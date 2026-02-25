Datadog and Sakana AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI Innovation and Observability for Enterprises

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) the AI-powered observability and security platform for cloud applications, today announced a strategic partnership with Sakana AI, a next-generation AI research lab building advanced foundation models, to collaborate on research, product innovation, and go-to-market initiatives focused on enterprise AI adoption.

Through the partnership, Datadog and Sakana AI will work closely across research and engineering teams to explore new approaches to building, deploying, and operating advanced AI systems at scale. The collaboration is designed to help enterprises gain greater visibility into the performance, reliability, and impact of AI-powered applications, while accelerating the responsible adoption of AI technologies.

“AI systems are becoming foundational to how modern enterprises build and operate software, but they also introduce new complexity,” said Bharat Sajnani, Head of Datadog Ventures. “By partnering with Sakana AI, we are combining deep AI research expertise with Datadog’s platform for observability and security to help organizations better understand and operate these systems with confidence.”

As part of the partnership, the companies plan to collaborate on joint research initiatives, including potential open-source contributions, product, and go-to-market efforts. The collaboration will initially focus on supporting large enterprise customers in Japan, leveraging Datadog’s established presence in the region, including its local data center, before expanding globally over time to meet enterprise requirements around performance and data residency.

Sakana AI brings cutting-edge research capabilities focused on efficient, scalable, and adaptive AI models, and the expertise to apply them to complex industrial challenges and the expertise to apply them to complex industrial challenges, while Datadog contributes deep experience supporting tens of thousands of organizations operating complex cloud and AI-powered systems worldwide. Together, the companies aim to help enterprises bridge the gap between AI innovation and real-world production readiness.

“At present, enterprises globally are increasingly looking to move generative AI tools and applications from proof-of-concept, into production environments that deliver real value," said David Ha, Co-founder & CEO of Sakana AI. “Working with Datadog allows Sakana AI to collaborate with a global enterprise leader and learn directly from how some of the world’s most sophisticated organizations operate AI systems at scale.”

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

About Sakana AI

Founded in July 2023 and based in Tokyo, Sakana AI K.K. (Sakana AI), is a rapidly growing AI R&D company, led by David Ha, Llion Jones, and Ren Ito. Sakana AI has already achieved significant and innovative milestones, including Evolutionary Model Merge, a method for merging multiple AI models, and The AI Scientist, the first comprehensive system for fully automatic scientific discovery, enabling Foundation Models to perform research independently. Beyond research, Sakana AI is deeply committed to the social implementation of its technologies. To develop AI solutions for Japan’s needs and democratize AI, Sakana AI is working with large enterprises and the public sector. For more information, visit https://sakana.ai/blog/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 7, 2025, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Press@datadoghq.com