KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION (SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION) TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

ORRIGERENDE INFORMATION (SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION)

TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

Hørsholm 26. februar 2026

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 1

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("Selskabet") offentliggør hermed konsekvenserne af en korrektion til Selskabets årsrapport for 2024 samt delårsrapport for 1. halvår 2025.

INDHOLDSFORTEGNELSE

Baggrund for den korrigerende information Ledelsespåtegningen Den uafhængige revisors erklæring Korrektion til Koncernregnskabet for 2024 Resultatopgørelse Balance Egenkapitalopgørelse Pengestrømsopgørelse Noter Korrektion til moderselskabet for 2024 Resultatopgørelse Balance Egenkapitalopgørelse Pengestrømsopgørelse Noter Korrektion til halvårsregnskabet for 1. halvår 2025 Resultatopgørelse Balance Egenkapitalopgørelse Pengestrømsopgørelse Noter

1. BAGGRUND FOR DEN KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("Selskabet") har modtaget en afgørelse fra Erhvervsstyrelsen dateret den 20. november 2025 vedrørende styrelsens kontrol af Selskabets årsrapporter for 2023 og 2024.

I afgørelsen påbyder Erhvervsstyrelsen Selskabet at foretage en fornyet måling af Selskabets tilgodehavende hos Portinho S.A. ved anvendelse af en "Expected Credit Loss" (ECL) model i overensstemmelse med IFRS 9, afsnit 5.5.17. Styrelsen har vurderet, at den tidligere anvendte værdiansættelsesmodel, som baserede sig på en forenklet nutidsværdiberegning, ikke i tilstrækkelig grad afspejlede kreditrisikoen gennem sandsynlighedsvægtede scenarier.

Selskabet tager afgørelsen til efterretning. Ledelsen har på den baggrund udarbejdet en ny værdiansættelsesmodel baseret på IFRS 9 ECL-principperne. Modellen indregner fire sandsynlighedsvægtede udfald (forlig, retslig inddrivelse, insolvens og tab) og fratrækker eksplicitte forventede inddrivelsesomkostninger.

Implementeringen af denne model medfører en væsentlig nedskrivning af tilgodehavendets regnskabsmæssige værdi pr. 31. december 2024 samt pr. 30. juni 2025. I overensstemmelse med IAS 8, afsnit 42, behandles ændringen som en korrektion af en fejl. Da Selskabet vurderer, at skønnet for 2023 lå inden for et acceptabelt interval givet den daværende viden, indregnes den samlede akkumulerede effekt pr. 31. december 2024 i årsregnskabet for 2024.

Denne korrigerende information ("Tillægget") skal læses i sammenhæng med den oprindeligt offentliggjorte årsrapport for 2024 og delårsrapport for 1. halvår 2025. De juridiske og kommercielle forhold vedrørende kravet mod Portinho S.A. er uændrede, og Selskabet opretholder det fulde juridiske krav.

2. LEDELSESPÅTEGNING

Bestyrelsen og Direktionen har dags dato behandlet og godkendt nærværende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S.

Den korrigerende information er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med IFRS som godkendt af EU, herunder IAS 8 og IFRS 9, samt yderligere danske oplysningskrav til børsnoterede virksomheder.

Det er vores opfattelse, at den korrigerende information giver et retvisende billede af koncernens og moderselskabets aktiver, passiver og finansielle stilling pr. 31. december 2024 og 30. juni 2025 samt af resultatet af koncernens og moderselskabets aktiviteter for de omfattede perioder, efter indregning af effekten fra Erhvervsstyrelsens påbud.

Hørsholm, den 26. februar 2026

Direktion:

Christian Tange

CEO



Bestyrelse:

Christian Vinding Thomsen (Formand)

Lars Rosenkrantz Gundorph

Peter Vilmann

Omar S. Qandeel

Charlotte Pahl

Troels Troelsen





3. DEN UAFHÆNGIGE REVISORS ERKLÆRING OM SUPPLERENDE KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

Til kapitalejerne i Pharma Equity Group A/S

Konklusion

Vi har revideret den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S, der omfatter resultatopgørelse, totalindkomstopgørelse, balance, egenkapitalopgørelse og noter for såvel koncernen som selskabet. Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 udarbejdes i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynet tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Det er vores opfattelse, at den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 i alle væsentlige henseender er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynets tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Vores konklusion er konsistent med vores revisionsprotokollat til revisionsudvalget og bestyrelsen.

