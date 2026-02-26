First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. to Participate in Three March Investor Conferences

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWRG) (“First Watch” or the “Company”), the leading Daytime Dining concept serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, today announced that it will participate in three March investor conferences:

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the 47th Annual Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Orlando, Fla. and host a fireside chat at 3:25 PM ET.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Citi 2026 Global Consumer & Retail Conference in Aventura, Fla. on Monday, March 9, 2026.

The Company will meet with institutional investors at the Bank of America Consumer & Retail Conference in Miami, Fla. on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.



The fireside chat will be webcast live at https://investors.firstwatch.com in the News & Events section and will be archived on the site shortly after it has concluded.

About First Watch

First Watch is the leading Daytime Dining concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using the freshest ingredients available. Guided by its “Follow the Sun” culinary philosophy, First Watch’s chef-driven menu rotates multiple times per year to feature the highest-quality flavors at their peak, offering elevated executions of classic favorites, fresh juices like the Kale Tonic, and fan favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Quinoa Power Bowl and signature Million Dollar Bacon. For every kid’s meal served, First Watch proudly donates a portion to organizations and causes making a positive impact to our communities – raising approximately $2.0 million to date. A recipient of many “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” awards, First Watch was voted #1 Best Breakfast by Newsweek’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2025, and also named 2025 and 2024’s #1 Most Loved Workplace in America by the Best Practice Institute – an accolade most recently featured in The Wall Street Journal – after appearing on the list in 2022 and 2023, as well. With a commitment to quality, hospitality and community, First Watch is redefining Daytime Dining across more than 630 First Watch restaurants in 32 states. For more information, visit www.firstwatch.com.

