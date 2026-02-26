Where Food Comes From, Inc. Reports 2025 Financial Results

Full Year Highlights – 2025 vs. 2024

Verification and certification revenue: $20.1M vs. $20.6M





Product sales: $3.6M vs. $3.8M





Total revenue: $24.9M vs. $25.7M





Net income: $1.5M vs. $2.1M





Diluted EPS: $0.30 vs. $0.40





Cash generated from operations: $1.6M vs. $2.7M





Cash & cash equivalents: $3.2M vs. $2.0M at 2024 year-end





Stock buybacks: 183,016 shares





Total buybacks since plan inception (including private purchases): 1,374,652 shares at purchase price of approximately $15.2 million



Fourth Quarter Highlights – 2025 vs. 2024

Verification and certification revenue: $5.0M vs. $5.4M





Product sales: $0.7M vs. $0.9M





Total revenue: $6.0M vs. $6.7M





Net loss of $0.2M vs. net income of $1.0M





Diluted EPS: ($0.04) vs. $0.18





Stock buybacks: 66,469 shares



CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (WFCF) (Nasdaq: WFCF), the most trusted resource for independent, third-party verification of food production practices in North America, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

“Record high beef prices driven by trade restrictions and smaller herd sizes continued to impact our beef-related verification revenue as some legacy customers have cut back on verification activity. Although the US cattle supply is at its lowest level in 70 years, there are indications that this downtrend will stabilize later in 2026 and begin to rebound next year,” said John Saunders, Chairman and CEO. “In the meantime, much of the decline in beef related verification activity has been offset by strong demand for our growing portfolio of non-beef certifications – particularly in non-GMO, Gluten Free, Organic and Upcycled product offerings.

“In anticipation of the eventual recovery of the US Cattle industry, we are also expanding the number of beef certifications we offer,” Saunders added. “Early this year we launched RaiseWell® Certified, a new standard that addresses consumer and retailer demand for responsibly raised proteins. This week we announced that Whole Foods Market, a pioneer in advancing farm animal welfare, became the first retailer to adopt RaiseWell for its beef supply. The RaiseWell program will be expanded to include poultry, eggs, dairy and pork, and we are optimistic that this new offering will become a significant contributor to revenue over time. RaiseWell seamlessly integrates with our CARE Certified® program, which was also a bright spot for us in terms of new customer and revenue growth in 2025. In addition, we recently announced a collaboration with automotive leather supplier Pangea, Prime Pursuits and Walmart to introduce CARE Certified sustainable leather to US automotive brands while providing beef producers with an additional way to add value. We are also actively engaging with federal government entities regarding our Cattle Trace partnership addressing the animal disease traceability issue. We are confident that these activities and other programs we are developing will position us to leverage the beef industry’s eventual recovery and accelerate growth as time goes on.

“Given the diversity of our solutions portfolio and our optimism about overall business prospects, we believe our shares remain an excellent value at these levels and we expect to continue repurchasing stock in 2026. In 2025 we repurchased 183,016 shares, raising total share buybacks and private purchases since plan inception to 1,374,652 at price of $15.2 million.”

Full Year Results – 2025 vs. 2024

Total revenue for the full year decreased to $24.9 million from $25.7 million in 2024.

Verification and certification services was $20.1 million vs. $20.6 million.

Product revenue was $3.6 million vs. $3.8 million.

Professional services revenue was $1.2 million vs. $1.4 million.



Gross profit in 2025 declined to $9.5 million from $10.6 million.

SG&A expense decreased slightly year over year to $8.3 million from $8.4 million.

Net income for the year, inclusive of a $946,000 gain on sale of assets, was $1.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, vs. net income of $2.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the prior year.

The Company generated $1.6 million in cash from operations in 2025 vs. $2.7 million in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 59% year over year to $3.2 million from $2.0 million.

The Company bought back a total of 183,016 shares in 2025. Total buybacks since plan inception, including private purchases, are 1,374,652 shares at a purchase price of approximately $15.2 million.

Fourth Quarter Results – 2025 vs. 2024

Total revenue in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, decreased to $6.0 million from $6.7 million.

Verification and certification services decreased to $5.0 million from $5.4 million.

