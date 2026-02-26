KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION (SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION) TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

ORRIGERENDE INFORMATION (SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION)

TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

Hørsholm 26. februar 2026

Selskabsmeddelelse nr. 1

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("Selskabet") offentliggør hermed konsekvenserne af en korrektion til Selskabets årsrapport for 2024 samt delårsrapport for 1. halvår 2025.

INDHOLDSFORTEGNELSE

  1. Baggrund for den korrigerende information
  2. Ledelsespåtegningen
  3. Den uafhængige revisors erklæring
  4. Korrektion til Koncernregnskabet for 2024
    1. Resultatopgørelse
    2. Balance
    3. Egenkapitalopgørelse
    4. Pengestrømsopgørelse
    5. Noter
  5. Korrektion til moderselskabet for 2024
    1. Resultatopgørelse
    2. Balance
    3. Egenkapitalopgørelse
    4. Pengestrømsopgørelse
    5. Noter
  6. Korrektion til halvårsregnskabet for 1. halvår 2025
    1. Resultatopgørelse
    2. Balance
    3. Egenkapitalopgørelse
    4. Pengestrømsopgørelse
    5. Noter

1.        BAGGRUND FOR DEN KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION

Pharma Equity Group A/S ("Selskabet") har modtaget en afgørelse fra Erhvervsstyrelsen dateret den 20. november 2025 vedrørende styrelsens kontrol af Selskabets årsrapporter for 2023 og 2024.

I afgørelsen påbyder Erhvervsstyrelsen Selskabet at foretage en fornyet måling af Selskabets tilgodehavende hos Portinho S.A. ved anvendelse af en "Expected Credit Loss" (ECL) model i overensstemmelse med IFRS 9, afsnit 5.5.17. Styrelsen har vurderet, at den tidligere anvendte værdiansættelsesmodel, som baserede sig på en forenklet nutidsværdiberegning, ikke i tilstrækkelig grad afspejlede kreditrisikoen gennem sandsynlighedsvægtede scenarier.

Selskabet tager afgørelsen til efterretning. Ledelsen har på den baggrund udarbejdet en ny værdiansættelsesmodel baseret på IFRS 9 ECL-principperne. Modellen indregner fire sandsynlighedsvægtede udfald (forlig, retslig inddrivelse, insolvens og tab) og fratrækker eksplicitte forventede inddrivelsesomkostninger.

Implementeringen af denne model medfører en væsentlig nedskrivning af tilgodehavendets regnskabsmæssige værdi pr. 31. december 2024 samt pr. 30. juni 2025. I overensstemmelse med IAS 8, afsnit 42, behandles ændringen som en korrektion af en fejl. Da Selskabet vurderer, at skønnet for 2023 lå inden for et acceptabelt interval givet den daværende viden, indregnes den samlede akkumulerede effekt pr. 31. december 2024 i årsregnskabet for 2024.

Denne korrigerende information ("Tillægget") skal læses i sammenhæng med den oprindeligt offentliggjorte årsrapport for 2024 og delårsrapport for 1. halvår 2025. De juridiske og kommercielle forhold vedrørende kravet mod Portinho S.A. er uændrede, og Selskabet opretholder det fulde juridiske krav.

2.        LEDELSESPÅTEGNING

Bestyrelsen og Direktionen har dags dato behandlet og godkendt nærværende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S.

Den korrigerende information er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med IFRS som godkendt af EU, herunder IAS 8 og IFRS 9, samt yderligere danske oplysningskrav til børsnoterede virksomheder.

Det er vores opfattelse, at den korrigerende information giver et retvisende billede af koncernens og moderselskabets aktiver, passiver og finansielle stilling pr. 31. december 2024 og 30. juni 2025 samt af resultatet af koncernens og moderselskabets aktiviteter for de omfattede perioder, efter indregning af effekten fra Erhvervsstyrelsens påbud.

Hørsholm, den 26. februar 2026

Direktion:

Christian Tange

CEO


Bestyrelse:

Christian Vinding Thomsen (Formand)

Lars Rosenkrantz Gundorph

Peter Vilmann

Omar S. Qandeel

Charlotte Pahl

Troels Troelsen


3.        DEN UAFHÆNGIGE REVISORS ERKLÆRING OM SUPPLERENDE KORRIGERENDE INFORMATION TIL ÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 2024 OG DELÅRSRAPPORTEN FOR 1. HALVÅR 2025

Til kapitalejerne i Pharma Equity Group A/S

Konklusion

Vi har revideret den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S, der omfatter resultatopgørelse, totalindkomstopgørelse, balance, egenkapitalopgørelse og noter for såvel koncernen som selskabet. Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 udarbejdes i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynet tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Det er vores opfattelse, at den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 i alle væsentlige henseender er udarbejdet i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynets tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Vores konklusion er konsistent med vores revisionsprotokollat til revisionsudvalget og bestyrelsen.

