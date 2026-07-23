FAU College of Business Breaks into Latest Top 20 Online MBA Rankings

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business advanced to No. 18 in the top 20 schools for online MBA programs, according to The Princeton Review, up from No. 36 the previous year.

“We are pleased to be recognized among the top 20 online MBA programs in the country,” said Daniel Gropper, Ph.D., dean of FAU’s College of Business and Kaye Family Professor. “This ranking is a testament to the faculty and staff who have built and delivered this program to serve our students, meet the real needs of their businesses, and teach what the professional world requires of them. I am particularly pleased as these rankings look at real data on student outcomes.”

The ranking places FAU among a select group of business schools recognized nationally for academic excellence, student satisfaction, career outcomes, and program quality. The Princeton Review’s 2027 rankings evaluated 439 business schools and worked with survey responses from 37,600 MBA students nationwide, using more than 60 data points and more than 80 survey questions.

The Princeton Review rankings are based on surveys by school administrators evaluating over 30 fields ranging from admissions selectivity, graduation and retention rates, faculty training and credentials, technological infrastructure, student indebtedness, and career outcomes among other items. Another key component is student surveys who rate their faculty, their fellow students, career preparation, academics, the technology platform, and overall satisfaction with their programs.

FAU’s online MBA program offers flexibility for working professionals to complete their degree while balancing their career responsibilities. Students can complete their degrees in 16 to 23 months, gaining advanced business skills and practical knowledge at a growing and increasingly highly ranked research institution that is deeply engaged in the business community.

The College of Business was also ranked among the top overall MBA programs in the country by Fortune and earned new graduate rankings from U.S. News & World Report in entrepreneurship, product/operations management, information systems and business analytics, among others.

For more information about FAU’s online MBA and to apply, visit here.