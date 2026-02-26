EPRI: Data Centers Could Consume Up to 17% of U.S. Electricity by 2030

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feb. 26, 2026) -- A rapid expansion of data centers, supercharged by artificial intelligence, is driving a resurgence in regional U.S. electricity demand growth. According to an analysis issued today by EPRI, data centers could consume 9%-17% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030—more than double current use—with eight states seeing much higher percentages.

Data centers currently consume 4%-5% of U.S. electricity generation. The new estimates of data center load are 60% higher than EPRI’s prior 2024 estimates, driven by the accelerated pace of data center development over the past 18 months.

Using state-level data on operational capacity, construction in progress, and announced plans, EPRI developed three scenarios for U.S. data center capacity growth through 2030. The low-growth scenario assumed most projects under construction and one-fourth of those in advanced planning are fully operational by 2030, and the high-growth scenario assumed all projects under construction or in advanced planning, plus 30% of those in early planning, are fully operational by 2030.

Regionally, the analysis revealed both continued growth in mature data center markets and the emergence of new markets:

Virginia, the state with the most data center demand, where data centers consume around 25% of electricity, could see that share increasing to between 39% and 57% by 2030.

By 2030, seven additional states—Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming—could see data centers exceeding 20% of their respective electricity usage.

“As this analysis shows, the scale and speed of data center growth represent a defining moment for the U.S. power system,” said EPRI Vice President of Electrification and Sustainable Energy Strategy David Porter. “Through EPRI’s DCFlex initiative, we’re working across the power and digital ecosystems to make data centers more flexible and better integrated with the electricity system. Collaboration will be key to ensuring reliable and affordable energy for all.”

The analysis also examined the technologies powering the growing electricity needs, considering alternative scenarios around the policy environment and data center energy procurement objectives. Under current state and federal policies, natural gas dominates near-term incremental supply, with build rates in the high scenario more than double the recent average. By contrast, if data centers adopt and achieve 24/7 carbon-free energy targets, renewable and battery additions dominate, with new nuclear generation coming online when possible.

The full analysis is available here: Home | Powering Intelligence 2026.

