NETHERTON NOW Recognizes Rare Disease Day and Highlights Growing Global Awareness of Netherton Syndrome

ASHBURN, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of Rare Disease Day® 2026, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) today highlighted the continued growth of its NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign, which seeks to amplify the voices of patients, caregivers and clinicians impacted by Netherton Syndrome, a rare genetic disease with no approved treatment or cure.

Rare Disease Day, observed annually on the last day of February during Rare Disease Month, was established in 2008 by EURORDIS to raise awareness of rare conditions and the profound challenges faced by those living with them. While each rare disease affects a relatively small population, collectively rare diseases impact hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

Launched at the beginning of Rare Disease Month 2025, NETHERTON NOW was created by Quoin Pharmaceuticals to bring greater visibility to Netherton Syndrome, a rare and often devastating genetic skin disorder caused by mutations in the SPINK5 gene. The condition leads to excessive skin shedding, chronic inflammation, recurrent infections, dehydration, and profound disruption of the skin barrier. The disease can be life-threatening, particularly in infancy, with an estimated 10–20% of newborns with Netherton Syndrome not surviving. Those who do survive often endure lifelong complications, severe pain, and significant quality-of-life burdens.

Through patient and caregiver stories, clinical perspectives and educational content, Quoin’s NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign has generated nearly 2 million video views and more than 24 million impressions globally, reflecting the positive impact of the campaign’s message to grow awareness of this long-neglected disease.

“When we launched NETHERTON NOW at the beginning of Rare Disease Month last year, we hoped it would resonate, but the response has far surpassed anything we anticipated,” said Denise Carter, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Nearly 2 million video views and more than 24 million impressions later, what stands out most is the courage of the patients and families who chose to share their experiences. Individuals who had previously lived in silence with their suffering at the hands of this disease now have a platform to share their stories, connect with one another, and help bring greater understanding of Netherton Syndrome to the broader medical and advocacy communities. That expanded awareness is exactly what this campaign was meant to create.”

In conjunction with Rare Disease Day, the campaign recently released its latest video, “If There Was a Cure,” featuring patients and families reflecting on what meaningful treatment progress would mean in their lives. The video underscores the daily realities of living with Netherton Syndrome and the shared hope within the community for improved treatment options. The full video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/AIcGZQEumF0?si=5d226QrYKR3m-hHC

“As we listen to the voices of this community, we are reminded that this growing awareness of the disease must be accompanied by action,” said Dr. Michael Myers, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quoin Pharmaceuticals. “Our responsibility extends beyond just creating visibility. It includes advancing rigorous clinical research, pursuing regulatory pathways with discipline, and working to ensure broad access to potential treatments. Patients and families deserve not only to be seen and heard, but to have safe, effective, and accessible treatments.”

Quoin’s lead investigational candidate, QRX003, is currently being evaluated in late-stage pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. The Company remains committed to addressing the significant unmet medical needs faced by patients and families impacted by this devastating disease.

For more information about Rare Disease Day, visit www.rarediseaseday.org.

To learn more about Netherton Syndrome and the NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign, visit https://nethertonnow.com.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a late clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products that treat rare and orphan diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for patients, their families, communities and care teams. Quoin’s innovative pipeline comprises four products in development that collectively have the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, microcystic lymphatic malformations, venous malformations, angiofibromas and others. For more information, visit: www.quoinpharma.com or LinkedIn for updates.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The Company cautions that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances, such as “expect,” “intend,” “hope,” “plan,” “potential,” “anticipate,” “look forward,” “believe,” “may,” and “will,” among others. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to: the continued growth of Quoin’s NETHERTON NOW awareness campaign, amplifying the voices of patients, caregivers and clinicians impacted by Netherton Syndrome, bringing greater visibility to Netherton Syndrome, reflecting the positive impact of the awareness campaign’s message, accompanying the growing awareness of Netherton Syndrome with action, advancing rigorous clinical research, pursuing regulatory pathways with discipline, and working to ensure broad access to potential treatments, remaining committed to addressing the significant unmet medical needs faced by patients and families impacted by Netherton Syndrome, and Quoin’s products in development collectively having the potential to target a broad number of rare and orphan indications, including Netherton Syndrome, Peeling Skin Syndrome, SAM Syndrome, Palmoplantar Keratoderma, Scleroderma, microcystic lymphatic malformations, venous malformations, angiofibromas and others. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to deliver a safe and effective treatment for Netherton Syndrome; the Company’s ability to pursue its regulatory strategy; the Company’s ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements; the Company’s ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected; the Company experiencing unanticipated or higher than expected clinical trial costs; the Company’s ability to obtain the capital necessary to fund its activities; and other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other filings the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

For further information, contact:

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Michael Myers, Ph.D., CEO

mmyers@quoinpharma.com

Investor Contact:

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c4ee04fd-87ed-4097-be92-5ab7cae1f54d