Grundlag for konklusion

Vi har udført vores revision i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark. Vores ansvar ifølge disse standarder og krav er nærmere beskrevet i revisionspåtegningens afsnit ”Revisors ansvar for revisionen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025”. Vi er uafhængige af koncernen i overensstemmelse med International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ internationale retningslinjer for revisorers etiske adfærd (IESBA Code), og de yderligere etiske krav, der er gældende i Danmark ved revision af årsregnskaber for virksomheder af interesse for offentligheden. Vi har ligeledes opfyldt vores øvrige etiske forpligtelser i henhold til disse krav og IESBA Code. Det er vores opfattelse, at det opnåede revisionsbevis er tilstrækkeligt og egnet som grundlag for vores konklusion.

Efter vores bedste overbevisning er der ikke udført forbudte ikke-revisionsydelser som omhandlet i artikel 5, stk. 1, i forordning (EU) nr. 537/2014.

Fremhævelse af forhold i den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 er udarbejdet med henblik på at opfylde Finanstilsynet tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025skal ses i sammenhæng med årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S, som er godkendt af bestyrelsen henholdsvis den 20. marts 2025 og 14. august 2025. Der henvises til note 1 i den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024.

Vores konklusion er ikke modificeret vedrørende dette forhold.

Fremhævelse af forhold vedrørende revisionen

Vi har revideret årsregnskabet for 2024 og afgivet vores uafhængige revisors revisionspåtegning herpå den 20. marts 2025. Vores uafhængige revisors erklæring om supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 dækker derfor kun revisionshandlinger udført på den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten 2024 og ikke revisionshandlinger udført på årsregnskabet for 2024 som helhed, herunder efterfølgende begivenheder.

Halvårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 har ikke været genstand for revision i overensstemmelse med International Standards on Auditing (ISA). De supplerende korrigerende oplysninger vedrørende halvårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025, herunder de tal og øvrige oplysninger indeholdt heri, har ligeledes ikke været genstand for revision eller review. Vi udtrykker derfor ingen revisionskonklusion eller anden form for sikkerhed herom.

Ledelsens ansvar for den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Ledelsen har ansvaret for udarbejdelsen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynets tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Ledelsen har endvidere ansvaret for den interne kontrol, som ledelsen anser for nødvendig for at udarbejde den supplerende korrigerende information uden væsentlig fejlinformation tik årsrapporten for 2024, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl.

Revisors ansvar for revisionen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Vores mål er at opnå høj grad af sikkerhed for, om den supplerende korrigerende information som helhed er uden væsentlig fejlinformation, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl, og at afgive en revisor erklæring med en konklusion. Høj grad af sikkerhed er et højt niveau af sikkerhed, men er ikke en garanti for, at en revision, der udføres i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark, altid vil afdække væsentlig fejlinformation, når sådan findes. Fejlinformationer kan opstå som følge af besvigelser eller fejl og kan betragtes som væsentlige, hvis det med rimelighed kan forventes, at de enkeltvis eller samlet har indflydelse på de økonomiske beslutninger, som regnskabsbrugerne træffer på grundlag af den supplerende korrigerende information i sammenhæng med det oprindelige årsregnskab.

Som led i en revision, der udføres i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark, foretager vi faglige vurderinger og opretholder professionel skepsis under revisionen. Herudover:

Identificerer og vurderer vi risikoen for væsentlig fejlinformation i supplerende korrigerende information, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl, udformer og udfører revisionshandlinger som reaktion på disse risici samt opnår revisionsbevis, der er tilstrækkeligt og egnet til at danne grundlag for vores konklusion. Risikoen for ikke at opdage væsentlig fejlinformation forårsaget af besvigelser er højere end ved væsentlig fejlinformation forårsaget af fejl, idet besvigelser kan omfatte sammensværgelser, dokumentfalsk, bevidste udeladelser, vildledning eller tilsidesættelse af intern kontrol.

Opnår vi forståelse af den interne kontrol med relevans for revisionen for at kunne udforme revisionshandlinger, der er passende efter omstændighederne, men ikke for at kunne udtrykke en konklusion om effektiviteten af koncernen og selskabets interne kontrol.

