Genetec sets a new standard for enterprise physical security with Cloudlink 2210

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced Genetec Cloudlink™ 2210. Designed for complex, enterprise-scale deployments, the new cloud-managed appliance addresses the practical challenges enterprises face when adopting a cloud-managed model at scale, including cloud storage costs, support for existing devices that do not enable direct-to-cloud connectivity, and the need to maintain local operation during connectivity disruptions. With a stackable, 2U rack-mount form factor, the Cloudlink 2210 enables large organizations to extend cloud-managed security across high-density, mission-critical environments without redesigning their existing infrastructure.

Like the rest of the Genetec Cloudlink line, the 2210 supports multiple workloads, including video management, access control, and intrusion, in a single appliance. By consolidating these workloads into one appliance, it reduces system sprawl, simplifies management in large-scale environments, and lowers operational overhead.

Unlike solutions that separate workloads across multiple proprietary systems, Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is built on an open architecture that supports a wide range of third-party devices, including cameras, access control systems, and intrusion panels. This enables organizations to modernize at scale within a unified, cloud-managed model designed to preserve architectural flexibility, while securely integrating existing hardware, maintaining business continuity, and reducing migration risks.

“Enterprises don’t want to choose between innovation and operational certainty,” said Christian Chenard Lemire, Product Director, Unified Solutions, Genetec Inc. “With Cloudlink 2210, we’re redefining what cloud-managed physical security looks like at scale by giving organizations the freedom to modernize on their own terms, control long-term costs, and maintain the resiliency and continuity their most critical environments demand.”

Designed for scale and flexibility

Cloudlink 2210 supports hundreds of connected devices per appliance and provides up to 240 TB of local storage per unit, making it well-suited for deployments with high device density and long retention policies. The Cloudlink 2210 is ideal for enterprise environments where uptime and local retention requirements are operational priorities because its design minimizes dependence on cloud storage, helping organizations control long-term storage costs while maintaining the performance and availability required in enterprise environments.

Resiliency for environments that cannot afford downtime

Cloudlink 2210 also incorporates hardware-level resiliency to support strict uptime and retention requirements. RAID-protected storage and redundant system components help ensure data protection and OS availability. Security workloads continue operating locally, independent of cloud connectivity, allowing deployments to maintain continuity even during network disruptions. Dual network interfaces provide redundancy and support network isolation to strengthen cybersecurity.

Scaling without infrastructure overhaul

Cloudlink 2210 scales by adding units as requirements grow, enabling organizations to increase device counts and storage capacity without redesigning their infrastructure. Centralized cloud management maintains visibility and control across deployments.

Expanding deployment & project flexibility

Genetec Cloudlink 2210 is part of the broader Genetec approach to deployment flexibility. The cloud-managed appliance portfolio enables organizations to operate on premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid environments based on their operational and regulatory requirements. By combining high-performance local processing and storage with centralized cloud operations and management, Cloudlink 2210 supports scalable, cloud-managed deployments without compromising control or performance.

For channel partners, this flexibility enables larger, higher-density projects within a consistent cloud-managed appliance framework. Integrators can simplify installation, accelerate rollout timelines, and scale predictably by adding units as requirements grow. This approach accommodates customers with strict retention policies and hybrid environments that seamlessly combine local infrastructure with Security Center SaaS.

Availability

The Genetec Cloudlink 2210 will be showcased at ISC West in booth #13062 and is expected to begin shipping globally in May 2026 through the Genetec network of accredited channel partners.

About Genetec

Genetec Inc. is a global technology company that has been transforming the physical security industry for over 25 years. The company’s portfolio of solutions enables enterprises, governments, and communities around the world to secure people and assets while improving operational efficiency and respecting individual privacy.

Genetec delivers the world's leading products for video management, access control, and ALPR, all built on an open architecture and designed with cybersecurity at their core. The company’s portfolio also includes intrusion detection, intercom, and digital evidence management solutions.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Genetec serves its 42,500+ customers via an extensive network of accredited channel partners and consultants in over 159 countries.

For more information about Genetec, visit: https://www.genetec.com

