Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment Expands Full-Service Commercial Kitchen Solutions Across Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville, Tennessee - February 25, 2026 - -

Chef's Deal, a leading commercial kitchen equipment dealer serving Tennessee's foodservice industry, has announced the strategic expansion of its integrated design-build and equipment supply services, reinforcing its position as the state's comprehensive solution provider for restaurants and foodservice establishments.

The expansion emphasizes the company's unique ability to combine expert kitchen design services with immediate access to extensive inventory from over 400 manufacturers, providing Tennessee businesses with streamlined project coordination from concept through completion. This integrated approach addresses the growing demand for efficient kitchen development solutions across the state's expanding hospitality sector.

Chef's Deal operates from strategic locations in Nashville and Murfreesboro, housing thousands of commercial kitchen equipment items ready for immediate delivery throughout Tennessee Restaurant Supply networks. The company's warehouse facilities maintain comprehensive inventories of refrigeration systems, cooking equipment, dishwashers, storage solutions, and specialized restaurant furniture, enabling rapid fulfillment for projects of any scale.

The company's design-build services incorporate computer-aided design technology and 3D visualization tools, allowing foodservice operators to optimize kitchen layouts before equipment procurement. This systematic approach reduces project timelines by coordinating design approval with equipment availability, ensuring compatibility between planned layouts and selected equipment.

"Our strength as a full-service dealer in Tennessee lies in our ability to seamlessly integrate expert kitchen design and build services with immediate access to substantial, in-stock equipment inventory," said Matthew Yaz, General Manager at Chef's Deal. "This comprehensive approach ensures our clients receive enhanced efficiency, tailored solutions, and timely fulfillment throughout their entire project lifecycle, from initial concept to grand opening and ongoing operations."

The integrated service model provides measurable benefits for Tennessee foodservice operators, including reduced lead times through coordinated design and procurement processes, single-source accountability for project management, and access to volume pricing through established manufacturer relationships. The company's fleet of delivery trucks ensures reliable distribution across Tennessee and neighboring regions, supporting both urban and rural foodservice establishments.

Chef's Deal on LinkedIn showcases the company's project portfolio and industry expertise, demonstrating successful implementations across various foodservice segments including restaurants, school cafeterias, healthcare facilities, and hospitality venues. The platform highlights completed projects that illustrate the practical advantages of combining design expertise with equipment availability.

The company's consultation services extend beyond initial design, encompassing equipment selection guidance, workflow optimization recommendations, and compliance support for health department requirements. These services are provided at no additional charge, reflecting the company's commitment to comprehensive client support throughout Tennessee.

https://youtu.be/CJkZpGIczGk

Founded in 2003, Chef's Deal has established itself as a trusted partner for Tennessee's foodservice industry, serving businesses ranging from independent restaurants to large institutional kitchens. The company maintains partnerships with leading equipment manufacturers, ensuring access to commercial-grade solutions that meet diverse operational requirements. Through its combination of technical expertise, extensive inventory, and local market knowledge, the company continues to support the growth and success of Tennessee's dynamic foodservice sector.

###

For more information about Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment, contact the company here:



Chef's Deal Restaurant Equipment

Matthew Yaz

+1 (877) 254-5449

info@chefsdeal.com

708 Dickerson Pike, Nashville, TN 37207



1155 Haley Rd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129