Tager vi stilling til, om den regnskabspraksis, som er anvendt af ledelsen, er passende, samt om de regnskabsmæssige skøn og tilknyttede oplysninger, som ledelsen har udarbejdet, er rimelige.

Vi kommunikerer med ledelsen om blandt andet det planlagte omfang og den tidsmæssige placering af revisionen samt betydelige revisionsmæssige observationer, herunder eventuelle betydelige mangler i intern kontrol, som vi identificerer under revisionen.

Vi afgiver også en udtalelse til den øverste ledelse om, at vi har opfyldt relevante etiske krav vedrørende uafhængighed, og oplyser den om alle relationer og andre forhold, der med rimelighed kan tænkes at påvirke vores uafhængighed, og, hvor det er relevant, anvendte sikkerhedsforanstaltninger eller handlinger foretaget for at eliminere trusler.

København, 26. februar 2026

BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab

CVR-nr. 45 71 93 75

Mikkel Mauritzen

Statsautoriseret revisor

MNE-nr. mne46621





4. CORRECTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 2024 Note Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Revenue 0 0 0 Production costs 0 0 0 Gross profit 0 0 0 Research & development costs -9,002 0 -9,002 Administrative costs -12,285 0 -12,285 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,287 0 -21,287 2 Allowance Portinho receivable 0 -16,188 -16,188 Financial income 14 0 14 Financial expenses -4,964 0 -4,964 Profit/loss for the year -26,237 -16,188 -42,425 8 Tax on profit/loss for the year 1,815 0 1,815 Net profit/loss for the year -24,422 -16,188 -40,610 Other comprehensive income/loss 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income/loss -24,422 -16,188 -40,610 9 Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.02 -0.02 -0.04





Consolidated statement of financial position 2024 Note Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Assets Non-current assets Tangible assets 37 0 37 Right-of-use assets 234 0 234 Total non-current assets 271 0 271 Current assets 12 Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -16,188 41,812 Other receivables 472 0 472 Prepaid expenses 813 0 813 8 Current tax receivable 1,815 0 1,815 Cash and cash equivalents 4,234 0 4,234 Total current assets 65,335 -16,188 49,147 Total asset 65,606 -16,188 49,418 Equity and liabilities Share capital 122,756 0 122,756 Other reserves -73,881 -16,188 -90,069 Total equity 48,875 -16,188 32,687 Subordinated convertible loans 8,100 0 8,100 Lease liabilities 0 0 0 Total long-term liabilities 8,100 0 8,100 Trade payables 4,085 0 4,085 Bank debt 1,192 0 1,192 Financial loans 1,519 0 1,519 Lease liabilities 234 0 234 Other liabilities 1,599 0 1,599 Total current liabilities 8,631 0 8,631 Total liabilities 16,731 0 16,731 Total equity and liabilities 65,606 -16,188 49,418





Consolidated statement of changes in equity Original

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024 Share capital Share premium account Reserve for capital reduction Other reserves Total equity Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,964 0 0 -997,631 25,333 Net profit/loss 0 0 0 -24,422 -24,422 0 0 0 -24,422 -24,422 Capital increase from private issue 20,459 30,689 0 0 51,148 Costs related to capital increase 0 -3,184 0 0 -3,184 Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,667 0 920,667 0 0 Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0 -27,504 0 27,504 0 Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 0 0 -920,667 920,667 0 Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners -900,208 0 0 948,172 47,964 Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,756 0 0 -73,880 48,875 Updated

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024 Share capital Share premium account Reserve for capital reduction Other reserves Total equity updated Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,964 0 0 -997,631 25,333 Net profit/loss 0 0 0 -40,610 -40,610 0 0 0 -40,610 -40,610 Capital increase from private issue 20,459 30,689 0 0 51,148 Costs related to capital increase 0 -3,184 0 0 -3,184 Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,667 0 920,667 0 0 Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0 -27,504 0 27,504 0 Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 0 0 -920,667 920,667 0 Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners -900,208 0 0 948,172 47,964 Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,756 0 0 -90,069 32,687





