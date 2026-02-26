weBoost Named Winner in 2026 Merit Awards for Telecom & Wireless

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- weBoost, the leader in cell signal booster technology, has been recognized as a gold winner in the 2026 Merit Awards for Telecom & Wireless in the Mobile Tech category. The recognition follows a breakout year in which weBoost launched two new products, Dash and Work Truck, and secured a partnership with Stellantis’s Mopar Affiliated Accessories Program, making weBoost signal boosters available at Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram dealerships across the country.

The Merit Awards program honors companies that are pushing telecom and wireless technology forward in meaningful ways. For weBoost, this win reflects a year spent doing exactly that: identifying real connectivity gaps and building products specifically designed to close them.

Two Products, Two Very Different Problems

Launched in late 2025, the weBoost Dash tackles a problem most drivers know too well: your phone’s losing signal and running out of battery at the same time. Dash combines a 4G LTE and 5G signal booster with a 15W Qi2 wireless charger in a single device, making it the first product to do so. A magnetic mount means installation takes seconds, no drilling or adhesives required. At $199.99, it brings signal-boosting technology to everyday commuters, delivery drivers, and families at a price point that makes sense.

The weBoost Work Truck was built for a completely different user. Contractors, oil field crews, fleet managers, and agricultural operators often work miles from the nearest cell tower, and they need connectivity that can keep up with harsh conditions. Work Truck delivers an industrial-grade signal booster with a mounting system more than 2x stronger than consumer models, quick-release antenna technology, customizable mast configurations ranging from 4 to 17 inches, and dual power options for temporary or permanent installation. This isn’t a consumer product with a “pro” sticker on it. It was designed from scratch for people who make their living in places where cell signals struggle to reach.

A Stamp of Approval from Stellantis

Beyond product launches, weBoost joined Stellantis’s Mopar Affiliated Accessories Program in 2025. That means weBoost signal boosters are now sold alongside the accessories customers expect when they walk into a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, or Ram dealership. It’s a significant endorsement from one of the world’s largest automakers, and a signal that cell signal boosting is becoming a standard part of the vehicle ownership experience.

“This recognition from the Merit Awards means a lot to our team,” said Jonathan Field, weBoost General Manager. “We spent 2025 focused on building products for specific people with specific problems, not just adding features to check a box. Dash was for the everyday driver. Work Truck was for the pros. And the Mopar partnership was about getting this technology into the hands of people who didn’t even know they needed it yet. That’s the work we’re most proud of.”

Designed and Built in Utah

Every weBoost product is designed, engineered, assembled, and supported in St. George, Utah. The company’s parent, Wilson Connectivity, holds over 265 issued or pending U.S. patents and has spent 30 years developing cellular amplification technology. All weBoost products are FCC-approved, work with every major U.S. and Canadian carrier, and come backed by a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee.

About weBoost / Wilson Connectivity

weBoost is the consumer brand of Wilson Connectivity, the market leader in in-building wireless communication technology. Wilson Connectivity is also home to WilsonPro for commercial installations and Zinwave for enterprise distributed antenna systems. With a 30-year legacy of innovation, the company holds over 265 issued or pending patents. Through evolutionary wireless connectivity products and services, Wilson Connectivity continues to pioneer indoor and outdoor cellular amplification technology, unlock new global markets, and expand consumer and commercial channels. For businesses, this means swift adaptation of comprehensive solutions that leverage the entire 5G spectrum. For consumers, it means unrestrained access to next-generation connectivity everywhere. Wilson designs, assembles, and supports our products in our manufacturing locations in the United States of America and United Kingdom. All solutions are engineered to improve cellular connectivity on any carrier network and device at work, at home, and on the road.

About Merit Awards

Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com.

To learn more, visit weBoost.com or wilsonconnectivity.com.

Press Contact:

Holly Hagerman

Connect Marketing

hollyh@connectmarketing.com

801.373.7888