Product revenue decreased to $0.7 million from $0.9 million.

Professional services revenue of $0.3 million vs. $0.4 million.



Gross profit in the fourth quarter was $2.2 million compared to $2.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased to $2.2 million from $2.0 million.

The Company reported a net loss in the fourth quarter of $0.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to net income of $1.0 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year.

The Company bought back 66,469 shares of its common stock in the fourth quarter.

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time.

About Where Food Comes From, Inc.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. is America’s trusted resource for third party verification of food production practices. Through proprietary technology and patented business processes, the Company estimates that it supports more than 17,500 farmers, ranchers, vineyards, wineries, processors, retailers, distributors, trade associations, consumer brands and restaurants with a wide variety of value-added services. Where Food Comes From solutions are used to verify food claims, optimize production practices and enable food supply chains with analytics and data driven insights. In addition, the Company’s Where Food Comes From® retail and restaurant labeling program uses web-based customer education tools to connect consumers to the sources of the food they purchase, increasing meaningful consumer engagement for our clients.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, based on current expectations, estimates and projections that are subject to risk. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and actual events could differ materially from the Company’s predictions. Important factors that could cause actual events to vary from predictions include those discussed in our SEC filings. Specifically, statements in this news release about industry leadership; plans to continue buying back stock; whether WFCF shares represent a good value; expectations for an industry recovery and accelerated growth; expectations for Cattle Trace to be successful; and demand for, and impact and efficacy of, the Company’s products and services on the marketplace are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of factors, including availability of capital, personnel and other resources; competition; governmental regulation of the agricultural industry; the market for beef and other commodities; and other factors. Financial results for 2025 and the Company’s pace of stock buybacks are not necessarily indicative of future results. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information or developments. For a more extensive discussion of the Company’s business, please refer to the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov.

Where Food Comes From, Inc. Statements of Income Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Audited) Verification and certification service revenue $ 5,032 $ 5,380 $ 20,102 $ 20,552 Product sales 748 922 3,616 3,803 Professional services 262 360 1,174 1,391 Total revenues 6,042 6,662 24,892 25,746 Costs of revenues: Costs of verification and certification services 3,189 3,018 12,214 11,849 Costs of products 475 569 2,301 2,313 Costs of professional services 211 274 869 1,022 Total costs of revenues 3,875 3,861 15,384 15,184 Gross profit 2,167 2,801 9,508 10,562 Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,227 2,046 8,302 8,355 (Loss) / Income from operations (60 ) 755 1,206 2,207 Other income/(expense): Dividend income from Progressive Beef - 250 100 400 Interest income 8 6 24 35 Gain on sale of assets - - 946 1 (Loss) / Gain on FMV of digital assets (185 ) 345 (41 ) 345 Loss on foreign currency exchange - (1 ) (3 ) (5 ) Interest expense (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (4 ) (Loss) / Income before income taxes (238 ) 1,354 2,229 2,979 Income tax (benefit) / expense (35 ) 393 693 859 Net (loss) / income $ (203 ) $ 961 $ 1,536 $ 2,120 Per share - net (loss) / income: Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.30 $ 0.40 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 5,097 5,264 5,152 5,318 Diluted 5,111 5,281 5,165 5,334





Where Food Comes From, Inc. Balance Sheets (Audited) December 31, December 31, (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,200 $ 2,012 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 1,678 1,826 Inventory 792 1,002 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 605 705 Total current assets 6,275 5,545 Property and equipment, net 648 737 Right-of-use assets, net 498 2,067 Equity investments 200 1,191 Intangible and other assets, net 1,420 1,810 Digital assets 613 654 Goodwill, net 2,946 2,946 Deferred tax assets, net 299 356 Total assets $ 12,899 $ 15,306 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 451 $ 468 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 655 611 Deferred revenue 1,545 1,748 Current portion of finance lease obligations 12 15 Current portion of operating lease obligations 422 337 Total current liabilities 3,085 3,179 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 13 25 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 496 2,169 Total liabilities 3,594 5,373 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock 5 7 Additional paid-in-capital 23 11,381 Treasury stock (1,783 ) (13,462 ) Retained earnings 11,060 12,007 Total equity 9,305 9,933 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,899 $ 15,306



