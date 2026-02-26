FAU’s College of Business Launches New MBA in Artificial Intelligence

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business is launching a new MBA in Artificial Intelligence that will focus on preparing future business leaders to thrive in an economy transformed by AI.

The new MBA will be offered through the College of Business’s Executive Education programs and provide a multidisciplinary approach to AI. The MBA in AI requires two foundational courses, “Managing Artificial Intelligence Product Development” and “Business Innovation with Artificial Intelligence,” which establish the strategic, ethical and operational pillars of AI implementation in business.

Students then select two electives from a robust menu spanning nearly every major business discipline. Elective options include “AI and Marketing – A Behavioral Science Perspective;” “AI and Machine Learning for Economics & Business Decision‑Making;” “Machine Learning & AI Applications in Finance;” “Advanced Accounting Applications of Data Analytics;” “Introduction to Business Analytics and Big Data;” “Social Media and Web Analytics;” and “Digital Marketing.”

“We are pleased to be among the first universities in the state to offer an MBA concentration in AI,” said Vegar Wiik, associate dean and executive director of the Executive Education programs. “Our selection and structure of courses position this as a uniquely flexible program empowering students to tailor their AI expertise to their functional interests, whether that is optimizing financial forecasting, transforming digital marketing, automating business processes, or advancing economic intelligence.”

Developed in response to surging employer demand for business leaders who understand the opportunities and risks of AI, the concentration is available to students across online MBA, professional MBA, and executive MBA formats, allowing working professionals, rising executives and career changers to develop AI leadership capabilities without pausing their careers.

Graduates of the program will leave prepared to translate AI insights into measurable performance improvements, lead AI product and process innovation, and integrate advanced analytics into strategic planning, among other skills.

“Our MBA in AI program reflects the College of Business commitment to innovation and its responsiveness to employers seeking talent fluent in the technologies shaping tomorrow’s economy,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of the College of Business and Kaye Family professor. “This launch further strengthens our position as a national leader in industry-aligned graduate education.”

For more information or to apply to the program, visit here.