Consolidated cash flow statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Profit/loss before tax -26,237 -16,188 -42,425 Adjustment of non-cash transactions: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 235 0 235 Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 0 16,188 16,188 Financial income -14 0 -14 Financial expenses 4,964 0 4,964 change in working capital: Receivables 1,872 0 1,872 Trade payables -1,092 0 -1,092 Prepaid expenses -390 0 -390 Other liabilities -382 0 -382 Net cash used in operating activities before net financials -21,043 0 -21,043 Financial income received 14 0 14 Financial expenses paid -4,065 0 -4,065 Corporate tax refund 2,233 0 2,233 Net cash used in operating activities -22,861 0 -22,861 Purchase of tangible assets 0 0 0 Net cash used in investing activities 0 0 0 Lease instalments -245 0 -245 Repayment bank loans -2,893 0 -2,893 Financial loans, obtained 13,099 0 13,099 Financial loans, repaid -29,426 0 -29,426 Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11,015 0 11,015 Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -11,624 0 -11,624 Share issues costs paid -8,210 0 -8,210 Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 51,148 0 51,148 Net cash received from financing activities 22,864 0 22,864 Total cash flows for the year 3 0 3 Cash and cash equivalents PEG upon transaction date 0 0 0 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 4,231 0 4,231 Cash and cash equivalents end of year 4,234 0 4,234 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise: Cash and cash equivalents 4,234 0 4,234 Total 4,234 0 4,234





Consolidated Key Figures 2024 PEG Group Reponex Original Correction Updated 2024 2024 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK Revenue 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 *EBITDA -21,052 0 -21,052 -20,411 -10,738 -8,840 -2,145 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -235 0 -235 -218 -539 -3,763 -157 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,287 0 -21,287 -20,629 -11,277 -12,603 -2,302 Net finansial Items -4,950 0 -4,950 -1,548 -22 -251 -81 Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -26,237 0 -26,237 -22,177 -11,299 -12,854 -2,383 Allowance Portinho receivable 0 -16,188 -16,188 -4,403 0 0 0 Loss after fair value adjustment and before tax -26,237 -16,188 -42,425 -26,579 -11,299 -12,854 -2,383 Tax on profit / loss 1,815 0 1,815 2,233 1,855 2,971 878 Profit/loss -24,422 -16,188 -40,610 -24,347 -9,444 -9,883 -1,505 Total assets 65,606 -16,188 49,417 67,737 21,516 28,708 20,408 Investments in tangible assets 0 0 0 73 0 0 0 Equity 48,875 -16,188 32,687 25,333 18,911 27,371 13,428 Convertible loans 8,100 0 8,100 7837.6 0.0 0.0 0.0 Equity ratio 74.0% N/A 66.1% 37.4% 87.9% 95.3% 66.0% Earnings per share -0.02 N/A -0.02 -0.02 -0.02

Note 1 Accounting Policies and Signinficant Estimates



As a result of decision by the Danish Business Authority dated 20 November 2025, relating to the Authority’s review of the Company’s annual reports for 2023 and 2024, the Company has refined the accounting policies applied to the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A.



The receivable is classified as a financial asset and measured at amortised cost. In accordance with IFRS 9, the Company recognises impairment losses on receivables based on expected credit losses (ECL). The measurement incorporates management’s best estimate of the expected future cash flows from the receivable, including credit risk, the time value of money, and expected costs and risks associated with collection.



The correction relates solely to the accounting measurement/impairment of the receivable and does not affect the Company’s legal claim against Portinho S.A. or the underlying contractual arrangements.



The correction is accounted for as an error correction in accordance with IAS 8. The specific assumptions and effects of the correction are disclosed in the relevant notes, including Note 2.1.



Other accounting policies are unchanged.





Updated note 2.1 Measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:

(i) settlement,

(ii) legal recovery,

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and

(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:

(i) settlement: 45%

(ii) legal recovery: 30%

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery: 20%

(iv) total loss: 5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.

Further information on the assumptions applied, including scenario probabilities and expected recoveries, is disclosed in note 12.





