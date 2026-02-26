RentRedi Voted Top-Tier by Landlords in Newest Honors from Capterra and Software Advice

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing property management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named to the 2026 Capterra Shortlist for Real Estate Property Management and Property Management, and recognized as a 2026 Software Advice Frontrunner in both categories.

These recognitions are a celebration of the partnership RentRedi shares with landlords who are building their legacies one property at a time. Based on thousands of verified 5-star reviews, these honors reflect more than just market popularity; they are a direct reflection of how landlords use the platform to find more freedom and confidence in their day-to-day operations.

Landlords consistently report that RentRedi is the engine behind their success. They cite the clarity of the all-in-one dashboard, the freedom of the mobile app, and the peace of mind that comes with 24/7 responsive support as the top reasons they continue to choose the platform to power their portfolios:

A Capterra reviewer celebrated the time-savings: “The ability to track tenants, leases, and property in one place and run reports to analyze each unit has been such a time saver. We use the mobile app and access info on the go as well.”

A Software Advice reviewer highlighted RentRedi’s partnership: “Excellent customer service, excellent listening to suggestions from customers.”

And another long-time customer vouched for the transparency: “Absolutely love it. Can't believe how good the price is and how user-friendly it is. No hidden fees, no sneaky sales tactics, and PHENOMENAL customer service.”



“We appreciate these recognitions so much because they come directly from the people running rental businesses every day,” said Ryan Barone, Co-founder and CEO of RentRedi. “When independent landlords choose RentRedi, they’re putting their trust in us to help them improve cash flow, tenant relationships, tax reporting, and long-term growth. Their words and the resulting rewards are a meaningful sign that we’re delivering on that promise. We have so many amazing updates coming, driven by their feedback, and I can’t wait to see how much more we can do for them in the year ahead.”

Built for the Way Landlords Actually Work

At the core of RentRedi’s continued success with landlords is one centralized platform that combines tools like payments, maintenance, accounting, communication, and reporting into a transparent property portfolio dashboard built around how rental property owners actually operate.

Rather than forcing rental owners to piece together separate tools for payments, maintenance, accounting, communication, and reporting, RentRedi brings everything into one centralized platform. Payments connect directly to accounting. Maintenance ties into communication and expense tracking. Tenant data flows into reporting and performance insights.

RentRedi landlords operate from a single source of truth that supports both daily operations and long-term portfolio growth. That operational impact has not gone unnoticed. RentRedi was recently named to the 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate list for the second consecutive year because it is solving real-world housing challenges and delivering measurable results for real estate professionals.

Key Data Insights Help Landlords Measure and Increase Profits

RentRedi transforms rental activity into actionable intelligence. Features like Late Rent Reports aggregate real-time payment behavior into a clear monthly view, allowing landlords to identify delinquency risk early and take proactive steps before cash flow is impacted.

Across the platform, data translates into measurable outcomes:

These insights help landlords protect revenue, reduce risk, and operate with greater consistency as they scale.

Smarter Payments and Financing That Strengthen Cash Flow

Reliable rent collection is the backbone of every rental business. Landlords using RentRedi can receive rent as fast as two business days, leading the industry in payment processing, and resulting in predictable monthly income.

To further support portfolio growth, RentRedi offers financing powered by Stripe Capital. Eligible landlords gain fast, transparent access to capital based on rent performance, with funds arriving in one to two business days. Repayment aligns automatically with rent collections, allowing financing to fit naturally into rental cash flow rather than disrupt it.

Communications and Maintenance Coordination at Scale

RentRedi’s messaging hub and Maintenance Chat help rental owners increase tenant retention by tracking and documenting rental conversations that streamline repairs and prioritization. Maintenance coordination happens in a centralized system within the RentRedi app, where landlords can receive, track, and document repair requests from start to finish.

Streamline diagnostics and repair prioritizationThe system allows for directly associating messages with respective properties, facilitating the upload of photographic and video evidence for maintenance requests, establishing time-stamped records of all documentation, and expediting the diagnosis and prioritization of necessary repairs.

Financial Clarity Through the RentRedi Accounting Suite

Through the RentRedi Accounting Suite , rental owners can generate tax-ready reports in minutes and see exactly how each property is performing in real time. Their income and expenses stay organized automatically throughout the year, so there’s no scrambling at tax time or piecing together numbers from different tools. Everything lives in one place, right alongside their daily rental activity.

The RentRedi Accounting Suite includes:

Property-level and portfolio-level Profit & Loss statements

Schedule E summary reports for tax preparation

AI-powered receipt scanning with automated expense categorization

Centralized expense tracking and documentation storage

Rent and deposit tracking fully integrated with accounting

Real-time Late Rent Reports for cash flow visibility

Expanded Access for Spanish-Speaking Renters

Using RentRedi’s Spanish-language Tenant App (along with Spanish-language customer support ), Spanish-speaking renters can complete core tasks (including rent payments and autopay, maintenance requests, applications, document uploads, and in-app messaging) entirely in Spanish.

By removing language barriers from everyday rental activity, landlords reduce miscommunication and avoid preventable errors. Clearer communication supports more consistent on-time payments, faster maintenance resolution, and stronger tenant confidence, all of which contribute to longer retention and more stable rental income.

Landlords Win, RentRedi Celebrates

Landlords consistently report that RentRedi provides the clarity, freedom, and peace of mind they need to stop managing tasks and start managing wealth.

In addition to its 2026 Capterra and Software Advice recognitions, RentRedi has earned spots on the following prestigious awards lists:

Inc. Power Partners (three consecutive years)

Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech

Deloitte Technology Fast 500

HousingWire Tech100 (two consecutive years)

Inman Best of PropTech (SaaS & Productivity Tools)

The Financial Technology Report Top 50

By turning landlord feedback into innovative features, RentRedi has created an ecosystem where user growth drives the company's own momentum—making these awards a shared victory for the entire real estate community.

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.