Grundlag for konklusion
Vi har udført vores revision i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark. Vores ansvar ifølge disse standarder og krav er nærmere beskrevet i revisionspåtegningens afsnit ”Revisors ansvar for revisionen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025”. Vi er uafhængige af koncernen i overensstemmelse med International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants’ internationale retningslinjer for revisorers etiske adfærd (IESBA Code), og de yderligere etiske krav, der er gældende i Danmark ved revision af årsregnskaber for virksomheder af interesse for offentligheden. Vi har ligeledes opfyldt vores øvrige etiske forpligtelser i henhold til disse krav og IESBA Code. Det er vores opfattelse, at det opnåede revisionsbevis er tilstrækkeligt og egnet som grundlag for vores konklusion.

Efter vores bedste overbevisning er der ikke udført forbudte ikke-revisionsydelser som omhandlet i artikel 5, stk. 1, i forordning (EU) nr. 537/2014.

Fremhævelse af forhold i den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 er udarbejdet med henblik på at opfylde Finanstilsynet tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025skal ses i sammenhæng med årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 for Pharma Equity Group A/S, som er godkendt af bestyrelsen henholdsvis den 20. marts 2025 og 14. august 2025. Der henvises til note 1 i den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024.

Vores konklusion er ikke modificeret vedrørende dette forhold.

Fremhævelse af forhold vedrørende revisionen

Vi har revideret årsregnskabet for 2024 og afgivet vores uafhængige revisors revisionspåtegning herpå den 20. marts 2025. Vores uafhængige revisors erklæring om supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 dækker derfor kun revisionshandlinger udført på den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten 2024 og ikke revisionshandlinger udført på årsregnskabet for 2024 som helhed, herunder efterfølgende begivenheder.

Halvårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025 har ikke været genstand for revision i overensstemmelse med International Standards on Auditing (ISA). De supplerende korrigerende oplysninger vedrørende halvårsrapporten for 1. halvår 2025, herunder de tal og øvrige oplysninger indeholdt heri, har ligeledes ikke været genstand for revision eller review. Vi udtrykker derfor ingen revisionskonklusion eller anden form for sikkerhed herom.

Ledelsens ansvar for den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Ledelsen har ansvaret for udarbejdelsen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 i overensstemmelse med Finanstilsynets tilladelse af 20. november 2025.

Ledelsen har endvidere ansvaret for den interne kontrol, som ledelsen anser for nødvendig for at udarbejde den supplerende korrigerende information uden væsentlig fejlinformation tik årsrapporten for 2024, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl.

Revisors ansvar for revisionen af den supplerende korrigerende information til årsrapporten for 2024 og delårsrapporten for 2025

Vores mål er at opnå høj grad af sikkerhed for, om den supplerende korrigerende information som helhed er uden væsentlig fejlinformation, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl, og at afgive en revisor erklæring med en konklusion. Høj grad af sikkerhed er et højt niveau af sikkerhed, men er ikke en garanti for, at en revision, der udføres i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark, altid vil afdække væsentlig fejlinformation, når sådan findes. Fejlinformationer kan opstå som følge af besvigelser eller fejl og kan betragtes som væsentlige, hvis det med rimelighed kan forventes, at de enkeltvis eller samlet har indflydelse på de økonomiske beslutninger, som regnskabsbrugerne træffer på grundlag af den supplerende korrigerende information i sammenhæng med det oprindelige årsregnskab.

Som led i en revision, der udføres i overensstemmelse med internationale standarder om revision og de yderligere krav, der er gældende i Danmark, foretager vi faglige vurderinger og opretholder professionel skepsis under revisionen. Herudover:

  • Identificerer og vurderer vi risikoen for væsentlig fejlinformation i supplerende korrigerende information, uanset om denne skyldes besvigelser eller fejl, udformer og udfører revisionshandlinger som reaktion på disse risici samt opnår revisionsbevis, der er tilstrækkeligt og egnet til at danne grundlag for vores konklusion. Risikoen for ikke at opdage væsentlig fejlinformation forårsaget af besvigelser er højere end ved væsentlig fejlinformation forårsaget af fejl, idet besvigelser kan omfatte sammensværgelser, dokumentfalsk, bevidste udeladelser, vildledning eller tilsidesættelse af intern kontrol.
  • Opnår vi forståelse af den interne kontrol med relevans for revisionen for at kunne udforme revisionshandlinger, der er passende efter omstændighederne, men ikke for at kunne udtrykke en konklusion om effektiviteten af koncernen og selskabets interne kontrol.
  • Tager vi stilling til, om den regnskabspraksis, som er anvendt af ledelsen, er passende, samt om de regnskabsmæssige skøn og tilknyttede oplysninger, som ledelsen har udarbejdet, er rimelige.