Correktion to Note 8. Tax, Consolidated Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Tax on profit/loss for the year: Current tax -1,815 0 -1,815 Change in deferred tax -2,380 259 -2,121 Deferred tax asset not capitalized 2,380 -259 2,121 Total -1,815 0 -1,815 Reconciliation of effective tax rate: Loss before tax -26,237 -16,188 -42,425 Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -5,772 -3,562 -9,334 Permanent differences and not capitalized tax asset -145 0 -145 Non capitalized tax asset 4,102 3,561 7,663 Total - Effective tax rate -1,815 0 -1,815 Current tax asset Tax credit receivable -1,815 0 -1,815 Current tax asset, total -1,815 0 -1,815 Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities: Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below: Intangible assets 30 0 30 Tangible assets 8 0 8 Tax losses carried forward -37,447 0 -37,447 Deferred tax asset not capitalized 37,409 0 37,409 Total deferred tax 0 0 0 Reponex value of tax losses carried forward 4,321 0 4,321 PEG value of tax losses carried forward 26,271 0 26,271 Group value of tax losses carried forward 6,856 0 6,856 Unrecorded deferred tax asset 37,447 0 37,447





Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Profit/loss for the year -24,422 -16,188 -40,610 Interest convertible loan 1,909 0 1,909 Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -22,513 -16,188 -38,701 Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex n.a n.a n.a Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.a n.a n.a Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex until reverse-take over date (1) n.a n.a n.a Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG from reverse-take over date 1,068,367 0 1,068,367 Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -15 0 -15 Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG after reverse-take over date (2) 1,068,352 0 1,068,352 Average number of shares (in thousands) full year (1+2) 1,068,352 - 1,068,352 Effect of convertible loans (note 17) 8,235 0 8,235 Effect of warrants issued (Reponex) 0 0 0 Diluted average number of shares (in thousands) 1,076,587 0 1,076,587 Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.a n.a n.a Diluted average number of shares (in thousands) 1,076,587 - 1,076,587 Earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04 Diluted earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04





Correction to note 11. Financial assets and liabilities, Consolidated Financial Statement 2024 Financial assets Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost) Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 (16,188) 41,812 Other receivables 472 0 472 Cash and cash equivalents 4,234 0 4,234 Other short term financial assets 62,706 (16,188) 46,518 Total financial assets 62,706 (16,188) 46,518 2024 Financial Liabilities Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs Trade and other payables 5,920 0 5,920 Bank debt 1,192 0 1,192 Financial loans 1,519 0 1,519 Long term interest bearing liabilities 8,100 0 8,100 Total financial liabilities 16,731 0 16,731





Correction to Note 12. Receivable Porthino S.A, Consolidated Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Development in principal and added interest Principal (EUR 9.55 millio) 71,300 0 71,300 Added interest beginning of year 7,801 7,801 Interest added for the year 6,505 6,505 Added interest end of year 14,306 0 14,306 Total principal and added interest 85,606 0 85,606 Development in carrying value Value beginning of year 58,000 0 58,000 Additions 24-03-2023 0 0 0 Total value at the beginning of the year 58,000 0 58,000 Interest added for the year 6,505 0 6,505 Allowance adjustment for the year recognized -6,505 -16,188 -22,693 Value end of year 58,000 -16,188 41,812





Correction to note 12 - Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:

(i) settlement,

(ii) legal recovery,

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and

(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.





Correction to note 12 - Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.

In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.

In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million . The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The dif ferent scenarios include, among other things, that:

- Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed

- A legal process has been in itiated with legal action

- To take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party

Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used.

The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 12.7m as of 31.12.2024, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 85.6m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 31.12.2024.





Correction to note 12 - Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.

In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 41,8 million, which is a change of DKK 16,2 million compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.

In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 41,8 million . The receivable of DKK 41,8 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:

(i) settlement,

(ii) legal recovery,

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and

(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:



(i) settlement: 45%

(ii) legal recovery: 30%

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery: 20%

(iv) total loss: 5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

Correction to note 20. Capital resources, Consolidated Financial Statement Original Corrected Balance

31-12-2024 Consequence of delay of Portinho payment Capital resources with delay of Portinho payment Balance

