Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG) Secures Minority Ownership Stake in Mixie Realty LLC

Transaction expands Mixie’s platform strategy into immersive real estate visualization and technology-enabled property management

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (“Mixie” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed on the acquisition of a 25 percent minority ownership interest in Mixie Realty, LLC (“Mixie Realty”), a next-generation real estate visualization and property management platform. The transaction was consummated through the execution of a definitive purchase agreement with the existing owners of Mixie Realty, IntelliNovus Holdings, LLC and Domotics Re-Technologies.

The minority-stake acquisition represents an expansion of Mixie Technologies’ platform strategy into the real estate and built-environment market, applying immersive visualization, digital twin architecture, and connected property technologies to enhance how properties may be marketed, evaluated, and managed.

Under the definitive purchase agreement, Mixie Technologies acquired a 25 percent ownership interest in Mixie Realty, together with the right to make additional investments and potentially increase its ownership position over time, subject to defined valuation and timing provisions. Mixie Realty will continue to operate as an independent platform while leveraging Mixie’s broader technology ecosystem and intellectual property licensing framework.

Digital real estate listings and property evaluation

Mixie Realty is focused on developing a modern approach to real estate listing and sales by extending beyond static photography, flat floorplans, and limited 3D walkthroughs toward interactive and immersive property experiences.

The platform is designed to allow builders, developers, brokers, and property owners to present multiple architectural models, floorplans, finish packages, and upgrade configurations within a single digital environment, without requiring the physical construction of multiple model homes. Buyers may explore variations of a property, compare layouts and features, and evaluate options remotely, reducing reliance on physical site visits.

These capabilities are intended to support market conditions in which buyers place greater emphasis on transparency, comparison, and remote evaluation. A growing segment of homebuyers now begin, and in many cases complete, substantial portions of the buying process through digital research and virtual viewings. Mixie Realty is designed to extend beyond traditional virtual tours by providing an interactive experience intended to more closely approximate physical presence.

Global demand for immersive visualization and cross-border purchasing

The transaction also aligns with broader trends in global real estate activity and visualization adoption. According to the National Association of Realtors’ 2024 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate report, international buyers purchased approximately $42 billion in U.S. residential real estate from April 2023 through March 2024 (down from $53.3 billion in the prior 12-month period), representing buyers from more than 100 countries, with a significant portion of those transactions influenced by remote property viewings and digital research.

At the same time, adoption of immersive and spatial visualization technologies continues to expand across asset-intensive industries. McKinsey & Company has reported that organizations deploying advanced 3D visualization and digital twin technologies can experience 20-30% improvements in capital and operational efficiency, alongside enhanced decision-making in complex asset transactions. Real estate has increasingly been identified as a sector positioned for broader adoption of these technologies as buyers and investors operate across geographies.

These trends support Mixie Technologies’ decision to invest in a platform designed to serve international investors, remote buyers, and geographically distributed decision-makers.

Extending beyond listings into property operations

Beyond marketing and sales, Mixie Realty’s platform is designed to support ongoing property operations through integrated property management and home technology capabilities.

The platform is intended to enable visualization and interaction with IP-connected home systems, including security, access control, HVAC, energy management, lighting, and other IoT-enabled technologies commonly deployed in modern residential and mixed-use developments. By extending functionality beyond the transaction phase, the platform may support builders and property owners seeking to offer digital services and operational tools throughout a property’s lifecycle.

This approach aligns with Mixie Technologies’ focus on platforms that support scalable deployment models and recurring usage across asset lifecycles.

Strategic alignment with Mixie Technologies

The Mixie Realty investment complements Mixie Technologies’ broader portfolio of immersive and digital twin-based platforms by applying similar architectural principles to real estate use cases. Rather than relying on disconnected tools and static assets, the platform is designed to unify visualization, configuration, and operational data within a structured digital environment.

By enabling digital presentation of multiple home models and configurations, the platform may help reduce capital tied to physical construction while supporting more informed buyer evaluation.

Richard Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer of Mixie Technologies, stated, “This transaction reflects our focus on platform investments that address structural inefficiencies. Real estate remains one of the largest global asset classes, yet the tools used to evaluate and present properties have evolved slowly. Mixie Realty represents an effort to apply immersive and digital twin technologies in a way that aligns with how buyers increasingly evaluate high-value assets.”

Darshan Sedani, Managing Member of Mixie Realty and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies, stated, “From a platform and IP perspective, Mixie Realty is architected for extensibility. Visualization, configuration data, and connected-home intelligence are built on a common foundation, allowing new capabilities to be introduced over time without rebuilding the core. That architecture supports broader deployment across real estate and adjacent asset-management use cases.”

Teodros Gessesse, Managing Member of Mixie Realty and Strategic Advisor to Mixie Technologies, commented, “The goal behind Mixie Realty has been to reduce friction in both the buying and building process. Digital access to multiple models and feature configurations allows buyers to evaluate options more clearly while helping builders avoid unnecessary physical duplication. Extending the platform into property operations creates continuity beyond the sale.”

Jason P. Lavardera, Chief Executive Officer of Domotics Re-Technologies, added, “As homes incorporate more connected technologies, presenting and managing those systems coherently becomes increasingly important. Mixie Realty provides a framework for bringing real estate, visualization, and connected-home technologies together in a unified environment.”

About Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

(formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc.)

Mixie Technologies, Inc. is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions intended to support scalable deployment models across multiple sectors. Through its subsidiaries HoloTwin, Mixie IP Holdings and Mixie Labs and licensed platforms, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning immersive visualization, digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, and connected asset intelligence. Mixie’s portfolio is designed to productize advanced software technologies into deployable, repeatable solutions for enterprises, venues, and asset-intensive environments.

Mixie Technologies, Inc. was formerly known as Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and continues to trade under the ticker symbol PHCG. The Company’s name was changed with the state of Colorado in November 2025. Ticker symbol change pending completion of OTC Markets and FINRA processing of its corporate name change.

About Mixie Realty, LLC

Mixie Realty, LLC is an immersive real estate technology platform focused on enhancing how properties may be listed, evaluated, and managed. The platform combines interactive visualization, configurable digital property models, and integrated home technology features to support modern real estate workflows.

About Domotics Re-Technologies

Domotics Re-Technologies is a technology company focused on property visualization and integrated IoT control capabilities for residential and mixed-use real estate environments. The company develops and supports solutions that enhance how properties are digitally presented and how connected home technologies are visualized, configured, and managed within modern listings and operational workflows.