Vi kommunikerer med ledelsen om blandt andet det planlagte omfang og den tidsmæssige placering af revisionen samt betydelige revisionsmæssige observationer, herunder eventuelle betydelige mangler i intern kontrol, som vi identificerer under revisionen.

Vi afgiver også en udtalelse til den øverste ledelse om, at vi har opfyldt relevante etiske krav vedrørende uafhængighed, og oplyser den om alle relationer og andre forhold, der med rimelighed kan tænkes at påvirke vores uafhængighed, og, hvor det er relevant, anvendte sikkerhedsforanstaltninger eller handlinger foretaget for at eliminere trusler.

København, 26. februar 2026                                               
BDO Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab                       
CVR-nr. 45 71 93 75                                           

Mikkel Mauritzen

Statsautoriseret revisor

MNE-nr. mne46621


4.        CORRECTION TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income    
      
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 000
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 000
      
 Research & development costs -9,0020-9,002
 Administrative costs -12,2850-12,285
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,2870-21,287
      
2Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188
 Financial income 14014
 Financial expenses -4,9640-4,964
 Profit/loss for the year -26,237-16,188-42,425
      
8Tax on profit/loss for the year 1,81501,815
 Net profit/loss for the year -24,422-16,188-40,610
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -24,422-16,188-40,610
      
9Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.02-0.02-0.04
 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.02-0.02-0.04


 Consolidated statement of financial position    
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
 Assets    
 Non-current assets    
 Tangible assets 37037
 Right-of-use assets 2340234
 Total non-current assets 2710271
      
 Current assets    
12Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
 Other receivables 4720472
 Prepaid expenses 8130813
8Current tax receivable 1,81501,815
 Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
 Total current assets 65,335-16,18849,147
      
 Total asset 65,606-16,18849,418
      
 Equity and liabilities    
 Share capital 122,7560122,756
 Other reserves -73,881-16,188-90,069
 Total equity 48,875-16,18832,687
      
 Subordinated convertible loans 8,10008,100
 Lease liabilities 000
 Total long-term liabilities 8,10008,100
      
 Trade payables 4,08504,085
 Bank debt 1,19201,192
 Financial loans 1,51901,519
 Lease liabilities 2340234
 Other liabilities 1,59901,599
 Total current liabilities 8,63108,631
      
 Total liabilities 16,731016,731
      
 Total equity and liabilities 65,606-16,18849,418


Consolidated statement of changes in equity      
       
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity
       
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-997,63125,333
       
Net profit/loss 000-24,422-24,422
  000-24,422-24,422
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,75600-73,88048,875
       
       
       
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity updated
       
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-997,63125,333
       
Net profit/loss 000-40,610-40,610
  000-40,610-40,610
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity PEG Group as at 31-12-2024 122,75600-90,06932,687


Consolidated cash flow statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -26,237-16,188-42,425
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 2350235
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 016,18816,188
Financial income -140-14
Financial expenses 4,96404,964
change in working capital:    
Receivables 1,87201,872
Trade payables -1,0920-1,092
Prepaid expenses -3900-390
Other liabilities -3820-382
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials -21,0430-21,043
     
Financial income received 14014
Financial expenses paid -4,0650-4,065
Corporate tax refund 2,23302,233
Net cash used in operating activities -22,8610-22,861
     
Purchase of tangible assets 000
Net cash used in investing activities 000
     
Lease instalments -2450-245
Repayment bank loans -2,8930-2,893
Financial loans, obtained 13,099013,099
Financial loans, repaid -29,4260-29,426
Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11,015011,015
Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -11,6240-11,624
Share issues costs paid -8,2100-8,210
Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 51,148051,148
Net cash received from financing activities 22,864022,864
     
Total cash flows for the year 303
     
Cash and cash equivalents PEG upon transaction date 000
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 4,23104,231
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 4,23404,234
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:    
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
Total 4,23404,234


Consolidated Key Figures 2024         
  PEG Group Reponex
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated     
  2024202420242023 202220212020
  TDKKTDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKKTDKK
          
