over-year revenue growth in Q4,” said Peter Colis, CEO and Co-Founder of Ethos. “Our financial results demonstrate not only exceptional topline growth but also continued evidence of Ethos’ significant earnings potential. We are on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance, and reaching the milestone of 500,000 policies activated is a testament to that deep commitment."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Grew 65% year-over-year to $110.1 million
  • Direct Channel Revenue: Grew 93% year-over-year to $74.2 million
  • Third-Party Channel Revenue: Grew 27% year-over-year to $35.9 million
  • Net Income: $24.6 million, representing a 22% margin
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $25.8 million, representing a 23% margin
  • Gross Profit: $108.0 million, representing a 98% gross profit margin
  • Contribution Profit: $47.2 million, a 43% contribution profit margin
  • Net Income per Share: diluted, was $0.42 per share, a 163% improvement year-over-year, compared to $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $4.9 million

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue: Grew 52% year-over-year to $387.6 million
  • Direct Channel Revenue: Grew 40% year over year to $242.5 million
  • Third-Party Channel Revenue: Grew 79% year-over-year to $145.1 million
  • Net Income: $71.2 million, representing an 18% margin
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $89.0 million, representing a 23% margin
  • Gross Profit: $380.9 million, representing a 98% gross profit margin
  • Contribution Profit: $162.0 million, a 42% contribution profit margin
  • Net Income per Share: diluted, was $1.22 per share, a 44% improvement year-over-year, compared to $0.85 per share in the year ending December 31, 2024
  • Cash Flow: Net cash generated from operations was $36.2 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and investments: $157.4 million as of December 31, 2025

Recent Business Highlights

  • Families Protected: Activated 54,714 new policies in Q4 (42% growth), bringing the total lifetime policies to over 500,000
  • Agent Ecosystem Expansion: Ended 2025 with over 15,000 agents selling on the platform
  • Product Innovation: Launched two new products in Q4 - Accumulation Indexed Universal Life with North American Sammons and Cancer Insurance with Aflac.
  • Carrier Network: Ended the quarter with six carriers

Financial Outlook
For the first quarter of 2026, Ethos expects the following:

  • Total Revenue: Between $144.0 million and $146.0 million, representing a 53% increase year-over-year at the midpoint
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Between $30.0 million and $32.0 million

For the full fiscal year 2026, Ethos expects the following:

  • Total Revenue: Between $510.0 million and $514.0 million, representing a 32% increase year-over-year at the midpoint
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Between $99.0 million and $103.0 million

Ethos’ financial outlook for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially as a result of many factors. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA on a forward-looking basis to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts due to high variability and complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure, including interest expense and interest income and income tax expenses. Ethos expects the variability of these items could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP financial results.

Conference Call Information
Ethos will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its earnings results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 and outlook for its fiscal first quarter and fiscal year 2026 today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). A live webcast and accompanying presentation can be accessed through the events section of the Ethos investor relations website at investors.ethos.com. A recorded webcast of the event will also be available on the Ethos Investor Relations website.

Non-GAAP Financial Information
Ethos has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, among others, provide important supplemental information to management and investors, help evaluate our business, identify trends affecting our performance, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For further information regarding these non-GAAP measures, including the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please refer to the financial tables below.

Adjusted EBITDA - Ethos defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income excluding interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, and stock-based compensation expense as set forth in the table below. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period. Ethos uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to assess performance, to inform the preparation of its annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, and to assist its board of directors in monitoring its business and financial performance. Ethos believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin provide useful information to investors about its business and financial performance, enhance their overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects, including by providing consistency and comparability with its past financial performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to measures used by its management in investors’ financial and operational decision making. In addition, Ethos believes Adjusted EBITDA is widely used by investors, securities analysts, and other parties in evaluating companies in its industry as a measure of operational performance.

