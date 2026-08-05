Florida Atlantic University Launches Quantum Computing Certificate

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s Executive Education program in the College of Business is launching a new certificate course in quantum computing designed to help business professionals understand, evaluate and strategically prepare for one of the most transformative emerging technologies shaping the future of enterprise.

The eight-week course, “Quantum Computing: Business and Sourcing Strategy,” provides participants with a practical understanding of how quantum computing is advancing beyond research environments and beginning to influence business strategy, technology investment and organizational decision-making.

Through the program, professionals will explore how organizations can assess quantum opportunities, identify potential business applications, develop sourcing strategies, and establish frameworks for responsible adoption and governance of quantum capabilities.

The certificate program comes just months after Florida Atlantic announced it will be the first university in Florida to host a dedicated quantum computer on site.

“FAU’s decision to launch this course reflects a convergence of several important trends, including the growth of high-tech industries in South Florida and the university’s commitment to preparing business leaders for emerging technologies that will shape the future economy,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “Quantum computing represents a significant evolution in how we think about technology and problem-solving, and this program gives professionals the opportunity to better understand its potential, evaluate its business applications and explore how organizations can strategically prepare for what comes next.”

Led by informational technology experts, the certificate course is designed for business leaders, technology professionals and decision-makers seeking to understand the strategic implications of quantum computing without requiring a technical background in quantum science.

“Business leaders do not need to become quantum engineers, but they do need the ability to recognize where transformative technologies may create opportunities or risks for their organizations,” said Mehran Basiratmand, Ph.D., director of innovation and programs in the Department of Information Technology and Operations Management. “Through case studies, industry examples, and hands-on exposure to emerging quantum platforms, this course gives professionals the foundation to ask the right questions and make more informed technology decisions.”

Over the course’s duration, participants will examine the fundamentals of quantum computing, explore real-world business applications, evaluate technology providers and develop strategies for integrating quantum capabilities into organizational planning. The certificate program emphasizes practical decision-making, equipping professionals with the knowledge needed to engage with technology teams, vendors, and stakeholders as quantum computing continues to evolve.

As organizations across industries prepare for rapid advances in technology, Florida Atlantic’s Executive Education programs provide professionals with opportunities to build relevant skills, expand strategic capabilities and remain competitive in an increasingly data-driven economy. To register for the course, visit here.