Revenue 0000 000
*EBITDA -21,0520-21,052-20,411 -10,738-8,840-2,145
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -2350-235-218 -539-3,763-157
Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -21,2870-21,287-20,629 -11,277-12,603-2,302
Net finansial Items -4,9500-4,950-1,548 -22-251-81
Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -26,2370-26,237-22,177 -11,299-12,854-2,383
Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188-4,403 000
Loss after fair value adjustment and before  tax -26,237-16,188-42,425-26,579 -11,299-12,854-2,383
Tax on profit / loss 1,81501,8152,233 1,8552,971878
Profit/loss -24,422-16,188-40,610-24,347 -9,444-9,883-1,505
          
Total assets 65,606-16,18849,41767,737 21,51628,70820,408
Investments in tangible assets 00073 000
Equity 48,875-16,18832,68725,333 18,91127,37113,428
Convertible loans 8,10008,1007837.6 0.00.00.0
Equity ratio 74.0%N/A66.1%37.4% 87.9%95.3%66.0%
Earnings per share -0.02N/A-0.02-0.02 -0.02  

Note 1 Accounting Policies and Signinficant Estimates

As a result of decision by the Danish Business Authority dated 20 November 2025, relating to the Authority’s review of the Company’s annual reports for 2023 and 2024, the Company has refined the accounting policies applied to the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset and measured at amortised cost. In accordance with IFRS 9, the Company recognises impairment losses on receivables based on expected credit losses (ECL). The measurement incorporates management’s best estimate of the expected future cash flows from the receivable, including credit risk, the time value of money, and expected costs and risks associated with collection.

The correction relates solely to the accounting measurement/impairment of the receivable and does not affect the Company’s legal claim against Portinho S.A. or the underlying contractual arrangements.

The correction is accounted for as an error correction in accordance with IAS 8. The specific assumptions and effects of the correction are disclosed in the relevant notes, including Note 2.1.

Other accounting policies are unchanged.


Updated note 2.1 Measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:

(i) settlement:                                   45%
(ii) legal recovery:                             30%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      20%
(iv) total loss:                                    5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.

Further information on the assumptions applied, including scenario probabilities and expected recoveries, is disclosed in note 12.


Correktion to Note 8. Tax, Consolidated Financial Statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Tax on profit/loss for the year:    
Current tax -1,8150-1,815
Change in deferred tax -2,380259-2,121
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 2,380-2592,121
Total -1,8150-1,815
     
Reconciliation of effective tax rate:    
Loss before tax -26,237-16,188-42,425
Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -5,772-3,562-9,334
Permanent differences and not capitalized tax asset -1450-145
Non capitalized tax asset 4,1023,5617,663
Total - Effective tax rate  -1,8150-1,815
     
Current tax asset    
Tax credit receivable -1,8150-1,815
Current tax asset, total -1,8150-1,815
     
Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities:    
Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below:    
     
Intangible assets 30030
Tangible assets 808
Tax losses carried forward -37,4470-37,447
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 37,409037,409
Total deferred tax 000
     
Reponex value of tax losses carried forward 4,32104,321
PEG value of tax losses carried forward 26,271026,271
Group value of tax losses carried forward 6,85606,856
Unrecorded deferred tax asset 37,447037,447


Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement  
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss for the year -24,422 -16,188-40,610
Interest convertible loan 1,90901,909
Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -22,513 -16,188 -38,701
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex n.an.an.a
Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.an.an.a
Average number of shares (in thousands) Reponex until reverse-take over date (1) n.an.an.a
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG from reverse-take over date 1,068,36701,068,367
Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -150-15
Average number of shares (in thousands) PEG after reverse-take over date (2) 1,068,352 0 1,068,352
Average number of shares (in thousands) full year (1+2)           1,068,352                               -             1,068,352
     
Effect of convertible loans (note 17) 8,23508,235
Effect of warrants issued (Reponex) 000
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands) 1,076,58701,076,587
Exchange rate applied in reverse take-over n.an.an.a
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands)            1,076,587                               -             1,076,587
     
Earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04
     
Diluted earnings per share of DKK 1.00 (DKK) -0.02 -0.02 -0.04


Correction to note 11. Financial assets and liabilities, Consolidated Financial Statement
  2024
Financial assets OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost)    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000(16,188)41,812
Other receivables 4720472
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234
Other short term financial assets 62,706(16,188)46,518
Total financial assets 62,706(16,188)46,518
     
  2024
Financial Liabilities OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs    
Trade and other payables 5,92005,920
Bank debt 1,19201,192
Financial loans 1,51901,519
Long term interest bearing liabilities 8,10008,100
Total financial liabilities 16,731016,731


Correction to Note 12. Receivable Porthino S.A, Consolidated Financial Statement 
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Development in principal and added interest    
Principal (EUR 9.55 millio) 71,300071,300
     
Added interest beginning of year 7,801 7,801
Interest added for the year 6,505 6,505
Added interest end of year 14,306014,306
     
Total principal and added interest 85,606085,606
     
Development in carrying value    
Value beginning of year 58,000058,000
Additions 24-03-2023 000
Total value at the beginning of the year 58,000058,000
Interest added for the year 6,50506,505
Allowance adjustment for the year recognized -6,505-16,188-22,693
Value end of year 58,000-16,18841,812


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.

