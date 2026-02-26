Perimeter Solutions Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Full year Net Loss of $206.4M and Adjusted Net Income of $206.7M

Continued value driver execution drove full year Adjusted EBITDA of $331.7M

Full year Loss Per Diluted Share of $1.37 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $1.34

Specialty Products Segment acquired add-on product lines in Q4 2025, and MMT in Q1 2026

CLAYTON, Mo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter,” “Perimeter Solutions,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter, and full year, ended December 31, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Results

Net sales increased 16% to $652.9 million, as compared to $561.0 million in the prior year. Fire Safety net sales increased 12% to $489.0 million, as compared to $436.3 million in the prior year. Specialty Products net sales increased 31% to $163.9 million, as compared to $124.7 million in the prior year.

Net loss was $206.4 million, or $1.37 loss per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.04 loss per diluted share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.34, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share of $1.11 in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 18% to $331.7 million, as compared to $280.3 million in the prior year. Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 21% to $290.5 million, as compared to $240.1 million in the prior year. Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 3% to $41.2 million, as compared to $40.2 million in the prior year.

Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.



Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales increased 19% to $102.8 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $86.2 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety net sales decreased 4% to $58.1 million, as compared to $60.7 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products net sales increased 75% to $44.7 million, as compared to $25.5 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss during the fourth quarter was $140.2 million, or $0.94 loss per diluted share, as compared to net income of $144.2 million, or $0.90 earnings per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.13 for both the quarter ended 2025 and 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 9% to $36.0 million in the fourth quarter, as compared to $32.9 million in the prior year quarter. Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6% to $25.6 million, as compared to $27.2 million in the prior year quarter. Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 85% to $10.4 million, as compared to $5.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.



Capital Allocation

The Company invested $7.0 million in capital expenditures for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and $29.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

On November 14, 2025, the Company acquired substantially all of the assets and technical data rights of certain electro-optical product lines from a third party, for a total cash purchase price of $40.0 million. The product lines will be included within the Specialty Products Segment.

On January 22, 2026, the Company acquired the outstanding capital stock of Medical Manufacturing Technologies, LLC (“MMT”) for a total cash purchase price of $685.0 million which was funded with cash on hand and proceeds from a senior secured notes offering. The Company expects that MMT will be included within its Specialty Products segment.



About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. Perimeter’s focus on superior customer service, paired with our Value Driver-focused operating strategy, decentralized operating model, and focus on driving value via capital allocation and capital structure management, fulfills our dual mandate: to serve customers and create value for stockholders. Perimeter is comprised of two segments, Fire Safety, including fire retardants and fire suppressants, and Specialty Products, which currently spans lubricant additives, electronic and electro-mechanical components, and highly engineered machinery for the medical device industry. Perimeter expects to continue expanding its portfolio through organic growth and value creating acquisitions.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 102,750 $ 86,231 $ 652,862 $ 560,968 Cost of goods sold 56,358 44,336 277,712 243,882 Gross profit 46,392 41,895 375,150 317,086 Operating expenses (income): Selling, general and administrative expense 21,832 21,013 77,575 66,901 Amortization expense 15,794 13,741 59,696 55,032 Founders advisory fees - related party 171,209 (54,789 ) 435,163 198,308 Other operating expense 2,721 612 3,646 612 Total operating expenses (income) 211,556 (19,423 ) 576,080 320,853 Operating (loss) income (165,164 ) 61,318 (200,930 ) (3,767 ) Other expense (income): Interest expense, net 9,691 9,169 39,135 40,461 Foreign currency loss (gain) 211 2,280 (3,038 ) 2,443 Other (income) expense, net (638 ) (60 ) (780 ) 192 Total other expense, net 9,264 11,389 35,317 43,096 (Loss) income before income taxes (174,428 ) 49,929 (236,247 ) (46,863 ) Income tax benefit 34,197 94,241 29,881 40,958 Net (loss) income (140,231 ) 144,170 (206,366 ) (5,905 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments 3,184 (23,627 ) 32,862 (19,522 ) Total comprehensive (loss) income $ (137,047 ) $ 120,543 $ (173,504 ) $ (25,427 ) (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.94 ) $ 0.98 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (0.94 ) $ 0.90 $ (1.37 ) $ (0.04 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 148,808,784 147,058,719 150,370,533 145,713,439 Diluted 148,808,784 160,931,755 150,370,533 145,713,439





PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 325,927 $ 198,456 Accounts receivable, net 64,363 56,048 Inventories 139,634 116,347 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,049 23,173 Total current assets 563,973 394,024 Property, plant and equipment, net 85,138 64,777 Operating lease right-of-use assets 30,152 17,298 Finance lease right-of-use assets 5,713 6,173 Goodwill 1,065,211 1,034,543 Customer lists, net 628,189 637,745 Technology and patents, net 184,804 173,307 Tradenames, net 86,330 87,365 Other assets, net 3,497 1,162 Total assets $ 2,653,007 $ 2,416,394 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,301 $ 23,519 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,212 30,450 Founders advisory fees payable – related party 95,726 6,677 Deferred revenue 1,879 1,842 Total current liabilities 175,118 62,488 Long-term debt, net 669,122 667,774 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,860 15,540 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,694 6,013 Deferred income taxes 80,410 152,203 Founders advisory fees payable – related party 440,697 240,083 Preferred stock 115,904 109,966 Preferred stock – related party 1,293 2,831 Other non-current liabilities 3,590 2,226 Total liabilities 1,519,688 1,259,124 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized; 174,818,216 and 169,426,114 shares issued; 149,440,060 and 147,822,633 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 17 17 Treasury stock, at cost; 25,378,156 and 21,603,481 shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively (168,197 ) (127,827 ) Additional paid-in capital 2,100,958 1,911,035 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,370 ) (39,232 ) Accumulated deficit (793,089 ) (586,723 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,133,319 1,157,270 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,653,007 $ 2,416,394





PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (206,366 ) $ (5,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Founders advisory fees – related party (change in fair value) 435,163 198,308 Depreciation and amortization expense 74,032 65,718 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred stock 7,332 7,057 Stock-based compensation 16,647 12,849 Non-cash lease expense 6,861 5,070 Deferred income taxes (74,144 ) (99,557 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,907 1,730 Foreign currency (gain) loss (3,038 ) 2,443 Loss on disposal of assets 149 66 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,954 ) (13,293 ) Inventories (5,980 ) 29,872 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 971 (843 ) Accounts payable 6,228 (754 ) Deferred revenue 37 1,842 Income taxes payable, net (5,685 ) (13,299 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,159 4,306 Founders advisory fees – related party (cash settled) (6,677 ) (2,702 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,867 ) (3,278 ) Finance lease liabilities (489 ) (501 ) Other, net (1,137 ) (741 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 238,149 188,388 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (29,591 ) (15,531 ) Purchase of intangible assets (15,226 ) — Proceeds from short-term investments — 5,383 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (62,000 ) (32,792 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,817 ) (42,940 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Common stock repurchased (40,370 ) — Ordinary shares repurchased — (14,420 ) Proceeds from exercises of warrants — 23,509 Proceeds from exercises of options 34,453 — Principal payments on finance lease obligations (875 ) (740 ) Payment for credit facility financing fees (2,179 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (8,971 ) 8,349 Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 5,110 (2,617 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 127,471 151,180 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 198,456 47,276 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 325,927 $ 198,456 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 36,745 $ 37,317 Cash paid for income taxes $ 48,851 $ 74,559 Non-cash activities: Liability portion of founders advisory fees – related party reclassified to additional paid in capital $ 138,823 $ 8,464



Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

The Company provides non-GAAP financial measures for Segment Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Earnings Per Share data as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results. The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when it internally evaluates the performance of its business and makes operating decisions, including internal operating budgeting, performance measurement, and discretionary compensation.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined as (loss) income before income taxes plus net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items. These items include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) foreign currency loss (gain). To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Segment Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company’s operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total (Loss) income before income taxes $ (152,325 ) $ (22,103 ) $ (174,428 ) $ 45,304 $ 4,625 $ 49,929 Depreciation and amortization 14,579 5,843 20,422 12,858 3,645 16,503 Interest and financing expense (benefit) 5,969 3,722 9,691 9,694 (525 ) 9,169 Founders advisory fees – related party 154,106 17,103 171,209 (46,936 ) (7,853 ) (54,789 ) Non-recurring expenses (1) 137 775 912 3,743 626 4,369 Acquisition costs — 2,716 2,716 — 612 612 Stock-based compensation expense 3,390 1,829 5,219 2,735 2,066 4,801 Foreign currency (gain) loss (323 ) 534 211 (154 ) 2,434 2,280 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,533 $ 10,419 $ 35,952 $ 27,244 $ 5,630 $ 32,874

(1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company and $0.2 million was related to the redomiciliation of the Company from Luxembourg to Delaware (the “Redomiciliation Transaction”). For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $4.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs.





(Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024 Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Fire Safety Specialty

Products Total Loss before income taxes $ (182,537 ) $ (53,710 ) $ (236,247 ) $ (35,277 ) $ (11,586 ) $ (46,863 ) Depreciation and amortization 55,397 18,635 74,032 51,365 14,353 65,718 Interest and financing expense 24,059 15,076 39,135 39,547 914 40,461 Founders advisory fees – related party 381,106 54,057 435,163 169,886 28,422 198,308 Non-recurring expenses (1) 955 1,465 2,420 5,559 1,207 6,766 Acquisition costs 98 3,480 3,578 — 612 612 Stock-based compensation expense 12,207 4,440 16,647 8,545 4,304 12,849 Foreign currency (gain) loss (798 ) (2,240 ) (3,038 ) 496 1,947 2,443 Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 290,487 $ 41,203 $ 331,690 $ 240,121 $ 40,173 $ 280,294

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, $1.1 million was related to restructuring and other non-recurring costs, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company, and $0.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction. For the year ended December 31, 2024, $6.6 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs and $0.2 million was related to other non-recurring costs.



Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

The computation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (“Adjusted EPS”) is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by adjusted diluted shares. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net (loss) income plus amortization, certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items, and the tax impact of these non-GAAP adjustments. These adjustments include (i) restructuring, (ii) acquisition related costs, (iii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) foreign currency loss (gain). Adjusted diluted shares is the weighted average diluted shares outstanding, adjusted by adding dilution for options and warrants excluded under U.S. GAAP due to a net loss, less dilution related to founders advisory fees. To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP measures used by the Company's management and by external users of Perimeter’s financial statements, such as debt and equity investors, commercial banks and others, to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. Adjusted EPS and Adjusted Net Income should not be considered alternatives to GAAP (loss) earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”), net (loss) income, operating (loss) income, cash flows provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP (in thousands, except share and per share data).

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 2024 GAAP net (loss) income $ (140,231 ) $ 144,170 Adjustments: Amortization 15,794 13,741 Founders advisory fees – related party 171,209 (54,789 ) Non-recurring expenses (1) 912 4,369 Acquisition costs 2,716 612 Stock-based compensation expense 5,219 4,801 Foreign currency loss 211 2,280 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (2) (35,937 ) (96,136 ) Adjusted net income $ 19,893 $ 19,048 Shares used in computing GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) 148,808,784 160,931,755 Options (3) 7,136,522 — Shares underlying Founders fixed advisory fees (4) — (9,428,244 ) Shares underlying Founders variable advisory fees (5) — — Shares used in computing Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) 155,945,306 151,503,511 GAAP (Loss) Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ (0.94 ) $ 0.90 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (diluted) $ 0.13 $ 0.13 ____________________ (1) For the three months ended December 31, 2025, $0.7 million was related to litigation costs arising from a contractual dispute regarding control of the P 2 S 5 facility, which is currently operated by Flexsys Chemical Company and $0.2 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, $4.4 million was related to the Redomiciliation Transaction and other non-recurring Luxembourg related costs.

(2) The tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments reflects the total income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.

(3) The Company adds back the dilutive impact of options if amounts were excluded for purposes of GAAP EPS due to a GAAP net loss during the period.

(4) As of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 2.4 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders fixed advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders fixed advisory fee, the Company paid $13.4 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 1.9 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.

(5) Based on period end market prices as of December 31, 2025, a maximum of 14.5 million shares were issuable within 12 months under the Founders variable advisory fee. To satisfy the 2025 Founders variable advisory fee, the Company paid $82.3 million in cash on February 19, 2026 and expects to issue 11.5 million shares of Common Stock in the first quarter of 2026.