Contribution Profit - Ethos defines Contribution Profit as profit less sales and marketing expense, which includes agent payments and underwriting costs for non-activated policies, plus stock-based compensation related to its employees and overhead costs allocated to sales and marketing expenses. Gross profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue primarily consists of underwriting costs associated with activated policies. Overhead costs allocated to sales and marketing expenses include professional fees, technology expenses, and other related costs. Contribution Margin is calculated by dividing Contribution Profit for a period by revenue for the same period.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share, Basic and Diluted - Ethos defines non-GAAP net income as net income, adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation-related charges, in order to provide investors and management with greater visibility to the underlying performance of its recurring core business operations. Ethos defines non-GAAP net income per share, basic, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding. Ethos defines non-GAAP net income per share, diluted, as non-GAAP net income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding, which includes the dilutive effect of potentially diluted common stock equivalents outstanding during the period, if any.

About Ethos

Ethos is a leading life insurance technology company on a mission to protect families by democratizing access to life insurance and empowering agents at scale. With its robust three-sided technology platform, Ethos is transforming the life insurance experience for consumers, agents, and carriers alike. Ethos offers instant, accessible products and a seamless online process that requires no medical exams and just a few health questions; it eliminates traditional barriers, making it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families. Ethos is redefining how life insurance is bought, sold, and underwritten.

Learn more at ethos.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Aaron Turner
ir@ethos.com

Press Contact:
Allyson Savage
press@ethos.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the related conference call contain express and implied “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Ethos’ financial outlook for for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2026 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2026, the size of Ethos’ market opportunity, market trends, and Ethos’ business and financial strategy and plans. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” or similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to: Ethos’ limited operating history at its current scale, scope and complexity; the growth rate of the markets in which Ethos competes; Ethos’ ability to effectively manage and sustain its growth; Ethos’s ability to compete with existing competitors and new market entrants; Ethos’ ability to attract new and retain existing carriers and agency counterparties; adoption of and engagement with Ethos’ platform by individual agents; Ethos’ brand awareness and the success of its marketing efforts to grow its business; potential damage to Ethos’ reputation; disruptions or other business interruptions that affect the availability of Ethos’ platform. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Ethos’ prospectus dated January 28, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on January 30, 2026, as they may be updated by Ethos’ subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Ethos undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements.


 
ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (Unaudited)
 
  Three months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2025  2024  2025 
   
Revenue:              
Commission $66,524  $110,077  $254,926  $387,608 
Total revenue  66,524   110,077   254,926   387,608 
     
Costs and expenses:              
Sales and marketing  40,086   64,113   148,664   229,318 
General and administrative  4,743   9,233   22,417   39,647 
Technology (exclusive of amortization)  6,366   8,918   23,133   33,629 
Cost of revenue  1,558   2,059   6,527   6,733 
Depreciation and amortization  1,269   1,284   5,438   5,359 
Total costs and expenses  54,022   85,607   206,179   314,686 
               
Income from operations  12,502   24,470   48,747   72,922 
     
Other income (expense):              
Interest expense  (138)  (765)  (595)  (3,170)
Interest income  1,322   1,359   5,599   5,831 
Other income, net  24   61   185   161 
Total other income, net  1,208   655   5,189   2,822 
     
Net income before provision for income taxes  13,710   25,125   53,936   75,744 
Income tax expense  (4,162)  (564)  (5,104)  (4,593)
Net income  9,548   24,561   48,832   71,151 
     
Per share data:              
Basic net income per share $0.60  $1.48  $3.05  $4.31 
Diluted net income per share $0.16  $0.42  $0.85  $1.22 
Shares used in computing basic net income per share  16,031   16,600   16,007   16,490 
Shares used in computing diluted net income per share  58,484   57,886   57,600   58,416 


  
ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)(Unaudited)
 
  
  As of December 31, 
  2024  2025 
         
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $35,075  $91,091 
Short-term investments  68,279   34,876 
Accounts receivable, net  30,303   36,498 
Commissions receivable-current, net  15,079   28,786 
Prepaid and other assets  26,070   54,553 
Total current assets  174,806   245,804 
Long-term assets:        
Commissions receivable, net  173,096   224,219 
Property and equipment, net  7,424   8,189 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  2,536   2,183 
Goodwill  2,238   2,238 
Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization  221   662 
Long-term investments  35,002   31,468 
Other long-term assets  558   574 
Total long-term assets  221,075   269,533 
Total assets $395,881  $515,337 
   
Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $24,303  $55,070 
Accrued expenses  19,217   39,224 
Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable-current  9,382   11,750 
Operating lease liabilities-current  753   1,125 
Other current liabilities  13,945   6,021 
Total current liabilities  67,600   113,190 
Long-term liabilities:        
Liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable-non-current  24,163   12,509 
Operating lease liabilities-non-current  1,864   1,228 
Deferred tax liability  3,907   8,529 
Other long-term liabilities  1,500   - 
Total long-term liabilities  31,434   22,266 
Total liabilities  99,034   135,456 
Commitments and contingencies        
Redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001  403,997   403,997 
Stockholders’ deficit:        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value  2   2 
Additional paid-in capital  66,991   78,950 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (478)   (554) 
Accumulated deficit  (173,665)  (102,514)
Total stockholders’ deficit  (107,150)  (24,116)
Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $395,881  $515,337 


         
ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In Thousands)(Unaudited)
         
  Year Ended
December 31,
  2024  2025 
         
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net income $48,832  $71,151 
       
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:        
Deferred taxes  3,907   4,622 
Depreciation and amortization  5,438   5,359 
Non-cash interest expense  595   3,170 
Accretion of discounts and premium, investments  (3,133)  (1,211)
Stock-based compensation  3,166   10,596 
Operating lease right-of-use asset amortization  42   903 
Unrealized gain foreign currency translation  (199)  (303)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Prepaid and other assets  (23,902)  (21,334)
Other long-term assets  (378)  (16)
Accounts payable  12,691   30,631 
Accounts receivable  (13,626)  (11,195)
Commissions receivable  (9,166)  (13,707)
Long-term commissions receivable  (53,851)  (51,123)
Accrued expenses  7,298   18,920 
Other current liabilities  12,378   (8,738)
Other long-term liabilities  (1,000)  (1,500)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (10,908)  36,225 
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchase of property and equipment  (776)  (1,491)
Purchase of domain name  (250)  (500)
Purchase of investments  (154,675)  (66,709)
Proceeds from maturity of investments  145,003   99,870 
Sales of investments  13,360   4,983 
Investment in software development costs  (3,558)  (4,286)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  (896)  31,867 
     
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable  23,550   5,000 
Repayment of liabilities related to sale of commissions receivable  (1,902)  (11,952)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants  209   1,058 
Payment of deferred offering costs     (6,155)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  21,857   (12,049)
       
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents  10,053   56,043 
Effect of exchange rates on cash  2   (27)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  25,020   35,075 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $35,075  $91,091 
       


ETHOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In Thousands) (Unaudited)
 
   Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,
   2024   2025   2024   2025 
             
Gross Profit $64,966  $108,018  $248,399  $380,875 
Less: Sales and Marketing  (40,086)  (64,113)  (148,664)  (229,318)
Add: Stock-based Compensation Allocated to Sales and Marketing  297   4   687   2,047 
Add: Professional Fees Allocated to Sales and Marketing  394   1,631   831   2,805 
Add: Technology Expenses Allocated to Sales and Marketing  509   880   1,931   3,077 
Add: Other Expenses Allocated to Sales and Marketing  406   803   1,393   2,549 
Contribution Profit $26,486  $47,223  $104,577  $162,035 
Contribution Profit Margin  40%  43%  41%  42%


   Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,
   2024   2025   2024   2025 
             
Net Income Before Provision for Income Tax $13,710  $25,125  $53,936  $75,744 
Interest Income  (1,322)  (1,359)  (5,599)  (5,831)
Interest Expense  138   765   595   3,170 
Depreciation and Amortization  1,269   1,284   5,438   5,359 
Stock-based Compensation  897   32   3,166   10,596 
Adjusted EBITDA $14,692  $25,847  $57,536  $89,038 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  22%  23%  23%  23%


   Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year Ended
December 31,		 
   2024   2025   2024   2025 
                 
GAAP Net Income $9,548  $24,561  $48,832  $71,151 
Stock-based Compensation  897   32   3,166   10,596 
Non-GAAP net income $10,445  $24,593  $51,998  $81,747 
                 
Per Share Data:                
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, basic  16,031   16,600   16,007   16,490 
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share, diluted  58,484   57,886   57,600   58,416 
                 
GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $0.60  $1.48  $3.05  $4.31 
GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $0.16  $0.42  $0.85  $1.22 
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $0.65  $1.48  $3.25  $4.96 
Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $0.18  $0.42  $0.90  $1.40 