In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million . The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The dif ferent scenarios include, among other things, that:

- Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed
- A legal process has been in itiated with legal action
- To take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party

Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used.

The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 12.7m as of 31.12.2024, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 85.6m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 31.12.2024.


Correction to note 12 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 12 in the consolidated statement as at 31. December 2024

Note 12. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In 2024, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company.

The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million . with an accounting value on 31 December 2024 of DKK 41,8 million, which is a change of DKK 16,2 million compared to 31 December 2023. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023.

On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A.

The receivable amount as per 31 December 2024 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 85.6 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the 2024 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid.
In September 2024, a new valuation report f rom CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 41,8 million . The receivable of DKK 41,8 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 85.6 million is currently received including in terest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:
                                                       
(i) settlement:                                   45%
(ii) legal recovery:                             30%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      20%
(iv) total loss:                                    5%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

Correction to note 20. Capital resources, Consolidated Financial Statement    
  Original Corrected
  Balance
31-12-2024		Consequence of delay of Portinho paymentCapital resources with delay of Portinho payment Balance
31-12-2024		Consequence of delay of Portinho paymentCapital resources with delay of Portinho payment
  TDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKKTDKK
         
Short term financial assets:        
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-58,0000 41,812-41,8120
Other receivables 4720472 4720472
Current tax receivable 1,81501,815 1,81501,815
Cash and cash equivalents 4,23404,234 4,23404,234
Total short term capital assets                               64,521                             -58,000                                  6,521                                48,333                             -41,812                                  6,521
         
Current Liabilities:        
Trade payables 4,08504,085 4,08504,085
Bank debt 1,192-1,1920 1,192-1,1920
Financial loans 1,519                               -1,5191 1,519                               -1,5191
Lease liabilities 2340234 2340234
Other liabilities 1,599-2291,370 1,599-2291,370
Total current liabilities 8,629 -2,940 5,690  8,629 -2,940 5,690
         
Total net cash outflow 2024 relating to current assets and current liabilities 31.12.2024 55,892 -55,060 832  39,704 -38,872 832
         
Outlook 2025        
EBITDA   -1,751    -1,751
*Expected net working capital impact, end 2025   -11,096    -11,096
Interest costs   -1,798    -1,798
Interest costs not payable in 2025   1,548    1,548
Repayment loans   -1,427    -1,427
Total expected cash outflow 2025   -14,524    -14,524
         
Additional capital recourses available:        
Financial loans, obtained in 2025   1,842   1,842
Tax refund   1,815   1,815
Cash start year,   1,535   1,535
Unused credit facilities   11,158   11,158
Total additional capital recourses   16,350    16,350
         
Expected net cash end 2025   1,826    1,826


5.        CORRECTION TO THE PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2024

 Parent Company statement of comprehensive income  
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 1,50001,500
      
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 1,50001,500
      
 Administrative costs -9,2800-9,280
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -7,7800-7,780
      
10Allowance Portinho receivable 0-16,188-16,188
 Financial income 2380238
 Financial expenses -4,9370-4,937
 Profit/loss for the year -12,478-16,188-28,667
      
7Tax on profit/loss for the year 000
 Net profit/loss for the year -12,478-16,188-28,667
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -12,478-16,188-28,667


 Parent Company statement of financial position  
   2024
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Assets    
 Non-current assets    
 Investment in subsidiary 689,0300689,030
 Total non-current assets 689,0300689,030
      
 Current assets    
10Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
 Receivable group companies 9,40409,404
 Other receivables 1850185
 Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
 Total current assets 71,378-16,18855,190
      
 Total asset 760,408-16,188744,220
      
 Equity and liabilities    
 Equity    
 Share capital 122,7560122,756
 Other reserves 623,934-16,188607,746
 Total equity 746,690-16,188730,502
      
 Subordinated convertible loans 8,10008,100
 Total long-term liabilities 8,10008,100
      
 Trade payables 2,57402,574
 Payable to group companies 000
 Bank debt 1,19201,192
 Financial loans 1,51901,519
 Other liabilities 3330333
 Total current liabilities 5,61805,618
      
