SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $52.3 million, operating loss was $5.2 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $9.7 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $59.2 million, operating income of $18.1 million, and DVP of $11.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • 25.0% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2024 and a 11.6% decrease from the third quarter of 2025.
  • Average day rates of $17,519, a 7.3% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024, and a 10.1% decrease from the third quarter of 2025.
  • 69% utilization, a decrease from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and an increase from 66% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • DVP margin of 18.5%, a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 19.4% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company completed the sale of a 201’ platform supply vessel (“PSV”) built in 2013 for total proceeds of $13.4 million and a gain of $8.1 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net loss was $14.6 million ($0.57 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2025 results compare to a net income of $9.0 million ($0.35 earnings per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2025.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The fourth quarter results reflect lower revenues driven primarily by (a) fewer available days following the sales of two 335’ liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025 and one of our 201’ PSVs during the fourth quarter of 2025 and (b) lower utilization for our liftboat fleet due to seasonality and changes in scope of work by one of our international liftboat customers.

Average rates for fast supply vessels (“FSVs”) and PSVs held relatively steady during the quarter, with markedly improved utilization for FSVs as we continued to successfully redeploy FSVs previously laid up in the United States to international markets. The PSV fleet saw continued improvement in DVP margins to 25.5%, despite two vessels repositioning for new contracts in Brazil commencing in Q1 2026 and soft market conditions in the North Sea.

Following the end of the fourth quarter, our two premium liftboats in the Middle East concluded their contracts and were repositioned to undergo scheduled maintenance and drydocking as well as previously deferred repairs. We do not expect these liftboats to work during the first quarter of 2026. I would note that these liftboats are charter free for the first time since the COVID pandemic. This presents us with strategic optionality and we are currently evaluating several opportunities for these liftboats.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, we fixed our two PSVs in the North Sea for a multi-month seismic survey campaign, which will leave our large PSV fleet in sold out status for the first time since they delivered approximately five years ago. Our contracted revenue backlog at year-end 2025 stood in excess of $500.0 million, including options; a highwater mark for us.

As I mentioned in my remarks to our third quarter 2025 earnings release, we have streamlined our cost structure to reflect some of the recent asset sales, most notably the sale of the two 335’ liftboats. During the fourth quarter of 2025 we incurred one-time charges of $1.2 million related to severance expenses and expect annualized savings of $3.9 million in SG&A expenses from these initiatives.

We are looking forward to the delivery of the first of two newbuild PSVs during the fourth quarter of 2026, with the second PSV to follow in the first quarter of 2027. Our construction program at this point is fully funded from proceeds from assets sales recently concluded or contracted, as reflected in our assets held for sale. As we continue to implement our asset rotation strategy, I expect that we will have opportunities to reduce our leverage meaningfully.

Our core markets outside the United States remain constructive over the long term, with increasing optimism around a number of drilling campaigns starting in the second half of 2026. An improving geopolitical outlook in certain markets could further improve demand for offshore services and we will evaluate those opportunities as they arise.”
(1)Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.


SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
       
  Three Months Ended December 31,  Year ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Operating Revenues $52,329  $69,808  $227,832  $271,361 
Costs and Expenses:            
Operating  42,667   46,726   181,772   197,252 
Administrative and general  12,730   10,888   47,483   44,713 
Lease expense  261   347   1,203   1,678 
Depreciation and amortization  10,045   12,879   47,070   51,628 
   65,703   70,840   277,528   295,271 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  8,210   11,624   63,412   13,481 
Operating (Loss) Income  (5,164)  10,592   13,716   (10,429)
Other Income (Expense):            
Interest income  751   372   1,856   1,768 
Interest expense  (8,673)  (10,001)  (36,050)  (40,627)
Loss on debt extinguishment     (31,923)     (31,923)
Derivative (losses) gains, net  (73)  (536)  156   (908)
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net  (38)  1,308   (3,135)  (1,049)
Gains on insurance claim settlement        4,581    
Other, net  32   187   (189)  121 
   (8,001)  (40,593)  (32,781)  (72,618)
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (13,165)  (30,001)  (19,065)  (83,047)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  1,688   (2,345)  10,510   (2,615)
Loss Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (14,853)  (27,656)  (29,575)  (80,432)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  231   1,430   1,731   2,308 
Net Loss $(14,622) $(26,226) $(27,844) $(78,124)
             
Net Loss Per Share:            
Basic $(0.57) $(0.94) $(1.06) $(2.82)
Diluted $(0.57) $(0.94) $(1.06) $(2.82)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:            
Basic  25,670,757   27,773,200   26,223,155   27,655,289 
Diluted  25,670,757   27,773,200   26,223,155   27,655,289 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average Rates Per Day $17,519  $19,490  $19,731  $18,825  $18,901 
Fleet Utilization  69%  66%  68%  60%  72%
Fleet Available Days (2)  4,127   4,321   4,310   4,583   4,870 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $49,817  $55,958  $57,673  $51,933  $66,095 
Bareboat charter  843   846   838   708   364 
Other marine services  1,669   2,390   2,299   2,858   3,349 
   52,329   59,194   60,810   55,499   69,808 
Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  16,539   17,616   18,969   18,537   20,365 
Repairs and maintenance  11,752   14,603   13,648   8,520   10,433 
Drydocking  1,175   2,430   5,143   3,869   2,467 
Insurance and loss reserves  1,570   1,948   2,982   2,153   2,473 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  4,601   4,465   4,296   4,546   4,884 
Other  7,030   6,622   4,455   4,303   6,104 
   42,667   47,684   49,493   41,928   46,726 
Direct Vessel Profit (1)  9,662   11,510   11,317   13,571   23,082 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense  261   280   325   337   347 
Administrative and general  12,730   11,269   11,998   11,486   10,888 
Depreciation and amortization  10,045   12,125   12,090   12,810   12,879 
   23,036   23,674   24,413   24,633   24,114 
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net  8,210   30,230   19,163   5,809   11,624 
Operating (Loss) Income  (5,164)  18,066   6,067   (5,253)  10,592 
Other Income (Expense):               
Interest income  751   297   372   436   372 
Interest expense  (8,673)  (8,947)  (8,844)  (9,586)  (10,001)
Derivative (losses) gains, net  (73)  17   87   125   (536)
Loss on debt extinguishment              (31,923)
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net  (38)  218   (2,119)  (1,196)  1,308 
Gains on insurance claim settlement     4,581          
Other, net  32   (221)        187 
   (8,001)  (4,055)  (10,504)  (10,221)  (40,593)
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies		  (13,165)  14,011   (4,437)  (15,474)  (30,001)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)  1,688   5,410   2,508   904   (2,345)
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  (14,853)  8,601   (6,945)  (16,378)  (27,656)
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies  231   393   218   889   1,430 
Net (Loss) Income $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489) $(26,226)
                
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:               
Basic $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56) $(0.94)
Diluted $(0.57) $0.35  $(0.26) $(0.56) $(0.94)
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:               
Basic  25,671   25,658   25,687   27,908   27,773 
Diluted  25,671   25,888   25,687   27,908   27,773 
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End  26,952   26,976   26,976   29,488   28,950 


(1)See full description of footnote above.
(2)Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
United States, primarily Gulf of America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $15,350  $20,419  $25,262  $23,874  $26,116 
Fleet utilization  40%  53%  48%  25%  45%
Fleet available days  705   926   1,007   1,121   920 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  127   191   144   153   75 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2)  92   116   270   173   184 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $4,377  $10,024  $12,205  $6,765  $10,744 
Other marine services  437   1,108   1,175   235   1,114 
   4,814   11,132   13,380   7,000   11,858 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  3,844   5,815   6,854   6,486   6,097 
Repairs and maintenance  423   1,309   1,950   1,479   1,680 
Drydocking  (98)  1,079   3,684   1,066   1,451 
Insurance and loss reserves  267   816   1,067   702   854 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  460   700   1,010   819   854 
Other  206   118   631   349   229 
   5,102   9,837   15,196   10,901   11,165 
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $(288) $1,295  $(1,816) $(3,901) $693 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $129  $148  $139  $136  $136 
Depreciation and amortization  1,579   3,106   3,203   3,705   3,196 
                