31-12-2024 Consequence of delay of Portinho payment Capital resources with delay of Portinho payment TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK Short term financial assets: Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -58,000 0 41,812 -41,812 0 Other receivables 472 0 472 472 0 472 Current tax receivable 1,815 0 1,815 1,815 0 1,815 Cash and cash equivalents 4,234 0 4,234 4,234 0 4,234 Total short term capital assets 64,521 -58,000 6,521 48,333 -41,812 6,521 Current Liabilities: Trade payables 4,085 0 4,085 4,085 0 4,085 Bank debt 1,192 -1,192 0 1,192 -1,192 0 Financial loans 1,519 -1,519 1 1,519 -1,519 1 Lease liabilities 234 0 234 234 0 234 Other liabilities 1,599 -229 1,370 1,599 -229 1,370 Total current liabilities 8,629 -2,940 5,690 8,629 -2,940 5,690 Total net cash outflow 2024 relating to current assets and current liabilities 31.12.2024 55,892 -55,060 832 39,704 -38,872 832 Outlook 2025 EBITDA -1,751 -1,751 *Expected net working capital impact, end 2025 -11,096 -11,096 Interest costs -1,798 -1,798 Interest costs not payable in 2025 1,548 1,548 Repayment loans -1,427 -1,427 Total expected cash outflow 2025 -14,524 -14,524 Additional capital recourses available: Financial loans, obtained in 2025 1,842 1,842 Tax refund 1,815 1,815 Cash start year, 1,535 1,535 Unused credit facilities 11,158 11,158 Total additional capital recourses 16,350 16,350 Expected net cash end 2025 1,826 1,826





5. CORRECTION TO THE PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

Parent Company statement of comprehensive income 2024 Note Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Revenue 1,500 0 1,500 Production costs 0 0 0 Gross profit 1,500 0 1,500 Administrative costs -9,280 0 -9,280 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -7,780 0 -7,780 10 Allowance Portinho receivable 0 -16,188 -16,188 Financial income 238 0 238 Financial expenses -4,937 0 -4,937 Profit/loss for the year -12,478 -16,188 -28,667 7 Tax on profit/loss for the year 0 0 0 Net profit/loss for the year -12,478 -16,188 -28,667 Other comprehensive income/loss 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income/loss -12,478 -16,188 -28,667





Parent Company statement of financial position 2024 Note Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Assets Non-current assets Investment in subsidiary 689,030 0 689,030 Total non-current assets 689,030 0 689,030 Current assets 10 Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -16,188 41,812 Receivable group companies 9,404 0 9,404 Other receivables 185 0 185 Cash and cash equivalents 3,789 0 3,789 Total current assets 71,378 -16,188 55,190 Total asset 760,408 -16,188 744,220 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 122,756 0 122,756 Other reserves 623,934 -16,188 607,746 Total equity 746,690 -16,188 730,502 Subordinated convertible loans 8,100 0 8,100 Total long-term liabilities 8,100 0 8,100 Trade payables 2,574 0 2,574 Payable to group companies 0 0 0 Bank debt 1,192 0 1,192 Financial loans 1,519 0 1,519 Other liabilities 333 0 333 Total current liabilities 5,618 0 5,618 Total liabilities 13,718 0 13,718 Total equity and liabilities 760,408 -16,188 744,220





Parent Company statement of changes in equity Original

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024 Share capital Share premium account Reserve for capital reduction Other reserves Total equity Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,964 0 0 -311,760 711,204 Net profit/loss 0 0 0 -12,478 -12,478 0 0 0 -12,478 -12,478 Capital increase from private issue 20,459 30,689 0 0 51,148 Costs related to capital increase 0 -3,184 0 0 -3,184 Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,667 0 920,667 0 0 Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0 -27,504 0 27,504 0 Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 0 0 -920,667 920,667 0 Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners -900,208 0 0 948,172 47,964 Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,756 0 0 623,934 746,689 Updated

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024 Share capital Share premium account Reserve for capital reduction Other reserves Total equity updated Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,964 0 0 -311,760 711,204 Net profit/loss 0 0 0 -28,666 -28,667 0 0 0 -28,666 -28,667 Capital increase from private issue 20,459 30,689 0 0 51,148 Costs related to capital increase 0 -3,184 0 0 -3,184 Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,667 0 920,667 0 0 Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0 -27,504 0 27,504 0 Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 0 0 -920,667 920,667 0 Dividends 0 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners -900,208 0 0 948,172 47,964 Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,756 0 0 607,746 730,502





