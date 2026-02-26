NetworkNews Audio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) Discussing Opportunities to Refine Solutions, Validate Capabilities at U.S. Army Breach Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “AI-Enabled Edge and Autonomous Systems Take Center Stage,” featuring Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI).

The Autonomous Breach event at Fort Hood brings together industry teams and operational units, including soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division and the 36th Engineer Brigade, III Corps, to integrate technologies in operationally relevant conditions. Such collaborative environments allow developers to refine solutions based on real-world feedback while helping soldiers become familiar with emerging tools that may shape future missions. . . .

By participating in the Autonomous Breach event, companies gain exposure to Army modernization initiatives while demonstrating their ability to meet operational needs. For Safe Pro Group, the event represents an opportunity to validate its integrated AI capabilities within a structured Army-sponsored environment and showcase how edge-based intelligence tools can enhance mission planning and execution.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPOTD, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. It is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, leveraging commercially available “off-the-shelf” drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosives threats, providing a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group’s scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include commercial, government, law enforcement and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

