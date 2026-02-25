Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Results; Declares a First Quarter Base Dividend of $0.42 Per Share

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (“Crescent BDC” or “Company”) (NASDAQ: CCAP) today reported net investment income of $1.81 per share and net income of $0.93 per share for the year ended December 31, 2025. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, net investment income and net income per share were $0.45 and $0.23, respectively. Reported net asset value (NAV) per share was $19.10 at December 31, 2025. The Company announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a first quarter 2026 regular cash dividend of $0.42 per share to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026, payable on April 15, 2026.

Selected Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share amounts)

As of and for the three months ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Investments, at fair value $ 1,569.4 $ 1,580.7 $ 1,598.9 Total assets $ 1,622.1 $ 1,627.6 $ 1,656.3 Total net assets $ 706.0 $ 714.1 $ 740.6 Net asset value per share $ 19.10 $ 19.28 $ 19.98 Investment income $ 40.8 $ 41.4 $ 46.4 Net investment income $ 16.5 $ 16.9 $ 20.5 Net realized gains (losses), net of taxes $ 3.2 $ (5.0 ) $ (3.2 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses), net of taxes $ (11.2 ) $ (4.8 ) $ (7.3 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 8.5 $ 7.1 $ 10.0 Net investment income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.46 $ 0.55 Net realized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ 0.09 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 ) Net change in unrealized gains (losses) per share, net of taxes $ (0.30 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.19 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share1 $ 0.23 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 Regular distributions paid per share $ 0.42 $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Supplemental distributions paid per share $ - $ - $ 0.07 Special distributions paid per share $ - $ 0.05 $ - Weighted average yield on income producing securities (at cost)2 10.0 % 10.4 % 10.9 % Percentage of debt investments at floating rates 98.0 % 97.4 % 97.3 %

Portfolio & Investment Activity

As of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, the Company had investments in 184 and 185 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $1,569.4 and $1,598.9 million, respectively. The portfolio at fair value was comprised of the following asset types:

Portfolio Asset Types:

As of $ in millions December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Investment Type Fair Value Percentage Fair Value Percentage Senior secured first lien $ 350.8 22.4 % $ 379.7 23.7 % Unitranche first lien3 1,047.8 66.7 1,044.1 65.3 Unitranche first lien - last out3 26.2 1.7 14.8 0.9 Senior secured second lien 12.2 0.8 38.5 2.4 Unsecured debt 19.0 1.2 17.5 1.1 Equity & other 77.2 4.9 64.9 4.1 LLC/LP equity interests 36.2 2.3 39.4 2.5 Total investments $ 1,569.4 100.0 % $ 1,598.9 100.0 %

Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested $306.9 million across 25 new portfolio companies, 41 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $334.8 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $395.0 million across 33 new portfolio companies, 30 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $371.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Fourth Quarter

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company invested $70.8 million across five new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. During this period, the Company had $78.1 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments. For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company invested $73.9 million across seven new portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $86.0 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

Results of Operations

Full Year

For the year ended December 31, 2025, investment income decreased to $167.3 million from $197.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, decreased to $156.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $183.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, due to a decrease in benchmark rates and the restructuring of certain debt investments. Included in interest from investments for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are $2.3 million and $3.7 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income decreased to $7.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 from $11.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 due to lower dividend distributions from our investment in First Eagle Logan JV, LLC. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $3.2 million and $3.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The increase is attributable to higher origination-related fee income.

For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, total expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $100.4 million and $108.4 million, respectively. Interest and other debt financing costs decreased from $62.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024 to $57.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, due to lower benchmark rates.

Fourth Quarter

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, investment income decreased to $40.8 million from $41.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Interest income, which includes amortization of upfront fees, decreased to $37.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $38.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to a decrease in benchmark rates. Included in interest from investments for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 are $0.4 million and $0.3 million of accelerated accretion of OID related to paydown activity, respectively. Dividend income increased to $2.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 from $2.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Other income, which includes consent, waiver, amendment, agency, underwriting and arranger fees, was $0.8 million and $0.4 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, total net expenses, including income and excise taxes, totaled $24.4 million and $24.5 million, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $31.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $242.0 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities, subject to borrowing base and other limitations. The weighted average cost of debt on the Company’s debt outstanding as of December 31, 2025 was 5.83%.

The Company’s debt to equity ratio was 1.25x as of December 31, 2025.

Endnotes

Note: Numbers may not sum due to rounding.

1) Figures may not sum due to rounding.

2) Yield includes performing debt and other income producing investments (excluding investments on non-accrual).

3) Unitranche loans are first lien loans that may extend deeper in a company’s capital structure than traditional first lien debt and may provide for a waterfall of cash flow priority among different lenders in the unitranche loan. In certain instances, the Company may find another lender to provide the “first out” portion of such loan and retain the “last out” portion of such loan, in which case, the “first out” portion of the loan would generally receive priority with respect to payment of principal, interest and any other amounts due thereunder over the “last out” portion that the Company would continue to hold. In exchange for the greater risk of loss, the “last out” portion earns a higher interest rate.



Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

(in thousands except share and per share data) As of

December 31, 2025 As of

December 31, 2024 Assets Investments, at fair value Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (cost of $1,504,658 and $1,511,386, respectively) $ 1,479,473 $ 1,504,013 Non-controlled affiliated investments (cost of $26,826 and $46,104, respectively) 29,594 46,793 Controlled investments (cost of $71,985 and $66,416, respectively) 60,351 48,051 Cash and cash equivalents 5,043 10,130 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 26,454 29,292 Interest and dividend receivable 9,333 11,008 Receivable from unsettled transactions 8,019 1,163 Unrealized appreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,135 4,815 Deferred tax assets 190 746 Other assets 1,543 263 Total assets $ 1,622,135 $ 1,656,274 Liabilities Debt (net of deferred financing costs of $5,841 and $8,214, respectively) $ 873,761 $ 875,837 Distributions payable 15,527 15,566 Interest and other debt financing costs payable 12,370 10,408 Management fees payable 5,037 5,066 Incentive fees payable 3,468 4,305 Deferred tax liabilities 190 746 Unrealized depreciation on foreign currency forward contracts 2,134 — Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,610 3,709 Total liabilities $ 916,097 $ 915,637 Net assets Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share (10,000 shares authorized,

zero outstanding, respectively) $ — $ — Common stock, par value $0.001 per share (200,000,000 shares authorized, 36,969,285 and 37,061,547 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) 37 37 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 957,030 959,098 Accumulated earnings (loss) (251,029 ) (218,498 ) Total net assets $ 706,038 $ 740,637 Total liabilities and net assets $ 1,622,135 $ 1,656,274 Net asset value per share $ 19.10 $ 19.98





Crescent Capital BDC, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

For the years ended December 31, 2025 2024 2023 Investment Income: From non-controlled non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 142,935 $ 166,912 $ 162,089 Paid-in-kind interest 8,441 9,592 3,191 Dividend income 521 497 438 Other income 3,106 3,056 658 From non-controlled affiliated investments: Interest income 2,525 3,834 2,974 Paid-in-kind interest 1,375 1,529 816 Dividend income 697 1,058 2,058 Other income 4 16 309 From controlled investments: Interest income 1,103 1,077 609 Paid-in-kind interest — — 192 Dividend income 6,520 9,784 10,800 Other income 58 8 — Total investment income 167,285 197,363 184,134 Expenses: Interest and other debt financing costs 57,438 62,761 58,742 Management fees 20,303 20,223 19,613 Income based incentive fees 14,174 18,855 17,451 Professional fees 2,832 2,027 1,593 Directors’ fees 645 618 600 Other general and administrative expenses 3,438 2,561 2,753 Total expenses 98,830 107,045 100,752 Management fees waiver (53 ) (125 ) (190 ) Income based incentive fees waiver (90 ) (145 ) (276 ) Net expenses 98,687 106,775 100,286 Net investment income before taxes 68,598 90,588 83,848 Provision for income and excise taxes 1,682 1,555 1,307 Net investment income 66,916 89,033 82,541 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments: Net realized gain (loss) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments (8,647 ) (6,969 ) (12,465 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments 1,348 (5,214 ) — Controlled investments (3,800 ) 6,443 — Foreign currency transactions (147 ) (1,171 ) (1,435 ) Foreign currency forward contracts — 3,223 1,021 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled non-affiliated investments and foreign currency translation (25,157 ) (1,154 ) 21,772 Non-controlled affiliated investments 2,079 4,154 (4,505 ) Controlled investments 6,731 (14,931 ) (1,171 ) Foreign currency forward contracts (4,814 ) (229 ) (2,954 ) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments (32,407 ) (15,848 ) 263 Benefit (provision) for taxes on realized gain on investments — — 132 Benefit (provision) for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments — 464 901 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 34,509 $ 73,649 $ 83,837 Per common share data: Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per share (basic and diluted): $ 0.93 $ 1.99 $ 2.33 Net investment income per share (basic and diluted): $ 1.81 $ 2.40 $ 2.30 Weighted average shares outstanding (basic and diluted): 37,044,305 37,061,547 35,928,203

About Crescent BDC

Crescent BDC is a business development company that seeks to maximize the total return of its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by providing capital solutions to middle market companies with sound business fundamentals and strong growth prospects. Crescent BDC utilizes the extensive experience, origination capabilities and disciplined investment process of Crescent. Crescent BDC is externally managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Crescent. Crescent BDC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. For more information about Crescent BDC, visit www.crescentbdc.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

About Crescent Capital Group

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $50 billion of assets under management. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, London and Frankfurt with over 250 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com. However, the contents of such website are not and should not be deemed to be incorporated by reference herein.