 Total liabilities 13,718013,718
      
 Total equity and liabilities 760,408-16,188744,220


Parent Company statement of changes in equity    
       
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity
       
Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-311,760711,204
Net profit/loss 000-12,478-12,478
  000-12,478-12,478
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,75600623,934746,689
       
       
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2024 - 31-12-2024		 Share capitalShare premium accountReserve for capital reduction Other reservesTotal equity updated
       
Equity as at 01-01-2024 1,022,96400-311,760711,204
Net profit/loss 000-28,666-28,667
  000-28,666-28,667
       
Capital increase from private issue 20,45930,6890051,148
Costs related to capital increase 0-3,18400-3,184
Share capital reduction transferred to special reserve -920,6670920,66700
Transfer of share premium to other reserves 0-27,504027,5040
Transfer of special reserve to other reserves 00-920,667920,6670
Dividends 00000
Transactions with owners -900,20800948,17247,964
Equity as at 31-12-2024 122,75600607,746730,502


Parent Company cash flow statement    
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -12,478-16,188-28,666
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses 000
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 016,18816,188
Financial income -2380-238
Financial expenses 4,93704,937
change in working capital -10,0060-10,006
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials-17,7850-17,785
     
Financial income received 2380238
Financial expenses paid -4,0660-4,066
Net cash used in operating activities -21,6130-21,613
     
Purchase of tangible assets 000
Net cash used in investing activities 000
     
Proceeds from subordinated convertible debt 11,015011,015
Repayment subordinated convertible debt -11,6240-11,624
Repayment bank loan -2,8930-2,893
Repayment financial loan -29,4260-29,426
Financial loans, obtained 13,099013,099
Share issue costs paid -8,2100-8,210
Proceeds from direct issue 51,148051,148
Net cash received from financing activities 23,110023,110
     
Total cash flows for the year 1,49601,496
     
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 2,29302,293
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 3,78903,789
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:    
Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
Total 3,78903,789


Corretion to Note 7. Tax in the Parent Company Financial Statement  
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Tax on profit/loss for the year:    
Current tax 000
Change in deferred tax -1,910259-1,651
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 1,910-2591,651
Total 000
     
Reconciliation of effective tax rate:    
Loss before tax -12,478-16,188-28,667
Tax computed on the loss before tax at a tax rate of 22% -2,745-3,561-6,307
Permanent differences 000
Change in non-capitalized deferred tax asset 2,7453,5616,307
Total - Effective tax rate  000
     
Deferred tax is related to the following assets and liabilities:    
Deferred taxes arising from temporary differences are summarised below:    
Amortized loan costs 30030
Reservation for loss receivables -2,8050-2,805
Tax losses carried forward -29,0800-29,080
Deferred tax asset not capitalized 31,855031,855
Total deferred tax 000


Corection to Note 8. Financial assets and liabilities in the Parent Company Financial Statement
     
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
Financial assets TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Loans and other receivables (carried at amortised cost)    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
Receivable group companies 9,40409,404
Other receivables 1850185
Cash and cash equivalents 3,78903,789
Other short term financial assets 71,378-16,18855,190
Total financial assets 71,378-16,18855,190
     
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
Financial liabilities  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Financial liabilities carried at amortised costs    
Trade and other payables 2,90802,908
Payable to group companies 000
Bank debt 1,19201,192
Financial loans 1,51901,519
Loans from related parties 000
Subordinated convertible debt current liability 000
Subordinated convertible debt long-term liability 8,10008,100
Total financial liabilities 13,719013,719


Corection to Note 10.  Receivable Portinho S.A,  in the Parent Company Financial Statement 
  2024
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-16,18841,812
Total 58,000-16,18841,812


6.        CORRECTION TO THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2025

 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income  
   H1 2025
Note  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
   TDKKTDKKTDKK
      
 Revenue 000
      
 Production costs 000
 Gross profit 000
      
 Research & development costs -2,7240-2,724
 Administrative costs -5,8440-5,844
 Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,5680-8,568
      
 Allowance Portinho receivable 0-8,115-8,115
 Financial income 909
 Financial expenses -1,4380-1,438
 Profit/loss for the year -9,997-8,115-18,112
      
 Tax on profit/loss for the year 5010501
 Net profit/loss for the year -9,495-8,115-17,610
      
 Other comprehensive income/loss 000
 Total comprehensive income/loss -9,495-8,115-17,610
      
9Earnings per share (EPS basic), DKK -0.01-0.01-0.02
 Diluted earnings per share (EPS-D), DKK -0.01-0.01-0.02


Consolidated statement of financial position  
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
Assets    
Non-current assets    
Tangible assets 27027
Right-of-use assets 1170117
Long-term tax receivable 5010501
Total non-current assets 6460646
     
