Full-year results 2025: record performance marks 150 years of delivery

 | Source: DEME Group NV DEME Group NV

Highlights 

  • Record results with
    • Group turnover at 4.2 billion euros compared to 4.1 billion euros a year ago
    • EBITDA at 931 million euros from 764 million euros a year ago, an increase of 22%, and reaching 22.4% of turnover, up from 18.6% for 2024
    • Net profit reaching 346 million euros, compared to 288 million euros a year ago, an increase of 20%
    • Proposed gross dividend of 4.5 euros per share, compared to 3.8 euros per share a year ago
  • Order book stood at 7.6 billion euros at the end of the year, above both mid-year and 3Q25 levels and down from 8.2 billion euros a year ago
  • Following the acquisition of Havfram, DEME has taken delivery of two next-generation offshore installation vessels, Norse Wind and Norse Energi, with project work commencing in 2026
  • DEME to celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026


Attachment


Tags

annual results

Attachments

P2026 DEME 2025 results ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading