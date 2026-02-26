Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Full year Net Loss of $206.4M and Adjusted Net Income of $206.7M

Continued value driver execution drove full year Adjusted EBITDA of $331.7M

Full year Loss Per Diluted Share of $1.37 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $1.34

Specialty Products Segment acquired add-on product lines in Q4 2025, and MMT in Q1 2026

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter,” “Perimeter Solutions,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter, and full year, ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Results

  • Net sales increased 16% to $652.9 million, as compared to $561.0 million in the prior year.
    • Fire Safety net sales increased 12% to $489.0 million, as compared to $436.3 million in the prior year.
    • Specialty Products net sales increased 31% to $163.9 million, as compared to $124.7 million in the prior year.
  • Net loss was $206.4 million, or $1.37 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.34, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 in the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $331.7 million, as compared to $280.3 million in the prior year.
    • Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $290.5 million, as compared to $240.1 million in the prior year.
    • Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $41.2 million, as compared to $40.2 million in the prior year.
  • Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

  • Net sales increased 19% to $102.8 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $86.2 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Fire Safety net sales decreased 4% to $58.1 million, as compared to $60.7 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Specialty Products net sales increased 75% to $44.7 million, as compared to $25.5 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Net loss during the fourth quarter was $140.2 million, or $0.94 loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $144.2 million, or $0.90 earnings per diluted share in the prior year quarter.
  • Fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.13 for both the quarter ended 2025 and 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $36.0 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $32.9 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6% to $25.6 million, as compared to $27.2 million in the prior year quarter.
    • Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 85% to $10.4 million, as compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.
  • Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Capital Allocation

  • The Company invested $7.0 million in capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $29.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.
  • On November 14, 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets and technical data rights of certain electro-optical product lines from a third party, for a total cash purchase price of $40.0 million. The product lines will be included within the Specialty Products Segment.
  • On January 22, 2026, the Company acquired the outstanding capital stock of Medical Manufacturing Technologies, LLC (“MMT”) for a total cash purchase price of $685.0 million which was funded with cash on hand and proceeds from a senior secured notes offering. The Company expects that MMT will be included within its Specialty Products segment.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. Perimeter’s focus on superior customer service, paired with our Value Driver-focused operating strategy, decentralized operating model, and focus on driving value via capital allocation and capital structure management, fulfills our dual mandate: to serve customers and create value for stockholders. Perimeter is comprised of two segments, Fire Safety, including fire retardants and fire suppressants, and Specialty Products, which currently spans lubricant additives, electronic and electro-mechanical components, and highly engineered machinery for the medical device industry. Perimeter expects to continue expanding its portfolio through organic growth and value creating acquisitions.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net sales $102,750  $86,231  $652,862  $560,968 
Cost of goods sold  56,358   44,336   277,712   243,882 
Gross profit  46,392   41,895   375,150   317,086 
Operating expenses (income):        
Selling, general and administrative expense  21,832   21,013   77,575   66,901 
Amortization expense  15,794   13,741   59,696   55,032 
Founders advisory fees - related party  171,209   (54,789)  435,163   198,308 
Other operating expense  2,721   612   3,646   612 
Total operating expenses (income)  211,556   (19,423)  576,080   320,853 
Operating (loss) income  (165,164)  61,318   (200,930)  (3,767)
Other expense (income):        
Interest expense, net  9,691   9,169   39,135   40,461 
Foreign currency loss (gain)  211   2,280   (3,038)  2,443 
Other (income) expense, net  (638)  (60)  (780)  192 
Total other expense, net  9,264   11,389   35,317   43,096 
(Loss) income before income taxes  (174,428)  49,929   (236,247)  (46,863)
Income tax benefit  34,197   94,241   29,881   40,958 
Net (loss) income  (140,231)  144,170   (206,366)  (5,905)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:        
Foreign currency translation adjustments  3,184   (23,627)  32,862   (19,522)
Total comprehensive (loss) income $(137,047) $120,543  $(173,504) $(25,427)
(Loss) earnings per share:        
Basic $(0.94) $0.98  $(1.37) $(0.04)
Diluted $(0.94) $0.90  $(1.37) $(0.04)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:        
Basic  148,808,784   147,058,719   150,370,533   145,713,439 
Diluted  148,808,784   160,931,755   150,370,533   145,713,439 


PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)

  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $325,927  $198,456 
Accounts receivable, net  64,363   56,048 
Inventories  139,634   116,347 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  34,049   23,173 
Total current assets  563,973   394,024 
Property, plant and equipment, net  85,138   64,777 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  30,152   17,298 
Finance lease right-of-use assets  5,713   6,173 
Goodwill  1,065,211   1,034,543 
Customer lists, net  628,189   637,745 
Technology and patents, net  184,804   173,307 
Tradenames, net  86,330   87,365 
Other assets, net  3,497   1,162 
Total assets $2,653,007  $2,416,394 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable $30,301  $23,519 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  47,212   30,450 
Founders advisory fees payable – related party  95,726   6,677 
Deferred revenue  1,879   1,842 
Total current liabilities  175,118   62,488 
Long-term debt, net  669,122   667,774 
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion  27,860   15,540 
Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion  5,694   6,013 
Deferred income taxes  80,410   152,203 
Founders advisory fees payable – related party  440,697   240,083 
Preferred stock  115,904   109,966 
Preferred stock – related party  1,293   2,831 
Other non-current liabilities  3,590   2,226 
Total liabilities  1,519,688   1,259,124 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 174,818,216 and 169,426,114 shares issued; 149,440,060 and 147,822,633 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively  17   17 
Treasury stock, at cost; 25,378,156 and 21,603,481 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively  (168,197)  (127,827)
Additional paid-in capital  2,100,958   1,911,035 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (6,370)  (39,232)
Accumulated deficit  (793,089)  (586,723)
Total stockholders’ equity  1,133,319   1,157,270 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,653,007  $2,416,394 


PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net loss $(206,366) $(5,905)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Founders advisory fees – related party (change in fair value)  435,163   198,308 
Depreciation and amortization expense  74,032   65,718 
Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred stock  7,332   7,057 
Stock-based compensation  16,647   12,849 
Non-cash lease expense  6,861   5,070 
Deferred income taxes  (74,144)  (99,557)
Amortization of deferred financing costs  1,907   1,730 
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (3,038)  2,443 
Loss on disposal of assets  149   66 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:    
Accounts receivable  (6,954)  (13,293)
Inventories  (5,980)  29,872 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  971   (843)
Accounts payable  6,228   (754)
Deferred revenue  37   1,842 
Income taxes payable, net  (5,685)  (13,299)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  4,159   4,306 
Founders advisory fees – related party (cash settled)  (6,677)  (2,702)
Operating lease liabilities  (4,867)  (3,278)
Finance lease liabilities  (489)  (501)
Other, net  (1,137)  (741)
Net cash provided by operating activities  238,149   188,388 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Purchase of property and equipment  (29,591)  (15,531)
Purchase of intangible assets  (15,226)   
Proceeds from short-term investments     5,383 
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired  (62,000)  (32,792)
Net cash used in investing activities  (106,817)  (42,940)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Common stock repurchased  (40,370)   
Ordinary shares repurchased     (14,420)
Proceeds from exercises of warrants     23,509 
Proceeds from exercises of options  34,453    
Principal payments on finance lease obligations  (875)  (740)
Payment for credit facility financing fees  (2,179)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (8,971)  8,349 
Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents  5,110   (2,617)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents  127,471   151,180 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  198,456   47,276 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $325,927  $198,456 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:    
Cash paid for interest $36,745  $37,317 
Cash paid for income taxes $48,851  $74,559 
Non-cash activities:    
Liability portion of founders advisory fees – related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $138,823  $8,464 


Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share data as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of its business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and discretionary compensation.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as (loss) income before income taxes plus net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items. These items include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
  Fire Safety Specialty
Products		 Total Fire Safety Specialty
Products		 Total
(Loss) income before income taxes $(152,325) $(22,103) $(174,428) $45,304  $4,625  $49,929 
Depreciation and amortization  14,579   5,843   20,422   12,858   3,645   16,503 
Interest and financing expense (benefit)  5,969   3,722   9,691   9,694   (525)  9,169 
Founders advisory fees – related party  154,106   17,103   171,209   (46,936)  (7,853)  (54,789)
Non-recurring expenses (1)  137   775   912   3,743   626   4,369 
Acquisition costs     2,716   2,716      612   612 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,390   1,829   5,219   2,735   2,066   4,801 
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (323)  534   211   (154)  2,434   2,280 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA $25,533  $10,419  $35,952  $27,244  $5,630  $32,874 

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P2S5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company and $0.2 million was related to the redomiciliation of the Company from Luxembourg to Delaware (the “Redomiciliation Transaction”). For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $4.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs.