Current assets    
Receivable Portinho S.A. 58,000-24,30333,697
Other receivables 2150215
Prepaid expenses 9200920
Current tax receivable 1,81501,815
Cash and cash equivalents 7020702
Total current assets 61,653-24,30337,350
     
Total asset 62,299-24,30337,996
     
Equity and liabilities    
     
Share capital 122,7560122,756
Other reserves -83,377-24,303-107,680
Total equity 39,379-24,30315,076
     
Subordinated convertible loans 15,234015,234
Lease liabilities 000
Total long-term liabilities 15,234015,234
     
Trade payables 3,87903,879
Bank debt 1270127
Financial loans 2,97402,974
Lease liabilities 1170117
Other liabilities 5890589
Total current liabilities 7,68607,686
     
Total liabilities 22,920022,920
     
Total equity and liabilities 62,299-24,30337,996


Consolidated statement of changes in equity   
      
Original
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025		 Share capitalShare premium accountOther reservesTotal equity
      
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,7560-73,88148,875
Net profit/loss 00-9,495-9,495
  00-9,495-9,495
      
Dividends 0000
Transactions with owners 0000
Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,7560-83,37639,379
      
      
Updated
Statement of changes in equity
01-01-2025 - 30-06-2025		 Share capitalShare premium accountOther reservesTotal equity updated
      
Equity PEG Group as at 01-01-2025 122,7560-90,06932,687
Net profit/loss 00-17,610-17,610
  00-17,610-17,610
      
Dividends 0000
Transactions with owners 0000
Equity PEG Group as at 30-06-2025 122,7560-107,67915,076


Consolidated cash flow statement    
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss before tax -9,997-8,115-18,112
     
Adjustment of non-cash transactions:    
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses1260126
Allowance relating to Portinho S.A. 08,1158,115
Financial income -90-9
Financial expenses 143901439
change in working capital:    
Receivables 2570257
Trade payables -10470-1047
Prepaid expenses -1070-107
Other liabilities -10110-1011
Net cash used in operating activities before net financials-103500-10350
     
Financial income received 909
Financial expenses paid -14140-1414
Corporate tax refund 000
Net cash used in operating activities -117540-11754
     
Lease instalments -1170-117
Repayment bank loans -10660-1066
Financial loans, obtained 135401354
Financial loans, repaid 000
Subordinated convertible loan, obtained 11858011858
Subordinated convertible loan, repaid -46460-4646
Share issues costs paid 8400840
Proceeds from capital increase, Private issue 000
Net cash received from financing activities 822308223
     
Total cash flows for the year -35320-3532
     
Cash and cash equivalents beginning of year 423404234
Cash and cash equivalents end of year 7020702
     
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year, comprise:  
Cash and cash equivalents 7020702
Total 7020702


Consolidated Key Figures H1-2025       
  PEG Group
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated   
  H1-2025H1-2025H1-2025 H1-20242024
  TDKKTDKKTDKK TDKKTDKK
        
Revenue 000 00
*EBITDA -8,4420-8,442 -11,569-21,052
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses -1260-126 -117-235
Operating profit/loss (EBIT) -8,5680-8,568 -11,686-21,287
Net finansial Items -1,4280-1,428 -2,233-4,950
Loss before fair value adjustment Portinho -9,9970-9,997 -13,919-26,237
Allowance Portinho receivable 0-8,115-8,115 00
Loss after fair value adjustment and before  tax -9,997-8,115-18,112 -13,919-26,237
Tax on profit / loss 5010501 1,0181,815
Profit/loss -9,495-8,115-17,610 -12,901-24,422
        
Total assets 62,299-24,30337,996 63,16965,606
Investments in tangible assets 000 00
Equity 39,379-24,30315,076 12,43248,875
Convertible loans 15,234015,234 18,5118100.0
Equity ratio 63.2%N/A39.7% 19.7%74.5%
Earnings per share -0.01N/A-0.02 -0.01-0.02


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A. and corection to the measurement of Portinho S.A. receivable in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Following the decision issued by the Danish Business Authority on 20 November 2025, the Company has reassessed the measurement of the receivable from Portinho S.A. in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.

The reassessment constitutes a significant accounting estimate within the meaning of IAS 1.125–127 and 129–130. The key sources of estimation uncertainty relate to the assessment of the relevant recovery scenarios, the probability assigned to each scenario and the expected recovery under each outcome.

In accordance with IAS 8 Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors, the change in measurement is treated as a correction of an error. The cumulative effect of the correction has been recognised in the Annual Report for 2024, while the effect for the interim period has been recognised in the Interim Report for H1 2025.