Africa and Europe               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $17,095  $17,983  $19,140  $17,294  $16,895 
Fleet utilization  84%  75%  77%  70%  73%
Fleet available days  1,559   1,656   1,668   1,710   1,856 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  144   229   248   382   180 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $22,317  $22,357  $24,535  $20,835  $22,999 
Other marine services  580   733   806   852   1,027 
   22,897   23,090   25,341   21,687   24,026 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,656   4,465   5,515   5,183   5,654 
Repairs and maintenance  4,694   6,531   4,646   3,462   3,712 
Drydocking  987   1,413   901   1,241   835 
Insurance and loss reserves  481   326   899   594   577 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,292   1,781   1,714   2,180   2,226 
Other  2,558   3,573   2,357   2,727   3,748 
   14,668   18,089   16,032   15,387   16,752 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $8,229  $5,001  $9,309  $6,300  $7,274 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $8  $8  $51  $63  $82 
Depreciation and amortization  3,968   4,302   4,263   4,402   4,477 


(1)See full description of footnote above.
(2)Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2025.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
Middle East and Asia               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $17,587  $17,818  $15,506  $17,848  $17,337 
Fleet utilization  73%  64%  73%  75%  88%
Fleet available days  1,091   1,104   1,089   1,170   1,266 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  72   157   204   82   30 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $13,940  $12,606  $12,365  $15,710  $19,385 
Other marine services  570   319   432   292   635 
   14,510   12,925   12,797   16,002   20,020 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  4,768   4,956   4,511   4,927   5,470 
Repairs and maintenance  5,103   5,798   6,338   2,505   3,574 
Drydocking  290   (1)  13   1,031   (226)
Insurance and loss reserves  624   611   842   702   804 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,691   1,241   1,279   883   840 
Other  1,376   1,167   1,104   881   1,305 
   13,852   13,772   14,087   10,929   11,767 
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1) $658  $(847) $(1,290) $5,073  $8,253 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $68  $70  $72  $83  $72 
Depreciation and amortization  3,160   3,231   3,227   3,230   3,272 
                
Latin America               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $19,946  $25,541  $23,764  $22,084  $21,390 
Fleet utilization  60%  68%  66%  67%  73%
Fleet available days (2)  772   635   546   582   828 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     7   26      20 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $9,183  $10,971  $8,568  $8,623  $12,967 
Bareboat charter  843   846   838   708   364 
Other marine services  82   230   (114)  1,479   573 
   10,108   12,047   9,292   10,810   13,904 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel  3,271   2,380   2,089   1,941   3,144 
Repairs and maintenance  1,532   965   714   1,074   1,467 
Drydocking  (4)  (61)  545   531   407 
Insurance and loss reserves  198   195   174   155   238 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,158   743   293   664   964 
Other  2,890   1,764   363   346   822 
   9,045   5,986   4,178   4,711   7,042 
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $1,063  $6,061  $5,114  $6,099  $6,862 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $56  $54  $63  $55  $57 
Depreciation and amortization  1,338   1,486   1,397   1,473   1,934 


(1)See full description of footnote above.
(2)Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
AHTS               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $  $  $  $  $10,410 
Fleet utilization  %  %  %  %  79%
Fleet available days              178 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings              28 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $  $  $(22) $15  $1,465 
Other marine services     (7)  (9)  9    
      (7)  (31)  24   1,465 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $12  $11  $9  $1  $595 
Repairs and maintenance     (24)  255   38   128 
Drydocking              5 
Insurance and loss reserves        (4)     49 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1   3   (125)  66   25 
Other  9   18   (4)  12   210 
   22   8   131   117   1,012 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $  $  $  $  $7 
Depreciation and amortization  4   4   3   4   122 
                
FSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $14,114  $14,007  $13,468  $13,786  $13,643 
Fleet utilization  75%  71%  67%  71%  72%
Fleet available days  1,932   1,932   1,935   1,980   2,024 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  209   236   181   135   118 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status  92   116   270   90   92 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $20,546  $19,131  $17,573  $19,357  $19,992 
Other marine services  492   566   516   762   416 
   21,038   19,697   18,089   20,119   20,408 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $4,980  $4,502  $4,526  $4,933  $5,078 
Repairs and maintenance  5,862   6,041   3,542   2,983   4,480 
Drydocking  1,098   678   666   353   426 
Insurance and loss reserves  509   270   683   517   422 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,850   1,480   1,449   1,173   1,586 
Other  2,147   2,889   1,428   1,782   2,456 
   16,446   15,860   12,294   11,741   14,448 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $4,707  $4,695  $4,703  $4,932  $4,746 