(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024
  Fire Safety Specialty
Products		 Total Fire Safety Specialty
Products		 Total
Loss before income taxes $(182,537) $(53,710) $(236,247) $(35,277) $(11,586) $(46,863)
Depreciation and amortization  55,397   18,635   74,032   51,365   14,353   65,718 
Interest and financing expense  24,059   15,076   39,135   39,547   914   40,461 
Founders advisory fees – related party  381,106   54,057   435,163   169,886   28,422   198,308 
Non-recurring expenses (1)  955   1,465   2,420   5,559   1,207   6,766 
Acquisition costs  98   3,480   3,578      612   612 
Stock-based compensation expense  12,207   4,440   16,647   8,545   4,304   12,849 
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (798)  (2,240)  (3,038)  496   1,947   2,443 
Segment Adjusted EBITDA $290,487  $41,203  $331,690  $240,121  $40,173  $280,294 

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, $1.1 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P2S5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company, and $0.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction. For the year ended December 31, 2024, $6.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs and $0.2 million was related to other non-recurring costs.


Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted diluted shares. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net (loss) income plus amortization, certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items, and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. These adjustments include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) foreign currency loss (gain). Adjusted diluted shares is the weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted by adding dilution for options and warrants excluded under U.S. GAAP due to a net loss, less dilution related to founders advisory fees. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered alternatives to GAAP (loss) earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”), net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31,
   2025   2024 
GAAP net (loss) income $(140,231) $144,170 
Adjustments:    
Amortization  15,794   13,741 
Founders advisory fees – related party  171,209   (54,789)
Non-recurring expenses (1)  912   4,369 
Acquisition costs  2,716   612 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,219   4,801 
Foreign currency loss  211   2,280 
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)  (35,937)  (96,136)
Adjusted net income $19,893  $19,048 
     
Shares used in computing GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted)  148,808,784   160,931,755 
Options (3)  7,136,522    
Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4)     (9,428,244)
Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5)      
Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)  155,945,306   151,503,511 
     
GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) $(0.94) $0.90 
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $0.13  $0.13 
____________________    
(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P2S5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company and $0.2 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $4.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs.
(2) The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
(3) The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to a GAAP net loss during the period.
(4) As of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders fixed advisory fee, the Company paid $13.4 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 1.9 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.
(5) Based on period end market prices as of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 14.5 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders variable advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders variable advisory fee, the Company paid $82.3 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 11.5 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.


(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024 
GAAP net loss $(206,366) $(5,905)
Adjustments:    
Amortization  59,696   55,032 
Founders advisory fees – related party  435,163   198,308 
Non-recurring expenses (1)  2,420   6,766 
Acquisition costs  3,578   612 
Stock-based compensation expense  16,647   12,849 
Foreign currency (gain) loss  (3,038)  2,443 
Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2)  (101,427)  (106,715)
Adjusted net income $206,673  $163,390 
     
Shares used in computing GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted)  150,370,533   145,713,439 
Options (3)  4,092,617   1,446,487 
Warrants (3)     49,876 
Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4)      
Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5)      
Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted)  154,463,150   147,209,802 
     
GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) $(1.37) $(0.04)
Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $1.34  $1.11 
____________________    
(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, $1.1 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P2S5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company, and $0.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction. For the year ended December 31, 2024, $6.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs and $0.2 million was related to other non-recurring costs.
(2) The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.
(3) The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options and warrants if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to GAAP net loss during the period.
(4) As of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders fixed advisory fee, the Company paid $13.4 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 1.9 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.
(5) Based on period end market prices as of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 14.5 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders variable advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders variable advisory fee, the Company paid $82.3 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 11.5 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.

