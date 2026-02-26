Pindrop Expands AI-Powered Deepfake Detection to Healthcare

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As generative AI reshapes the healthcare threat landscape, Pindrop today, announced its expansion into the healthcare industry, bringing AI-powered deepfake detection and continuous identity verification to HIPAA-regulated environments. The company’s platform provides security for voice, video, and digital communications in real time, helping healthcare organizations defend against synthetic voice attacks, AI-driven fraud, and impersonation.

AI-enabled fraud is placing new pressure on healthcare organizations that rely heavily on contact centers for member services, benefits administration, and provider support. Pindrop research shows more than half of fraud attempts in healthcare contact centers now involve AI-generated elements, including synthetic voice, automated bots, and IVR reconnaissance. Pindrop’s Inside the 2025 AI Fraud Spike report found AI-driven fraud attempts surged 1,210% last year, signaling a shift from manual social engineering to automated, scalable impersonation.

Data Breaches + Generative AI: A Risk Multiplier for Healthcare

Healthcare remains one of the most breached industries, exposing vast volumes of PHI and identity data. Fraudsters are increasingly pairing breached data with AI voice cloning tools to impersonate members and providers, reroute HSA funds, modify benefits, access prescription data, and escalate into broader account compromise. Others exploit stolen NPIs to pose as providers or socially engineer IT help desks into resetting credentials.

In one example, a large payer identified and contained an attack in real time using Pindrop technology, helping that payer prevent up to $18 million in potential exposure across 1,200 targeted accounts — a fraud pattern traditional knowledge-based authentication could not detect.

“Healthcare’s trust model was built for a pre-deepfake world. Healthcare organizations should be preparing for the next phase of AI fraud,” said Ajit Gaddam, Head of Fraud, AI & Trust Platforms at HealthEquity. “Pindrop arms our agents with high-quality signals so they can make the right decision in real time without relying on perception alone. Pindrop brings real-time integrity and identity assurance to every call — so healthcare organizations can finally know who’s on the line before PHI is exposed or benefits are changed.”

Real-Time Identity Trust for HIPAA-Regulated Environments

Healthcare organizations don’t need another point solution layered onto an already complex security stack. Pindrop’s Real Human + Right Human platform continuously evaluates interactions in real time — analyzing voice, device intelligence, behavioral signals, and AI integrity indicators — to determine whether an interaction is human and authenticated before sensitive data is disclosed.

The platform centers on three integrated protection layers:

Is it a machine?

Detects synthetic and bot-generated speech in real time using just two seconds of audio, with up to 99.2% accuracy — catching deepfakes before PHI is accessed or benefits are modified.

Is it a bad human?

Identifies spoofing, IVR reconnaissance, and organized fraud rings with models trained across more than 5 billion customer interactions and over $32 billion in detected fraud attack value.



Is it the right human?

Passively authenticates patients, providers, and caregivers in seconds — reducing 30–60+ seconds from calls and eliminating reliance on breach-exposed PII.

Operating in the background of each interaction, the Pindrop platform generates risk signals that help agents make informed decisions without adding friction for legitimate patients or providers.

“Human judgment, knowledge-based questions, and one-time passcodes are vulnerable security layers,” said Dr. Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and Founder of Pindrop. “Healthcare organizations operate under HIPAA, CMS oversight, and intense reputational risk. We help healthcare CIOs and CISOs restore confidence in the most human channel — by determining in real time whether the caller is a real human and the right human before critical account actions are taken.”

HealthEquity: 90%+ Reduction in Voice Fraud

HealthEquity, one of the nation’s largest health savings account (HSA) administrators, collaborated with Pindrop to strengthen its voice channel security against AI-powered fraud.

The results were immediate and measurable:

90%+ reduction in voice fraud year-over-year



IVR profile match rates increased from 31% to 71% within the first month



Authentication rates exceeded 91%, enabling greater self-service and faster agent resolution



The organization reports improved operational efficiency, stronger fraud defense, and enhanced member experience, with agents focusing more on service and less on manual interrogation.

A Call to Action for Healthcare CIOs and CISOs

As healthcare organizations modernize digital front doors and expand AI-enabled services, securing the voice channel has become a board-level priority. With regulatory oversight, financial exposure, and brand trust at stake, healthcare leaders are reevaluating how identity is verified in high-touch interactions.

Pindrop’s expansion into healthcare positions the company as a purpose-built partner for CIOs and CISOs navigating a new era of AI-powered risk.

About Pindrop

Pindrop is the Real Human + Right Human Identity Trust Platform for the AI era. As AI-driven fraud and deepfakes erode trust in digital communication, Pindrop delivers continuous identity verification and AI-powered deepfake detection across voice, video, and digital interactions in real time. Enterprises rely on Pindrop to secure billions of high-risk customer interactions each year, including 7 of the top 10 U.S. banks, leading insurers, and healthcare providers. Powered by models trained on more than 1.5 billion real-world interactions annually and protected by 300+ patents, Pindrop restores trust while reducing fraud, lowering operational costs, and improving customer experience. Learn more at pindrop.com .