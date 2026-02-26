iAltA Holdings Acquires Delio

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iAltA Holdings, the WestCap-backed private markets infrastructure company, today announced that it has acquired Delio, the leading provider of white-label operating systems for private markets distribution and reporting.

Delio provides the operating systems and investment structures that enable asset managers, wealth firms and other distributors to digitize, distribute, and report on private market products. Its Delio Core OS leverages configurable, low-code tools and modules to commoditize the technologies and workflows needed to deliver a market-leading digital client experience within alternative investing, making Delio an ideal addition to iAltA’s growing suite of solutions.

“We founded iAltA because we saw a tremendous market need to solve systemic issues within the private market landscape for general partners and distributors,” said Scott Ganeles, Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of iAltA. “Delio has emerged as a digital infrastructure provider of choice for financial institutions seeking to integrate alternatives into their offerings while maintaining control over client experience.”

Trusted by more than 50 global financial institutions across 18 regulatory jurisdictions, Delio’s infrastructure supports more than 12,000 end clients worldwide, reinforcing its position as the leading industry utility for digital private markets capability.

“Private markets have seen tremendous growth over the past few years, but the infrastructure has not kept up the demand for access and offerings,” said Gareth Lewis, Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Delio. “iAltA is our ideal partner since both our organizations were founded on the principle that the markets need more seamless and effective solutions to meet the challenges of demand. This partnership will increase both our reach and our impact.”

The Delio acquisition is the third for iAltA’s Private Markets vertical, which seeks to empower asset managers and distributors to transact dynamically, efficiently engage with investors, streamline fund operations and make data-driven decisions. Last year, iAltA acquired Verivend and Betterfront. This year, iAltA announced that its Wealth focused vertical acquired BridgeFT.

Launched in 2025 by founding partners Scott Ganeles, Bill Sherman, Bill Crager and Laurence Tosi, iAltA has a unique holding structure that blends core shared capabilities with foundational technologies and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. Each subsidiary operates independently while collectively contributing to the holding company’s larger cross-functional strategy and unified digital ecosystem.

About iAltA

iAltA is a private markets infrastructure company founded by industry leaders who believe in solving systemic challenges with operator-caliber precision. Incubated and backed by WestCap, iAltA builds platforms that unify fragmented workflows, elevate transparency, and empower market participants throughout the investment lifecycle. Visit www.ialta.com.

About Delio

Delio empowers financial institutions and investment firms to maintain full control of their alternative investment capabilities through its white-label, AI-powered operating system, Delio Core OS. Combining configurable, low-code tools with a collaborative, non-conflicted approach, Delio enables firms to streamline compliant, scalable workflows across aggregation, structuring, distribution, administration and reporting – all while delivering a seamless user experience for their clients.



