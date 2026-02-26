ENT & Allergy Associates Expands Access to ENT Care in Manhasset with Addition of Sandra Ho, MD

Tarrytown, New York, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP, the nation’s largest ear, nose, throat, allergy, and audiology practice, is pleased to announce that board-certified otolaryngologist Dr. Sandra Ho, MD, will join the practice at its Manhasset office at 333 East Shore Road beginning May 1, 2026.

Dr. Ho earned her Bachelor of Arts in Public Health from Johns Hopkins University, followed by a Master of Health Science in Environmental Sciences and Toxicology from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. She later received her medical degree from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia.

Dr. Ho completed both her internship and residency in Otolaryngology at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, where she received comprehensive training in the medical and surgical management of ear, nose, and throat conditions. During her residency, she was recognized for her academic excellence and research contributions, receiving multiple honors including the Triological Society’s John J. Conley, MD Resident Research Award and the Frank E. Lucente Resident Research Grant.

Throughout her training, Dr. Ho demonstrated a strong commitment to academic medicine and professional leadership. She has been an active member of several national medical societies, including the American Academy of Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS), and previously served as a Resident Reviewer for the AAO-HNS. She is also a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and the Chinese American Society.

Outside of her professional work, Dr. Ho enjoys eating, cooking, drawing, traveling, and gardening, bringing the same passion and curiosity to her hobbies as she does to her practice.

In Manhasset, NY, Dr. Ho will join a world-class team of specialists, including otolaryngologists Michael Ditkoff, MD, FACS; Luke Donatelli, MD; Philip Perlman, MD, FACS; Eric Smouha, MD; and allergist/immunologist Irum Noor, DO.

“As ENTA continues to grow, we remain focused on bringing highly trained physicians into our practices to better serve our communities,” said Steven Gold, MD, ENTA President. “Dr. Ho’s arrival in Manhasset strengthens our ability to meet patient demand on Long Island and ensures continued access to exceptional ENT care for the local community.”

