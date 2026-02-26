INTERIM CONSOLIDATED REPORT FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND 12 MONTHS OF 2025 (UNAUDITED)

GROUP CEO’S REVIEW

The fourth quarter of 2025 in the Estonian real estate market was overall stable, but fell short of the expectations set at the beginning of the year. The market was no longer in a downturn phase; however, a clear growth cycle had not yet begun either. Rather, it was a period of stabilization, during which both buyers and sellers were adapting to the new economic environment and waiting for clearer signals regarding interest rates and the overall improvement of economic conditions.

The fourth quarter did not bring the anticipated stronger seasonal recovery. Buyers remained cautious, and decision-making processes became longer, which was reflected in extended sales periods and more modest transaction volumes. Increased price sensitivity was noticeable in the market, and buyers compared offers more thoroughly than before.

The sales pace and the number of interested buyers were weaker than forecasted. Although prices did not decline significantly, the sales pace remained slow, and purchase decisions were often postponed. In order to remain competitive, more flexible payment terms, campaigns, or additional value-added benefits had to be offered to maintain buyer interest and conclude transactions.

For Arco Vara, the fourth quarter was an active and development-rich period, during which we focused both on launching new projects and on the consistent advancement of existing developments. We also invested considerable effort in preparing the pre-sales of the Luther project, developing its concept, and preparing it for the construction phase.

As the sales targets set for the fourth quarter were not achieved, the quarterly results were more modest than expected and remained below the same period last year.

Rannakalda development: Four homes were sold in the fourth quarter. By the end of 2025, 105 out of 113 apartments and commercial units in the project had been sold. The goal was to sell all remaining units by the end of 2025; however, some apartments remained unsold, and their sales will continue in 2026.

Soodi 6 development: Construction began on 30 June 2025. In the fourth quarter, five preliminary purchase agreements were signed. By the end of 2025, a total of 22 out of 66 apartments and commercial units had been sold under preliminary agreements. The project is attractive to young families, investors, and more demanding clients, primarily due to its good location and well-designed, functional layouts.

Spordi development: Construction also commenced in June. In the fourth quarter, four preliminary purchase agreements were signed. By the end of 2025, 16 out of 56 homes had been sold under preliminary agreements. The Spordi development enhances Arco Vara’s portfolio with an excellent location in the Kristiine residential district, an area with limited new developments but strong demand for housing. The project incorporates modern and smart solutions.

Arcojärve development: The detailed spatial plan was adopted on 15 October. This is a strategically important project that creates a foundation for further investments in new inner-city developments.
Bulgaria development: Negotiations regarding the Bulgarian subsidiary are ongoing, and relevant decisions are planned in the near future.

Kuldlehe development: In December, the fourth apartment in the building was sold. Only the last apartment remains available in the project, whose exclusive character and limited availability maintain the development’s strong position in Tallinn’s premium segment.

Luther development: Pre-sales of the first phase commenced in December. Design works and preparations for the start of construction are ongoing.

Arco Vara remains focused on developing high-quality and sustainable living environments and on providing the best home-buying experience. Our mission is to create modern, sustainable, and desirable living environments where clients can shape their dream homes, and our vision is to be the first choice for homebuyers.

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

The Group’s revenue for the 12 months of 2025 amounted to EUR 7,685 thousand, which is EUR 208 thousand higher than the revenue for the 12 months of 2024.

For the 12 months of 2025, the Group recorded an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 195 thousand and a net loss of EUR 479 thousand. For the 12 months of 2024, the Group recorded an operating profit of EUR 69 thousand and a net loss of EUR 624 thousand.

In Q4 2025, a total of 14 apartments were sold in the Group’s development projects, including 9 under preliminary purchase agreements and 5 under real right contracts. During the full year of 2025, 48 apartments were sold, 28 under preliminary purchase agreements and 20 under real right contracts. For comparison, in Q4 2024, 14 apartments were sold in the Group’s development projects (9 apartments under real right contracts and 5 under preliminary purchase agreements). During the full year of 2024, a total of 30 apartments and 3 commercial units were sold (22 apartments and 1 commercial unit under real right contracts and 8 apartments and 2 commercial units under preliminary purchase agreements).

As of 31 December 2025, the total assets of the Group more than doubled compared to 31 December 2024. The main reason for the increase in total assets was the acquisition of new development projects, including the Luhteri Quarter and the Spordi 3a/3b development project.

The Group’s net loan position (net debt) as of the end of 2025 amounted to EUR 37,649 thousand, which is EUR 23,012 thousand higher compared to the end of the same period last year. The main reason for the increase in indebtedness was the acquisition of the Luhteri Quarter, which was partially financed with a bank loan. In addition, in the third quarter of 2025, bonds in the amount of EUR 15,000 thousand were issued. As of 31 December 2025, the weighted average interest rate of the Group’s interest-bearing liabilities was 8.90%.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

In thousands of euros12 M
2025		12 M
2024		Q4
2025		Q4
2024
     
Revenue from sale of own real estate7,1957,1451,9353,273
Revenue from rendering of services489332125118
Total revenue7,6857,4772,0603,390
     
Cost of sales-5,727-5,707-1,776-2,857
Gross profit1,9571,770284534
     
Other income5727
Marketing and distribution expenses-447-551-119-146
Administrative expenses-1,122-1,127-402-156
Other expenses-197-31-192-13
Operating profit19569-427226
     
Financial costs-563-640-16846
Profit/ loss before tax-368-572-594273
Income tax-111-52-98-52
Net profit/ loss for the period-479-624-692221


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

 In thousands of euros31 December 202531 December 2024
   
Cash and cash equivalents2,7841,720
Receivables and prepayments6,4205,690
Inventories74,12729,170
Total current assets83,33136,580
   
Receivables and prepayments1818
Investment property2,2962,296
Property, plant and equipment551622
Intangible assets4152
Total non-current assets2,9052,988
TOTAL ASSETS86,23639,568
   
Loans and borrowings180234
Payables and deferred income9,0634,487
Warranty provisions347127
Total current liabilities9,5904,848
   
Loans and borrowings40,28314,981
Total non-current liabilities40,28314,981
TOTAL LIABILITIES51,55219,829
   
Share capital12,1587,272
Share premium16,3993,835
Statutory capital reserve2,0112,011
Other reserves2828
Retained earnings5,7676,594
TOTAL EQUITY36,36319,739
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY86,23639,568


Darja Bolshakova
CFO
Arco Vara AS
www.arcovara.com