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
PSV               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $20,118  $21,507  $22,231  $19,424  $17,912 
Fleet utilization  68%  65%  68%  55%  72%
Fleet available days (1)  1,735   1,748   1,738   1,890   1,932 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  48   161   247   396   117 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $23,801  $24,439  $26,440  $20,286  $24,865 
Bareboat charter  843   846   838   708   364 
Other marine services  440   592   433   508   1,561 
   25,084   25,877   27,711   21,502   26,790 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $8,322  $7,882  $8,567  $8,351  $8,999 
Repairs and maintenance  3,501   4,618   3,799   3,949   4,101 
Drydocking  (166)  1,113   1,993   2,513   1,046 
Insurance and loss reserves  656   546   906   631   618 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  1,985   2,030   1,858   2,594   2,379 
Other  4,378   3,262   2,199   2,018   2,566 
   18,676   19,451   19,322   20,056   19,709 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization $3,301  $3,968  $3,943  $4,133  $4,122 


(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
Liftboats               
Time Charter Statistics:               
Average rates per day worked $26,703  $33,566  $31,904  $39,559  $39,326 
Fleet utilization  45%  58%  67%  44%  68%
Fleet available days  460   641   637   713   736 
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings  87   188   194   87   41 
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           83   92 
Operating Revenues:               
Time charter $5,470  $12,388  $13,682  $12,275  $19,773 
Other marine services  359   1,128   1,168   1,289   1,177 
   5,829   13,516   14,850   13,564   20,950 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $3,241  $5,209  $5,673  $5,247  $5,678 
Repairs and maintenance  2,375   3,943   6,022   1,571   1,722 
Drydocking  243   639   2,484   1,003   990 
Insurance and loss reserves  415   1,145   1,376   1,241   1,384 
Fuel, lubes and supplies  715   951   1,114   712   894 
Other  564   407   803   482   860 
   7,553   12,294   17,472   10,256   11,528 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Depreciation and amortization  2,026   3,450   3,424   3,719   3,866 
                
Other Activity               
Operating Revenues:               
Other marine services $378  $111  $191  $290  $195 
   378   111   191   290   195 
Direct Costs and Expenses:               
Operating:               
Personnel $(16) $12  $194  $5  $15 
Repairs and maintenance  14   25   30   (21)  2 
Insurance and loss reserves  (10)  (13)  21   (236)   
Fuel, lubes and supplies  50   1      1    
Other  (68)  46   29   9   12 
   (30)  71   274   (242)  29 
Other Costs and Expenses:               
Lease expense $261  $280  $325  $337  $340 
Depreciation and amortization  7   8   17   22   23 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
                 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024  
ASSETS                
Current Assets:                
Cash and cash equivalents $68,934  $90,953  $34,381  $42,988  $59,491  
Restricted cash  24,182   17,255   17,174   2,440   16,649  
Receivables:                
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss  64,522   62,788   63,287   63,946   69,888  
Other  3,148   16,801   10,439   8,811   7,913  
Tax receivable  817   507   507   1,602   1,601  
Inventories  2,196   2,552   2,539   2,827   2,760  
Prepaid expenses and other  5,173   3,448   4,716   6,075   4,406  
Assets held for sale  10,812         12,195   10,943  
Total current assets  179,784   194,304   133,043   140,884   173,651  
Property and Equipment:                
Historical cost  776,833   797,381   887,408   881,961   900,414  
Accumulated depreciation  (348,812)  (344,899)  (377,265)  (365,422)  (367,448) 
   428,021   452,482   510,143   516,539   532,966  
Construction in progress  47,002   40,394   31,772   27,248   11,904  
Net property and equipment  475,023   492,876   541,915   543,787   544,870  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases  982   903   1,179   3,293   3,436  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases  19   22   25   28   36  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies  2,938   2,707   2,310   4,507   3,541  
Other assets  1,855   1,686   1,558   1,665   1,577  
Total assets $660,601  $692,498  $680,030  $694,164  $727,111  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                
Current Liabilities:                
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $405  $510  $543  $540  $606  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities  12   11   11   11   17  
Current portion of long-term debt  30,000   30,000   30,000   30,000   27,500  
Accounts payable  21,268   25,928   26,737   28,445   29,236  
Other current liabilities  19,044   24,702   24,182   16,414   27,683  
Total current liabilities  70,729   81,151   81,473   75,410   85,042  
Long-term operating lease liabilities  607   567   812   2,926   2,982  
Long-term finance lease liabilities  8   11   14   17   20  
Long-term debt  304,644   311,858   310,980   310,108   317,339  
Deferred income taxes  19,376   20,609   18,330   20,312   22,037  
Deferred gains and other liabilities  565   639   625   1,356   1,369  
Total liabilities  395,929   414,835   412,234   410,129   428,789  
Equity:                
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                
Common stock  280   281   281   293   287  
Additional paid-in capital  471,862   470,228   468,669   480,904   479,283  
Accumulated deficit  (208,444)  (193,822)  (202,816)  (196,089)  (180,600) 
Shares held in treasury  (9,691)  (9,639)  (9,639)  (9,628)  (8,110) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax  10,344   10,294   10,980   8,234   7,141  
   264,351   277,342   267,475   283,714   298,001  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  321   321   321   321   321  
Total equity  264,672   277,663   267,796   284,035   298,322  
Total liabilities and equity $660,601  $692,498  $680,030  $694,164  $727,111  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
    
  Three Months Ended 
  Dec. 31, 2025  Sep. 30, 2025  Jun. 30, 2025  Mar. 31, 2025  Dec. 31, 2024 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:               
Net (Loss) Income $(14,622) $8,994  $(6,727) $(15,489) $(26,226)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:               
Depreciation and amortization  10,045   12,125   12,090   12,810   12,879 
Deferred financing costs amortization  173   (86)  43   43   254 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,633   1,559   1,510   1,627   1,622 
Debt discount amortization  243   236   232   226   1,799 
Allowance for credit losses  (620)  627   (213)  (407)  59 
Gains from equipment sales, retirements or impairments  (8,210)  (30,230)  (19,163)  (5,809)  (11,624)
Losses on debt extinguishment              28,252 
Derivative losses (gains)  73   (17)  (87)  (125)  536 
Interest on finance lease  1   1   1   1   2 
Settlements on derivative transactions, net  65         (373)   
Currency losses (gains)  38   (218)  2,119   1,196   (1,308)
Deferred income taxes  (1,233)  2,279   (1,982)  (1,725)  (4,766)
Equity earnings  (231)  (393)  (218)  (889)  (1,430)
Dividends received from equity investees        3,199       
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:               
Accounts receivables  12,222   (6,700)  284   5,333   5,448 
Other assets  (1,530)  1,385   1,901   (1,681)  1,338 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (10,246)  (221)  4,934   (6,204)  1,693 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (12,199)  (10,659)  (2,077)  (11,466)  8,528 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:               
Purchases of property and equipment  (8,427)  (9,348)  (10,213)  (20,795)  (3,010)
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment  13,087   76,068   31,592   8,472   22,441 
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  4,660   66,720   21,379   (12,323)  19,431 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:               
Payments on long-term debt  (7,500)  (7,500)  (7,500)  (5,000)  (2,479)
Payments on debt extinguishment              (328,712)
Payments on debt extinguishment cost              (3,671)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs     8,098   8,097   (396)  345,192 
Payments on finance leases  (4)  (3)  (4)  (9)  (13)
Payments for repurchase of common stock        (7,089)      
Payments for repurchase of warrants        (6,668)      
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting  (52)     (11)  (1,518)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (7,556)  595   (13,175)  (6,923)  10,317 
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  3   (3)         
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents  (15,092)  56,653   6,127   (30,712)  38,276 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  108,208   51,555   45,428   76,140   37,864 
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $93,116  $108,208  $51,555  $45,428  $76,140 



SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
          
  Owned  Managed  Total 
December 31, 2025         
FSV  21      21 
PSV  18      18 
Liftboats  5      5 
   44      44 
December 31, 2024         
AHTS     2   2 
FSV  22   1   23 
PSV  21      21 
Liftboats  8      8 
   51   3   54 



