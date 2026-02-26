Tabnine Launches Enterprise Context Engine, Introducing the Missing Layer for Reliable Enterprise AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabnine , the AI coding platform built for enterprises that need speed without sacrificing trust or control, today announced the General Availability of the Enterprise Context Engine , a new platform designed to solve one of the most persistent barriers to enterprise AI adoption: the lack of real organizational context.

Advances in large language models have accelerated AI adoption. The next frontier is operational autonomy. Enterprises are deploying agents that review code, update services, and orchestrate changes across distributed systems. These environments have layered architectures, implicit dependencies, governance rules, and financial consequences. Without a living model of that context, even highly capable agents operate blind.

The Enterprise Context Engine addresses this challenge by building a continuously evolving model of an organization’s software systems, documentation, and engineering practices. This allows AI agents to reason about how systems work rather than relying solely on similarity or retrieval.

“Enterprises don’t have an AI capability problem. They have an understanding problem,” said Dror Weiss, co-CEO of Tabnine. “Models are already powerful, but without context they guess. When AI agents understand how systems are structured, how teams work, and what constraints matter, it becomes reliable enough to operate at enterprise scale.”

Many organizations initially adopted retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) to ground AI in internal knowledge. While effective for answering questions, retrieval alone often struggles to capture complex relationships such as service dependencies, architectural boundaries, or the ripple effects of code changes across large environments.

This gap is driving the emergence of a new layer in the AI stack focused on structured organizational intelligence.

“Every major shift in computing introduced a new foundational layer,” said Eran Yahav, co-CEO of Tabnine. “Databases made data usable, virtualization made infrastructure flexible, and cloud made computing elastic. We believe organizational context will become a standard layer for enterprise AI, because systems that do not understand their environment cannot operate safely inside it.”

The Enterprise Context Engine is designed to integrate with Tabnine’s AI coding platform as well as third-party tools and agents, allowing organizations to enhance existing workflows rather than replace them. The platform supports deployment in cloud, private cloud, on-premises, and fully air-gapped environments, enabling adoption in regulated and security-sensitive industries.

The Enterprise Context Engine is available immediately.

Learn more at https://context.tabnine.com/

About Tabnine

Tabnine is the AI coding platform built for enterprises that need speed without sacrificing trust or control. Unlike generic code assistants, Tabnine operates inside the enterprise software development lifecycle with deep contextual awareness, flexible deployment, and centralized governance. Additionally, Tabnine grounds AI assistance in enterprise context via its Enterprise Context Engine so outputs are accurate, consistent, and aligned to how teams actually build software, regardless of the agent tools being used. Trusted by millions of developers at thousands of companies, Tabnine can be deployed as secure SaaS, in a private VPC, on-premises, or in fully air-gapped environments. It allows organizations to adopt and scale AI safely and predictably while maintaining security and compliance.