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

The original note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 58 million, which is unchanged compared to 31 December 2024. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 58 million. The receivable of DKK 58 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest. Management has thus calculated the value of the receivable in various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. Management's considerations regarding the measurement and recognition of the receivable have been assessed based on different scenarios for full repayment of the outstanding receivable. The different scenarios include, among other things, that: Wait for Portinho S.A to realize the shares or underlying assets so that the receivable can be redeemed. A legal process has been initiated with legal action to take shares in Portinho S.A "back", and sell to a third party Management has calculated the value for the various scenarios where the discount rate has considered the underlying risks. In the different scenarios, a discount rate of 15% p.a. and a time horizon of 3 years has been used. The principal amount is €9.55m, corresponding to approx. DKK 71.3m. In addition, accrued interest has been calculated to a total of DKK 17.5m as of 30.06.2025, so that the total gross receivable amounts to DKK 88.8m. The receivable is valued at DKK 58m as of 30 June 2025.


Correction to note 5 -  Receivable Portinho S.A.

Updated note 5 in the consolidated statement as at 30. June 2025

Note 5. Receivable Portinho S.A.
In H1 2025, the company's board of directors and management have once again used considerable resources to settle the company's receivables from Portinho S.A., which date from the time before the company was transformed into a pharmaceutical company. The group's receivables from Portinho S.A have a principal amount of EUR 9.55 million. with an accounting value on 30 June 2025 of DKK 33,7 million. The accounting value on 31. december 2024 was DKK 41,8 million. As announced in company announcement no. 39 of 25 September 2023, no. 46 of 28 November 2023, no. 7 of 20 March 2024 and no. 17 of 16 May 2024 is the payment from Portinho S.A. postponed compared to the original due date, which was 1 July 2023. On 15 April 2024, the company submitted a summons to the Maritime and Commercial Court against Portinho S.A. with a demand for immediate payment of the receivable of DKK 9.55 million. euros plus interest. There is also an arbitration case pending against Interpatium at the Arbitration Institute (DIA) in connect ion with the related sale of the shares in Portinho S.A. The receivable amount as per 30 June 2025 including agreed interest amounts to EUR 11,5 million corresponding to DKK 88.8 million. Interest rate is agreed to 2% per quarter and amounts to DKK 6,5 million for 2024. The interest amount has not been recognized as income in the H1 2025 report as - in the current situation - it is considered appropriate to defer income recognition of interest until interest has been paid. In September 2024, a new valuation report from CBRE (Valuat ions & Strategic Advisory in Portugal) was prepared, which supports the recognized value of the receivable in Portinho of DKK 33,7 million. The receivable of DKK 33,7 million has considered that a lower amount than EUR 9.55 million + interest or the equivalent of approx. DKK 88.8 million is currently received including interest.

The receivable is classified as a financial asset measured at amortised cost and is subject to impairment based on the Expected Credit Loss (ECL) model in accordance with IFRS 9.5.5.17. The previous valuation approach, which was based on a simplified net present value calculation, has been replaced by a probability-weighted ECL model reflecting multiple possible outcomes.

The ECL model incorporates four explicitly identified scenarios:
(i) settlement,
(ii) legal recovery,
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery, and
(iv) total loss.

In the calculation of the receivable the following probabilities have been used:
                                                       
(i) settlement:                                   50%
(ii) legal recovery:                             35%
(iii) insolvency or forced recovery:      9%
(iv) total loss:                                    6%

Each scenario reflects management’s assessment of reasonable and supportable information available at the reporting date and is assigned a probability and an expected recovery rate. Expected recoveries are measured net of estimated costs and adjusted for timing and execution risk. The sum of the scenario probabilities equals 100%.


Correction to note 9. Earnings per share, Consolidated Financial Statement
  H1 2025
  OriginalCorrectionUpdated
  TDKKTDKKTDKK
     
Profit/loss for the year -9,495 -8,115-17,610
Interest convertible loan 8380838
Profit/loss for the year for the purpose of diluted EPS -8,657 -8,115 -16,772
     
Average number of shares (in thousands) 1,022,96401,022,964
Average number of treasury shares (in thousands) -150-15
Average number of shares (in thousands)           1,022,949                               -             1,022,949
     
Effect of convertible loans 16,138016,138
Diluted average number of shares (in thousands)            1,039,087                               -             1,039,087
     
Earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
     
Diluted earnings per share of DKK 0.10 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02

Vedhæftet fil


Attachments

01_-_2026_02_12_-_Korrektion_af_2024_DK
GlobeNewswire