Parent Company cash flow statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Profit/loss before tax -12,478 -16,188 -28,666 Adjustment of non-cash transactions: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 0 0 0 Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 0 16,188 16,188 Financial income -238 0 -238 Financial expenses 4,937 0 4,937 change in working capital -10,006 0 -10,006 Net cash used in operating activities before net financials -17,785 0 -17,785 Financial income received 238 0 238 Financial expenses paid -4,066 0 -4,066 Net cash used in operating activities -21,613 0 -21,613 Purchase of tangible assets 0 0 0 Net cash used in investing activities 0 0 0 Proceeds from subordinated convertible debt 11,015 0 11,015 Repayment subordinated convertible debt -11,624 0 -11,624 Repayment bank loan -2,893 0 -2,893 Repayment financial loan -29,426 0 -29,426 Financial loans, obtained 13,099 0 13,099 Share issue costs paid -8,210 0 -8,210 Proceeds from direct issue 51,148 0 51,148 Net cash received from financing activities 23,110 0 23,110 Total cash flows for the year 1,496 0 1,496 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 2,293 0 2,293 Cash and cash equivalents end of year 3,789 0 3,789 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise: Cash and cash equivalents 3,789 0 3,789 Total 3,789 0 3,789





Corretion to Note 7. Tax in the Parent Company Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Tax on profit/loss for the year: Current tax 0 0 0 Change in deferred tax -1,910 259 -1,651 Deferred tax asset not capitalized 1,910 -259 1,651 Total 0 0 0 Reconciliation of effective tax rate: Loss before tax -12,478 -16,188 -28,667 Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -2,745 -3,561 -6,307 Permanent differences 0 0 0 Change in non-capitalized deferred tax asset 2,745 3,561 6,307 Total - Effective tax rate 0 0 0 Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities: Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below: Amortized loan costs 30 0 30 Reservation for loss receivables -2,805 0 -2,805 Tax losses carried forward -29,080 0 -29,080 Deferred tax asset not capitalized 31,855 0 31,855 Total deferred tax 0 0 0





Corection to Note 8. Financial assets and liabilities in the Parent Company Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated Financial assets TDKK TDKK TDKK Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost) Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -16,188 41,812 Receivable group companies 9,404 0 9,404 Other receivables 185 0 185 Cash and cash equivalents 3,789 0 3,789 Other short term financial assets 71,378 -16,188 55,190 Total financial assets 71,378 -16,188 55,190 2024 Original Correction Updated Financial liabilities TDKK TDKK TDKK Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs Trade and other payables 2,908 0 2,908 Payable to group companies 0 0 0 Bank debt 1,192 0 1,192 Financial loans 1,519 0 1,519 Loans from related parties 0 0 0 Subordinated convertible debt current liability 0 0 0 Subordinated convertible debt long-term liability 8,100 0 8,100 Total financial liabilities 13,719 0 13,719





Corection to Note 10. Receivable Portinho S.A, in the Parent Company Financial Statement 2024 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -16,188 41,812 Total 58,000 -16,188 41,812





6. CORRECTION TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income H1 2025 Note Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Revenue 0 0 0 Production costs 0 0 0 Gross profit 0 0 0 Research & development costs -2,724 0 -2,724 Administrative costs -5,844 0 -5,844 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,568 0 -8,568 Allowance Portinho receivable 0 -8,115 -8,115 Financial income 9 0 9 Financial expenses -1,438 0 -1,438 Profit/loss for the year -9,997 -8,115 -18,112 Tax on profit/loss for the year 501 0 501 Net profit/loss for the year -9,495 -8,115 -17,610 Other comprehensive income/loss 0 0 0 Total comprehensive income/loss -9,495 -8,115 -17,610 9 Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.01 -0.01 -0.02





Consolidated statement of financial position H1 2025 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Assets Non-current assets Tangible assets 27 0 27 Right-of-use assets 117 0 117 Long-term tax receivable 501 0 501 Total non-current assets 646 0 646 Current assets Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000 -24,303 33,697 Other receivables 215 0 215 Prepaid expenses 920 0 920 Current tax receivable 1,815 0 1,815 Cash and cash equivalents 702 0 702 Total current assets 61,653 -24,303 37,350 Total asset 62,299 -24,303 37,996 Equity and liabilities Share capital 122,756 0 122,756 Other reserves -83,377 -24,303 -107,680 Total equity 39,379 -24,303 15,076 Subordinated convertible loans 15,234 0 15,234 Lease liabilities 0 0 0 Total long-term liabilities 15,234 0 15,234 Trade payables 3,879 0 3,879 Bank debt 127 0 127 Financial loans 2,974 0 2,974 Lease liabilities 117 0 117 Other liabilities 589 0 589 Total current liabilities 7,686 0 7,686 Total liabilities 22,920 0 22,920 Total equity and liabilities 62,299 -24,303 37,996





