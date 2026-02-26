Hudson Talent Solutions Appoints Wayne Mealey as Managing Director, North America, Accelerating Growth in Agentic AI-Driven Talent Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Talent Solutions, a global talent partner delivering enterprise-grade workforce solutions, announced today the appointment of Wayne Mealey as Managing Director, North America. This strategic hire represents a defining investment in the region and underscores Hudson’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the Americas through its innovative agentic AI capabilities.





Wayne brings more than 25 years of experience in Talent Acquisition and Human Resources, with a proven track record of scaling complex global partnerships and delivering measurable client success. He joins Hudson from Korn Ferry, where he served as Vice President of Client Services, overseeing large-scale global accounts. Prior to his career in talent acquisition, Wayne served in the United States Marine Corps, earning multiple commendations for leadership and performance under pressure.

“I chose Hudson because of its bold vision for the future of talent and its leadership in agentic AI,” said Wayne Mealey. “This is an exciting opportunity to help organizations hire smarter, scale faster, and deliver lasting business impact across North America.”

As Managing Director, North America, Mealey will lead Hudson’s portfolio across the region, focusing on growth, insight-led strategy, and operational rigor. He will oversee enterprise RPO and MSP programs, executive and success-fee searches, and the deployment of Hudson’s TalentFusion™ ecosystem, which includes HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company’s proprietary agentic AI platform that autonomously identifies, evaluates, and engages talent at scale while maintaining human oversight.

“Wayne’s appointment marks a major step forward for Hudson in North America,” said Jake Zabkowicz, Global CEO of Hudson Talent Solutions. “His deep expertise in enterprise talent strategy, combined with his leadership experience, will help us accelerate market expansion, deepen client relationships, and ensure operational excellence across the region. This investment reflects our confidence in the transformative impact of our agentic AI solutions.”

About Hudson Talent Solutions

Hudson Talent Solutions is a global provider of talent advisory and workforce solutions, partnering with organizations to deliver integrated recruitment, workforce management, and employer branding strategies. Through its Hudson TalentFusion™ ecosystem, HudsonIQ, HudsonCore, and HudsonFlow, the company blends human expertise with intelligent technology to deliver measurable business outcomes.

Learn more at HudsonTalent.com.

Learn more about Hudson’s agentic AI products/join the waitlist here.

