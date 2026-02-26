Eagleview Launches Complete Exterior, Interactive, Remote-First, 3D Property Intelligence in Ultra-High Fidelity, Now in Eagleview One

Rochester, NY, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagleview, a leading provider of aerial intelligence, today announces the launch of 3D property intelligence including high-accuracy walls, windows and doors measurements for residential and commercial properties directly into Eagleview OneTM. The new technology dramatically reduces or even eliminates the need for site visits by providing high-accuracy measurements (98.77% accuracy) derived from ultra-high resolution ortho and oblique imagery giving customers even more ways to evaluate and harness residential and commercial property data as they prepare for jobs.

Now customers across businesses, governments, and communities can understand, evaluate, and act on the built environment in ways that were previously unimaginable.

“Today, we’ve dramatically improved one of the most time-consuming parts of work faced by industry professionals: the site visit,” said Piers Dormeyer, CEO of Eagleview. “Eagleview One’s 3D models offer virtually all measurements and penetrations needed by both residential and commercial professionals in an interactive and intuitive user interface including the ability to isolate elements of the structure for analysis and part vs. whole report generation.”

The newly enhanced experience enables virtual collaboration by multiple stakeholders across a range of residential and commercial property-related workflows. This technological leap means faster decisions, fewer site visits, greater cost predictability, and a dramatically improved ability to plan, assess, insure, build, and manage properties at scale because customers can have access to residential and commercial roof, wall and door measurements at a universal standard with the capacity to manipulate thousands of elements directly from their computer, tablet, or smartphone.

The Eagleview One interface allows customers to extract only the property data they need when they need it, which enables them to support these various workflows from a single source of truth, all without an increase in pricing. The solution is delivered through a flexible, subscription-based model, giving customers predictable costs, adaptability as usage grows, and continuous access to new features as the platform evolves.

“We’re giving customers a continuously usable, interactive digital representation of the property that replaces fragmented data, manual workflows, unnecessary site visits, and outdated records with real intelligence they can act on immediately for their routine and complex projects,” said Tripp Cox, Chief Product & Technology Officer of Eagleview.

This solution is for customers who want trusted data, delivered to their fingertips, and the capacity to manipulate that data for anything they envision. They can trust in Eagleview’s:

Ultra high-resolution imagery Measurement quality which includes 98.77% accuracy Both ortho and oblique imagery from an industry-leading authority in residential and commercial property image capture Technology forward and friendly tools like the ability to generate custom data sets



Across industries, customers are already seeing transformational impact:

Construction & Remodeling - Eagleview One is allowing for faster bid cycles, with fewer or no site visits leading to more predictable margins. Teams can now perform full exterior material takeoffs remotely, reducing delays, labor costs, and project risk. Insurance & Risk Management - Eagleview One is leading to improved underwriting speed, more accurate assessments, and defensible, auditable property data without requiring physical inspections. Government & Public Sector – Eagleview One is offering scalable property assessment, streamlined permitting, improved transparency, and reduced field workloads—powered by consistent, aerial-based data. Energy, Sustainability & Infrastructure – Eagleview One is driving new capabilities for envelope analysis, retrofit planning, resilience modeling, and climate adaptation strategies. Smart Cities & AI Innovatio n – Eagleview One is providing foundational data for predictive maintenance, valuation modeling, risk analysis, and next-generation AI systems.



This launch represents a significant milestone in Eagleview’s long-term effort to deliver a unified property intelligence ecosystem that supports business applications, integrations, and innovation across the global built environment.

“This platform doesn’t just change how properties measurements are delivered,” added Cox. “It ensures our customers receive superior value and results from the aerial insights Eagleview generates so they can make better decisions.”

Eagleview will showcase its transformative 3D digital property technology in an upcoming Eagleview One live event scheduled for March 12th, 10am PT/1pm ET. To participate in the live event, please register here.

Eagleview is also taking the show on the road. To demonstrate the power of its 3D living, interactive property models, Eagleview is launching a multi-city tour that will provide in-real-life opportunities to trial Eagleview One and its interactive, full-exterior property intelligence. Details will be announced during the Eagleview One live event on March 12th.

About Eagleview

Eagleview is a leader in geospatial technology, providing solutions that transform the way our customers work. Eagleview is renowned for its geospatial data and its 3.5 billion+ imagery library which encompasses 94 percent of the U.S. population. Eagleview’s unique technology portfolio comprises more than 300 patents, enabling it to offer highly differentiated software, imagery, and analytics products for multiple industries.