Consolidated statement of changes in equity Original

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025 Share capital Share premium account Other reserves Total equity Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,756 0 -73,881 48,875 Net profit/loss 0 0 -9,495 -9,495 0 0 -9,495 -9,495 Dividends 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners 0 0 0 0 Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,756 0 -83,376 39,379 Updated

Statement of changes in equity

01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025 Share capital Share premium account Other reserves Total equity updated Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,756 0 -90,069 32,687 Net profit/loss 0 0 -17,610 -17,610 0 0 -17,610 -17,610 Dividends 0 0 0 0 Transactions with owners 0 0 0 0 Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,756 0 -107,679 15,076





Consolidated cash flow statement H1 2025 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Profit/loss before tax -9,997 -8,115 -18,112 Adjustment of non-cash transactions: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 126 0 126 Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 0 8,115 8,115 Financial income -9 0 -9 Financial expenses 1439 0 1439 change in working capital: Receivables 257 0 257 Trade payables -1047 0 -1047 Prepaid expenses -107 0 -107 Other liabilities -1011 0 -1011 Net cash used in operating activities before net financials -10350 0 -10350 Financial income received 9 0 9 Financial expenses paid -1414 0 -1414 Corporate tax refund 0 0 0 Net cash used in operating activities -11754 0 -11754 Lease instalments -117 0 -117 Repayment bank loans -1066 0 -1066 Financial loans, obtained 1354 0 1354 Financial loans, repaid 0 0 0 Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11858 0 11858 Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -4646 0 -4646 Share issues costs paid 840 0 840 Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 0 0 0 Net cash received from financing activities 8223 0 8223 Total cash flows for the year -3532 0 -3532 Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 4234 0 4234 Cash and cash equivalents end of year 702 0 702 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise: Cash and cash equivalents 702 0 702 Total 702 0 702





Consolidated Key Figures H1-2025 PEG Group Original Correction Updated H1-2025 H1-2025 H1-2025 H1-2024 2024 TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK TDKK Revenue 0 0 0 0 0 *EBITDA -8,442 0 -8,442 -11,569 -21,052 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -126 0 -126 -117 -235 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,568 0 -8,568 -11,686 -21,287 Net finansial Items -1,428 0 -1,428 -2,233 -4,950 Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -9,997 0 -9,997 -13,919 -26,237 Allowance Portinho receivable 0 -8,115 -8,115 0 0 Loss after fair value adjustment and before tax -9,997 -8,115 -18,112 -13,919 -26,237 Tax on profit / loss 501 0 501 1,018 1,815 Profit/loss -9,495 -8,115 -17,610 -12,901 -24,422 Total assets 62,299 -24,303 37,996 63,169 65,606 Investments in tangible assets 0 0 0 0 0 Equity 39,379 -24,303 15,076 12,432 48,875 Convertible loans 15,234 0 15,234 18,511 8100.0 Equity ratio 63.2% N/A 39.7% 19.7% 74.5% Earnings per share -0.01 N/A -0.02 -0.01 -0.02





Correction to note 5 - Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:

(i) settlement,

(ii) legal recovery,

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and

(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.





Correction to note 5 - Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.

In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2024. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million. The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The different scenarios include, among other things, that: Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed. A legal process has been initiated with legal action to take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used. The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 17.5m as of 30.06.2025, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 88.8m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 30 June 2025.





Correction to note 5 - Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.

In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 33,7 million. The accounting value on 31. december 2024 was DKK 41,8 million. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 33,7 million. The receivable of DKK 33,7 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:

(i) settlement,

(ii) legal recovery,

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and

(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:



(i) settlement: 50%

(ii) legal recovery: 35%

(iii) insolvency or forced recovery: 9%

(iv) total loss: 6%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.





Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement H1 2025 Original Correction Updated TDKK TDKK TDKK Profit/loss for the year -9,495 -8,115 -17,610 Interest convertible loan 838 0 838 Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -8,657 -8,115 -16,772 Average number of shares (in thousands) 1,022,964 0 1,022,964 Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -15 0 -15 Average number of shares (in thousands) 1,022,949 - 1,022,949 Effect of convertible loans 16,138 0 16,138 Diluted average number of shares (in thousands) 1,039,087 - 1,039,087 Earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Diluted earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02

Vedhæftet fil